One Piece: Top 10 strongest members of the Revolutionary Army, ranked

Following the first leaks of One Piece 1066, it seems that the Egghead arc has brought the Revolutionary Army back under the spotlight. Fans will enjoy some interesting revelations about the past of Monkey D. Dragon, the founder and leader of the military organization.

The Revolutionary Army directly opposes the World Government, seeking to dismantle the system of the Celestial Dragons once and for all. The leader and supreme commander of the organization is Monkey D. Dragon. His right-hand man is Sabo, who acts as the chief of staff and oversees the army's personnel.

The military is divided into five groups, each operating in a specific region of the One Piece world: Grand Line, East Blue, West Blue, North Blue, and South Blue.

Revolutionaries were based on the island of Baltigo. After the Blackeard Pirates attacked them, they relocated to Momoiro Island (also known as Kamabakka Kingdom).

The 10 strongest members of the Revolutionary Army in

One Piece ranked from weakest to strongest

10) Koala

Koala, a high-ranking officer in the Revolutionary Army (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Koala is a high-ranking officer and assistant instructor within the Revolutionary Army. A former slave, she was set free by Fisher Tiger and sailed along with the Sun Pirates to reach her hometown.

Koala often works alongside both Sabo and Hack. Despite being a normal human, she is able to use Fish-Man Karate. Her skill with this martial arts style is enough that she can teach it to other people.

9) Inazuma

Inazuma is a deputy commander of the Revolutionary Army, being Emporio Ivankov's right-hand man (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Inazuma is a deputy commander of the Revolutionary Army. Within the Grand Line Army, his position is second only to his direct superior, Emporio Ivankov. An accomplished fighter, Inazuma ate the Snip-Snip Fruit.

Using this power, he can transform parts of his body into scissors that can cut through most materials, including stone and metal. Anything he cuts with his scissors, he can manipulate it as though it were made of paper.

During the Impel Down arc, Inazuma tried to stand up to Magellan, but he didn't stand a chance against the Head Jailer. In the Paramount War, Inazuma assisted Ivankov in the fight against Akainu. Although they were easily defeated, they survived the battle and left Marineford alive.

8) Belo Betty

Belo Betty is the commander of the revolutionaries' East Army (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Belo Betty is the commander of the Eastern group. Given her position as a prominent executive in the Revolutionary Army, she is bound to be at least a decent fighter.

She ate the Pump-Pump Fruit, which allowed her to encourage people to fight. Her cheers increase her targets' resolve and physical might, factually making them much stronger than they would normally be.

Given the effective nature of her Devil Fruit, she is able to turn the scared and weak citizens of the Lulusia Kingdom into a fighting force strong enough to defeat the Peachbeard Pirates.

7) Lindbergh

Lindbergh is the commander of the revolutionaries' South Army (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A cat mink, Lindbergh is the commander of the Southern group. Being a Mink, he is a natural-born warrior who can generate electrical vibrations. He is also able to transform into his Sulong form when he sees the full moon.

Lindbergh is a highly skilled and talented inventor. In battle, he mostly relies on the technologically advanced weapons and gadgets he has created. For instance, he possesses a jetpack that enables him to fly. Another of his weapons is the Cool Shoter, which can fire rapid bullets that freeze the target. Using this weapon, Lindbergh has proven himself to be an expert marksman.

Together with Sabo, Karasu, and Morley, Lindbergh fought against Fujitora and Ryokugyu. Although they weren't able to defeat the two Admirals, they managed to retreat and survive the fight.

6) Karasu

Karasu is the commander of the revolutionaries' North Army (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Karasu is the commander of the Northern group. He possesses the powers of an unknown Devil Fruit, which allows him to turn his body into crows. In this form, he is capable of performing various actions, as well as flying and attacking.

On the fourth day of the Levely, Karasu and his fellow comrades Sabo, Morley, and Lindbergh battled Fujitora and Ryokugyu to rescue Kuma, who was held captive by the Celestial Dragons.

5) Morley

Morley is the commander of the revolutionaries' West Army (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Morley is the commander of the Western group. He is both a giant and a newkama. In fact, he is the one responsible for the creation of Newkama Land within the prison of Impel Down.

Given that Doflamingo directly depicted him as one of the key figures of the Revolutionary Army, Morley may be an especially prominent member of the organization.

Morley ate the Push-Push Fruit, which enabled him to push and mold the ground as if it were made of clay. Using this power, he can attack enemies by pushing clumps of ground. He can also move underground to catch his opponents by surprise and strike them with his trident.

4) Emporio Ivankov

Emporio Ivankov is the commander of the revolutionaries' Grand Line Army and the Queen of Kamabakka Kingdom (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Emporio Ivankov is the commander of the Grand Line group. After escaping Impel Down together with Luffy and partaking in the Paramount War, he has returned to be the "Queen" of Kamabakka Kingdom. During the time skip, Ivankov became Sanji’s teacher.

Considered the greatest okama in the world, Ivankov is a powerful individual. Despite his rather comical appearance, he is a Commander-level fighter. He was able to battle on equal grounds with Bartholomew Kuma, although the latter was fully transformed into a Pacifista cyborg, which deprived him of his mind.

Emporio's agility, endurance, and physical strength are remarkable. As the best user of Newkama Kenpo, he can use powerful attacks such as Death Wink, creating massive shockwaves simply by winking. Using his Devil Fruit, Ivankov can increase the size of his head and perform Hell Wink.

The Horm-Horm Fruit allows Ivankov to create special hormones that can alter the recipient's body as he wishes. He can inject hormones into himself, altering his body in different ways to gain an advantage in combat.

3) Bartholomew Kuma

Bartholomew Kuma was a former member and key figure of the Revolutionary Army (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The father of Worst Generation member Jewelry Bonney, Kuma was one of the most prominent members of the Revolutionary Army. However, he allowed his body to be converted into a cyborg, making him the original prototype of the Pacifista series.

The process caused Kuma to lose his free will. As such, he became a slave to the Celestial Dragons until his former companions in the Revolutionary Army freed him during the Levely. Before being converted into a Pacifista, Kuma was a member of the Seven Warlords.

Following his duties as Warlord, Kuma came to take Luffy's head but retreated after Zoro put his life on the line to protect the captain. In the Sabaody Archipelago arc, Kuma made all Strawhats vanish to different locations. He later fought his former comrade Ivankov during the Paramount War.

Kuma ate the Paw-Paw Fruit that enabled him to repel anything he touches with his paw pads, including incorporeal things such as a person’s physical pain. This power gifts him with both exceptional defense and tremendous offensive ability. He can repel the air at the speed of light, creating cannon-like shockwaves to attack his opponent.

2) Sabo

Sabo is the number two of the Revolutionary Army (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Sabo is the adoptive brother of Monkey D. Luffy and Portuguese D. Ace. Being Monkey D. Dragon's right-hand man and the organization's chief of staff, Sabo is the number two of the Revolutionary Army.

Sabo is considered powerful, given how easily he defeated Vice Admiral Bastille and Blackbeard Pirates member Jesus Burgess. He was also able to stall Admiral Fujitora, although the latter was likely holding back, as Sabo himself suspected.

During the Levely arc, Sabo and his comrades – Lindbergh, Morley, and Karasu - fended off Fujitora and Ryokugyu with the aim of rescuing Kuma, who was held captive in Mary Geoise. After these events, Sabo became worldwide famous with the moniker of "Flame Emperor."

After consuming the Flame-Flame Fruit, Sabo gained the ability to create and control fire, carrying Ace’s legacy. Sabo can use his fire-manipulating powers in conjunction with his refined Armament Haki and his martial art style, the Dragon Claw Fist, which he learned from Dragon.

1) Monkey D. Dragon

Monkey D. Dragon is the Supreme Commander of the Revolutionary Army (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Monkey D. Dragon is the founder and leader of the Revolutionary Army. He is the son of Marine Hero Garp and the father of the main character of One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy.

His first appearance in the series was in the East Blue Saga. He helped Luffy escape from Marine captain Smoker but didn't talk directly with his son. Since then, Dragon hasn't met Luffy again.

Being the strongest member of the only military force that actively seeks to overthrow the World Government, Dragon is infamously known as the "World's Worst Criminal" of the One Piece world.

Dragon is a sympathetic person, who sincerely cares for his subordinates and for the oppressed people. He saved Sabo and trained him, turning him into his right-hand man.

Although his fighting abilities are unknown, Dragon is just as powerful as the strongest One Piece characters. He has managed to survive despite the World Government considering him to be the most wanted man. Moreover, he is superior to strong individuals like Sabo and the five local commanders.

Final Thoughts

The Revolutionary Army is about to make its move against the World Government (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The Revolutionary Army is one of the most intriguing factions in the One Piece world. Until this point, they have been on the sidelines of the series' main plot, but it seems that they've finally decided to make their move, as their recent attack on Mary Geoise demonstrates.

One Piece fans are especially eager to see Dragon fight and to find out if he has the power of a Devil Fruit. Many readers have noticed that every time Dragon appears, intense wind blasts have occurred close to him. However, it remains unconfirmed if he is responsible for these wind blasts.

Based on the first leaks from One Piece 1066, it seems that Dragon is a close friend of Dr. Vegapunk, the greatest scientist in the world. Despite the latter working for the World Government, they share a close bond. Hopefully, the official release will help fans understand this better.

Revolutionaries and pirates should have a similar goal, given that both oppose the World Government and its military force, the Marines. But they rarely cooperate and can even become hostile to each other due to conflicting objectives, as happened between the Revolutionary Army and the Blackbeard Pirates.

However, revolutionaries and pirates can occasionally collaborate to fulfill a mutual objective or defeat a common enemy. Many One Piece fans speculate that one day, the Revolutionary Army will be joined by the Strawhat Pirates and all their allies, with this massive joint force declaring all-out war against the World Government.

