The 15 strongest One Piece families, ranked

The One Piece world is crowded with organizations, groups, and pirate crews, including the Straw Hats. Concerning bloodlines, the franchise mostly focuses on tribes with special powers, like the newly introduced Buccaneers, or the god-like Lunarians. However, the series also features many households.

While not all of them are blood families in the strict sense, they are all pretty powerful in their own right. Taking into account the combined power of their members, this thread will rank One Piece's mightiest families.

The dynasties of the Five Elders and Imu-sama won't be included in the list, as they have not yet been revealed.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1096.

The most powerful households in One Piece, ranked from weakest to strongest as of chapter 1096

15) Riku family

The Riku Family in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Several centuries before One Piece's present narration, the Donquixote Family left Dressrosa to live in Mary Geoise. The Riku Family succedeed them as the new rulers of the country, where they established a benevolent and thoughtful kingship.

The current household features some decent warriors, such as King Riku Doldo III, a capable swordsman with above-average physical prowess. Rebecca, a very agile fighter who can make good use of Observation Haki, and Viola, who owns the Glare-Glare Fruit, also need a mention.

The strongest member of the Riku Family is Rebecca's father, Kyros. A legendary gladiator of the Corrida Colosseum, Kyros remains an effective fighter even though he lost his left leg. He easily took down Donquixote Pirates member Buffalo, and brutally beat Diamante, a high-ranked officer of the same crew.

14) Neptune family

The Neptune Family in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The Neptune Family is a royalty of fish-men that rules the Ryugu Kingdom. Given that the average fish-man is ten times stronger than the average human, and, when underwater, a fish-man can further amp his might, the members of the Neptune Family are meant to be powerful warriors.

The family's patriarch is "Great Knight of the Sea" Neptune. Unfortunately, Neptune's strength declined due to his old age. His sons, Fukaboshi, Manboshi, and Ryuboshi, were having the upper hand against the officers of the New Fish-Man Pirates, who needed the boost of the Energy Steroids to beat them.

Neptune's daughter, the Mermaid Princess Shirahoshi is the current incarnation of the Ancient Weapon Poseidon. As such, she can command the Sea Kings at will.

Still, Shirahoshi is not a proper fighter, which makes her combat prowess hard to rank despite her insane potential.

13) Kurozumi family

The Kurozumi Family as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Two decades before One Piece's present narration, the Kurozumi household allied with Kaido in order to grant Orochi the role of shogun. However, Orochi and his retainer Kanjuro died during the Onigashima Raid.

Despite having the powers of a Mythical Zoan Fruit, Orochi was a very weak and coward individual. The strongest member of the family was Kurozumi Kanjuro, who, using his Brush-Brush Fruit, could skillfully create and control items, animals, and even humans made of ink.

Several years ago, the Kurozumi household also included Semimaru and Higurashi, who both owned particularly tricky Devil Fruit powers, the Barrier-Barrier Fruit and, respectively, the Clone-Clone Fruit.

12) Chinjao family

The Chinjao Family in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The Chinjao family leads the fearsome Happo Navy, which recently merged into the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. Its all-time strongest member is Don Chinjao, a great Armament Haki user, as well as an absolute master of Hasshoken, a martial art that allows to produce ravaging shockwaves.

Chinjao even possesses the rare Color of Conqueror, although he wasn't strong enough to evolve it into the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror's Haki. Enhancing his drill-shaped head with Hasshoken and Armament Haki, Chinjao could deliver tremendous blows.

He was no match for Garp, but that doesn't diminish his might, considering that most One Piece characters, even among the absolute strongest ones, would suffer defeat at the hands of the "Marine Hero".

With aging, Chinjao's might declined. He was eventually surpassed by his grandson, Don Sai, a proficient Armament Haki user and expert Hasshoken performer. Upon marrying Don Sai, former Donquixote Pirates executive Baby 5, the owner of the Arms-Arms Fruit, joined the Chinjao Family.

11) Boa family

The Gorgon Sisters in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Former slaves of the Celestial Dragons, the three Gorgon Sisters eventually ascended as capable fighters. The empress of Amazon Lily and captain of the Kuja Pirates, Boa Hancock became the only female member of the Seven Warlords.

One of the few One Piece characters who can use all three types of Haki, Hancock combines her martial art skills with the Love-Love Fruit to turn living beings into stone statues both. Factoring in this power, she easily beat Blackbeard Pirates officers Vasco Shot and Catarina Devon.

However, Hancock has yet to show any remarkable Haki feat, and was no match for Marshall D. Teach "Blackbeard" himself. All things considered, her overall combat prowess seems to be at the level of a mid-high Yonko Commander-tier fighter.

Boa Sandersonia and Boa Marigold are much weaker than Hancock, as, despite being able to use Haki and having Zoan-enhanced physical abilities, they were about to lose to a pre timeskip version of Luffy even in a 2v1 battle.

10) Donquixote family

Doflamingo's Family (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The Donquixote family comprises Mjosgard, Homing, and Rosinante, some of the very few good-hearted Celestial Dragons. Still, most of its members were evildoers, starting from their ancestors, the past rulers of Dressrosa, to end up with Donquixote Doflamingo.

Very agile and resilient to damage, Doflamingo used the String-String Fruit to create and control razor-sharp strings. A versatile and dangerous Commander-level fighter, he easily defeated Smoker, Sanji, and even Trafalgar Law. Still, he ended up overpowered and beaten when Luffy used his Gear 4.

Before his loss, Doflamingo was a prominent member of the Seven Warlords. He had even formed his own "Donquixote Family", a devoted crew also known as Donquixote Pirates.

Doflamingo's most powerful subordinates, Vergo and Pica, were both able to cover their entire bodies with Armament Haki.

Vergo was a skilled Rokushiki user, while Pica, using his Devil Fruit ability, could morph stone to create and control a mountain-sized golem. Vergo and Pica were no match for Law and Zoro, but fighters weaker than these two major Worst Generation members would have had great trouble against each of them.

9) Vinsmoke family

The Vinsmokes (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The rulers of the floating Germa Kingdom, the North Blue-native Vinsmoke Family leads the infamous Germa 66 army in mercenary activities. Starting from the householder, Judge, the Vinsmokes use technology and science to enhance their capabilities.

In addition to being genetically-enhanced superhumans from their birth, Reiju, Ichiji, Niji, and Yonji all wear Raid Suits, special garments that further boost their toughness, speed, and physical strength, as well as grant them peculiar powers.

Also in possession of an army of clone soldiers, the family recently allied with Caesar Clown, a scientist who owns the Logia-class Gas-Gas Fruit. Although he highly despises his relatives, the strongest Vinsmoke is Sanji, the third most powerful member of the Straw Hat crew after Luffy and Zoro.

Willingly or not, Sanji awakened the true power of his genetic traits as a Vinsmoke, owing to which he developed the Ifrit Jambe and an enhanced exoskeleton. Owing to these upgrades, Sanji surpassed his brothers and defeated Queen, the third strongest member of the Beasts Pirates.

8) Kozuki family

The Kozuki Family throughout the years (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Before being dethroned by Kurozumi Orochi's deceit and the overwhelming force of the Beasts Pirates, led by Kaido, the Kozuki Family had ruled over Wano for centuries. Thanks to the Ninja-Mink-Pirate-Samurai Alliance's efforts, they eventually regained control over the country.

The household's strongest representative was Oden, a man whose strength was respected even by individuals of the caliber of Roger, Whitebeard, and Kaido. A fearsome Haki user, Oden used his two swords, Enma and Ame no Habakiri, to unleash his devastating potency.

After sailing with both the Whitebeard Pirates and the Roger Pirates, Oden confronted Kaido, the Yonko known as the "World's Strongest Creature", and even managed to seriously injure him. An unfair interference in the fight caused Oden to get lose, but his strength impressed Kaido, who praised him even years after.

The Kozuki Family includes Oden's retainers, the Red Scabbards, among which Denjiro, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi are remarkable fighters worth mentioning.

Oden's son, Momonosuke, not only inherited his father's potential, but ate to an artificial replica of Kaido's Mythical Zoan Fruit, which allows him to transform into a dragon with the same features as the Yonko's.

7) Charlotte family

Big Mom's Family in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Due to her insane strength and tough body, former Rocks Pirates member Charlotte Linlin "Big Mom", has been considered a freak of nature ever since she was a child. Her crew, the Big Mom Pirates, is almost totally build around the Charlotte family, which comprises her countless sons and daughters.

All of Big Mom's descendants have different powers, including various Devil Fruit abilities. Within the crew, Linlin's eldest son, Charlotte Perospero, as well the three Sweet Commanders, Charlotte Katakuri, Charlotte Cracker, and Charlotte Smoothie, have a particularly prominent status.

Combining his highly-developed Observation Haki, which he evolved into the Future Sight ability, with the Awakening of the Mochi-Mochi Fruit, Katakuri easily stands out as Linlin's strongest son and subordinate. Like his mother, he was born with the very rare Conqueror's Haki.

Linlin used the Soul-Soul Fruit to animate lifeless things into Homies, creatures at her service. One of the original Four Emperors, Big Mom was strong enough to endure all of Kid and Law's attacks even though they fought her in 2v1.

She would only lose the battle as some bombs dropped on her while she was in free fall into the void.

6) Figarland family

The Figarland household (Image via Sportskeeda)

Native of this Celestial Dragon royalty, Saint Figarland Garling is the current leader of the Holy Knights, elite warriors that the World Government sends to punish insurgent kingdoms. Additionally, the Holy Knights have jurisdictional authority over their fellow Celestial Dragons.

The owner of a saber very similar to Shanks' Gryphon, Garling is implied to be a notably powerful swordsman. Based on the recent One Piece chapters, Garling allegedly showcased his might within the context of the God Valley Incident.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda implied that Shanks was born as a member of the Figarland household. Considering that a young Saint Garling bears a striking resemblance to Shanks, the "Red Hair" having blood ties with one of the most wicked members of the World Government seems a given now.

An exceptional Haki master and swordsman, Shanks can stop others from using their Observation Haki, and then flank them with his speed and Future Sight skill.

He beat Eustass Kid with a single blow, and could challenge Dracule Mihawk, the World's Strongest Swordsman. Even Ryokugyu, a Navy Admiral, was intimidated by Shanks' prowess.

5) Gol family

The bloodline of the Pirate King (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Together with his crew, Gol D. Roger's traveled the entire Grand Line, until reaching Laugh Tale, where he found the One Piece treasure, and learned all the secrets of the world. So far, his accomplishments are unparalleled, making him more than worthy of being the legendary King of Pirates.

Channeling his Advanced Conqueror's Haki through his sword Ace, one of the Supreme Grade Blades, Roger fended off all his rivals, including Whitebeard, the World's Strongest Man, and Garp, the Marine Hero. A testament to his prowess, Roger could easily overpower even a swordsman of Kozuki Oden's caliber.

Possibly the mightiest Haki user of all time, Roger died undefeated. His lover, Portgas D. Rouge, delayed her childbirth for twenty months via sheer willpower. This incredible fatigue allowed their son, Portgas D. Ace to be born, but cost Rouge her life.

Having inherited the same bloodline traits of his father, Ace, who also owned the Logia-class Flame-Flame Fruit, was set to become an insanely strong pirate.

Even at a very young age, he was already one of the most talented Yonko Commanders. Sadly, he died trying to protect his adoptive brother Luffy.

4) Whitebeard's "Family"

The Whitebeard Pirates as seen in Marineford (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite his might, Edward Newgate "Whitebeard" didn't dream about glory or wealth, as all he wanted was a family. A former member of the Rocks Pirates, after their disbandment, he gathered individuals of all sorts to create his own crew, the Whitebeard Pirates.

Newgate considered his subordinates his precious children, and they saw him as their father, making the Whitebeard Pirates a veritable family. They were one of the mightiest crews in the world, as Newgate was not just one of the Four Emperors, but an individual capable to fight on par with Roger.

Whitebeard could use both the Advanced Conqueror's Haki and the destructive powers of the Tremor-Tremor Fruit. His right-hand man was Marco, the owner of the Mythical Zoan of the Phoenix, with other major crew members being Ace, Jozu, Teach, Vista, and Thatch. At one point, the Whitebeard Pirates included even Kozuki Oden.

Sadly, old age and a terrible illness weakened Newgate. He and Ace died tragically in Marineford, where the Navy defeated the Whitebeard Pirates.

Marco tried to guide the remnaints of the crew into taking revenge against Teach, who stole Newgate and Thatch's Devil Fruits, but they lost the battle, and disbanded.

3) Shimotsuki family

The Shimotsuki Family (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

A household native of the Wano Country, among its members the Shimotsuki Family counts Roronoa Zoro, the swordsman who will rise as the strongest of all time, surpassing even "Hawk Eyes" Mihawk, and his forefather Ryuma, an unparalleled samurai hailed as the "Sword God".

As Wano's Greatest Hero, Ryuma surpasses even Oden. Wielding his sword Shusui, which he evolved into a Black Blade, Ryuma single-handedly protected Wano from pirates and Celestial Dragons.

He gained the reputation of "King", the strongest warrior in the world, an individual that people directly compared to Joy Boy.

Several centuries after, Zoro, a fearsome fighter who stands out as the second strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates after Luffy, is set to take over Ryuma's legacy.

Together since the beginning, Luffy and Zoro have a captain and right-hand man dynamic identical to that between Gol D. Roger and Silvers Rayleigh.

Now a master swordsman with oustanding Haki and physical prowess, Zoro is slowly approaching the level required to confront Dracule Mihawk.

After fighting impressively against Kaido, Zoro evolved his abilities further with the addition of the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror's Haki, which boosts his lethality to extreme levels.

2) Monkey family

The Monkey Family in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Monkey Family members sought a different path, but all them are exuberant and free-spirited individuals who became notorious figures. Luffy is the franchise's main character, while his father Dragon is the leader of the Revolutionary Army, and his grandfather Garp is hailed as the greatest Marine of all time.

With regards to both influence and might, these three characters are simply astonishing. A man who, in his prime days, could fight on par with Gol D. Roger, even at almost 80 years old Garp remains strong enough to overpower a former Marine Admiral.

To the advanced versions of all three types of Haki, Luffy recently added the Gear 5, a new transformation which allows him to fight following his imagination like the "Sun God" Nika. Factoring in these powers, Luffy defeated Kaido, a feat that granted him the status of Emperor.

Garp cornered the former Pirate King several times, while Luffy is set to become the new Pirate King, and even retrace Joy Boy's exploits.

Dragon's fighting abilities are unknown, but, as Garp's son and Luffy's father, the "World's Worst Criminal" is bound to be among One Piece's strongest characters.

1) Family of D.

The Family of D. is just unbelievable (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Not all of the people who carry the initial D. are related by blood, but all of them are connected by fate, which makes them part of the "Family of D.", the natural enemies of the Celestial Dragons. All the D. carriers are, for various reasons, involved in big events.

They are charismatic individuals, who share great trust in themselves and in their destiny, a deep desire for freedom, and the natural attitude to attract people to them.

Additionally, D. possessors have been able to withstand incredible degrees of physical and mental damage.

With the sole exception of Marshall D. Teach, owners of the D. don't fear death, which they embrace selflessly, even openly smiling and laughing right before they die, or they suppose they have no other possible outcome apart from death.

Several of the all-time mightiest One Piece characters, such as Luffy, Teach, Xebec, Roger, Garp, and Dragon, are part of the metaphorical D. Family. No other bloodline in the franchise counts so many top tier-caliber fighters among its ranks, which crowns the Family of D. as the strongest family in the One Piece series.

Be sure to keep up with One Piece's manga, anime, and live-action as 2023 progresses.

