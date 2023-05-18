One Piece chapter 1084: Two Straw Hat Grand Fleet officers strike a Celestial Dragon

The Straw Hat Pirates are one of the most dynamic forces in the One Piece series, as they fought Marines, Warlords, Emperors, and other pirates. These deeds led to the captain of the crew, the protagonist of the series, Monkey D. Luffy, being recognized as one of the Four Emperors.

Rather than depending on big numbers, the Straw Hat Pirates have always relied on a few powerful members. However, after the Dressrosa Arc, the Straw Hats gained an allied fleet formed by seven other pirate crews.

According to the first leaks and raw scans of One Piece chapter 1084, Sai and Leo, two of the main representatives of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, played a significant role in the latest Reverie. Follow this thread to find out more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1084.

Sai and Leo's decisive effort in One Piece chapter 1084

The Straw Hat Grand Fleet

The ten members of the Straw Hat Pirates (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The Straw Hat Pirates consist of ten members, starting with the captain, Monkey D. Luffy. The crew's second-in-command is Zoro, who is the right-hand man of Luffy and the most powerful after him. Below the "Pirate Hunter" rank Sanji, the third strongest fighter in the crew, and Jinbe, a former member of the Seven Warlords.

Among the remaining members, Franky and Nico Robin stand out due to their cyborg enhancements and, respectively, Devil Fruit powers. Brook is a refined swordsman with tricky Devil Fruit abilities, and Chopper is a Zoan-enhanced hand-to-hand fighter. Nami and Usopp are physically weak, but they can use dangerous weapons.

After their recent power-ups and accomplishments, the Straw Hats are definitely worthy of being a Yonko crew. They also have grown up in numbers, as seven pirate crews vowed to serve under the properly said Straw Hat Pirates after assisting them in Dressrosa.

The representatives of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The captains of each of the seven crews asked Luffy to become his direct subordinates. He refused, but said that they would be bonded by their shared struggle against Doflamingo. The captains then pledged to come and help Luffy whenever he needed.

Each captain took a piece of Luffy's Vivre Card, and the Straw Hat Grand Fleet was thus formed. The seven captains and their crews include:

Cavendish's Beautiful Pirates (other major members: Suleiman)

(other major members: Suleiman) Bartolomeo's Barto Club (other major members: Gambia)

(other major members: Gambia) Sai's Happo Navy (other major members: Chinjao, Baby 5, Boo)

(other major members: Chinjao, Baby 5, Boo) Ideo's Ideo Pirates (other major members: Buegilly, Abdullah, Jeet)

(other major members: Buegilly, Abdullah, Jeet) Leo's Tontatta Pirates (other major members: Bomba, Rampo, Blan, Kabu)

(other major members: Bomba, Rampo, Blan, Kabu) Hajrudin's New Giant Warrior Pirates (other major members: Stansen, Road, Goldberg, Gerd)

(other major members: Stansen, Road, Goldberg, Gerd) Orlumbus' Yonta Maria Grand Fleet (other major members: Columbus)

After the events of the Wano Arc, the newspaper referred to Luffy as the "Senior Captain" and the rest of the Straw Hats as the "Nine Senior Officers" of the Grand Fleet, while the seven captains of the allied crews became known as the "Representatives".

The party for the creation of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

All seven representatives are formidable fighters, five of them being strong enough to defeat prominent executives of the Donquixote Pirates. Among them, are Sai and Leo. The captain of the third ship of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, Sai is the grandson of the infamous Don Chinjao and the 13th leader of the Happo Navy.

Sai is the husband of Baby 5, a former executive of the Donquixote Pirates, who defected after falling in love with him. A skilled martial artist, Sai is an expert performer of Hasshoken, a fighting style that allows the user to produce powerful shockwaves. He can also use Armament Haki for both offensive and defensive purposes.

Leo is the captain of the fifth ship of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. Being a dwarf from the Tontatta Tribe, Leo is an extremely small humanoid which can fit in the palm of an average-sized human hand. Regardless, he has notable physical strength for his size.

Exploiting his speed as well as the power of the Stitch-Stitch Fruit, Leo can use a needle to swiftly bind multiple opponents, knocking them unconscious. So far, Leo is the strongest known dwarf.

Saint Charlos' wicked intentions

Saint Charlos as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The Celestial Dragons are the aristocratic descendants of nineteen of the Twenty Kings who established what is now known as the World Government, and left their countries to live in the Holy Land of Mary Geoise. Among them, Saint Charlos is one of the most despicable.

Charlos was first introduced in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc. He tried to shoot Roronoa Zoro, but the latter easily dodged the gunshot and was about to kill him. Charlos was somehow saved by Jewelry Bonney, who knew well that hurting a Celestial Dragon would have triggered the intervention of a Marine Admiral.

As Bonney put on an act to make it seem that Zoro had been hit by the gunfire, Charlos continued on. He arrived in the Human Auctioning House, where he expressed his desire to buy the mermaid Camie. However, Luffy and some of his friends broke into the Auctioning House.

Luffy punching Saint Charlos (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

When he witnessed Charlos shooting Hatchan and mocking the wounded fishman, Luffy became filled with immense rage. Despite being fully aware of the consequences of hitting a Celestial Dragon, Luffy walked up to Charlos and violently punched him, knocking him out.

More than two years after, Charlos' twisted desires have not yet died down. As King Neptune and his family arrived in Mary Geoise to attend the Reverie, Charlos noticed Neptune's daughter, the Mermaid Princess Shirahoshi, and decided to make her his slave. He thus ordered CP0 elite agent Rob Lucci to kill Neptune.

Luckily, another Celestial Dragon, Saint Donquixote Mjosgard, saved the day, stopping Charlos and striking him in the face with a spiked club. This act not only protected Shiraoshi's life, but also prevented a future conflict between the Fish-Man race and the World Government.

Sai and Leo's brave stand against a Celestial Dragon in One Piece 1084

Leo and Sai as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During the turbulent Reverie, Saint Charlos was allegedly victim of a failed assassination attempt from unknown assailants. Apparently, the culprits avoided punishment due to Saint Mjosgard's interference.

The precise circumstances of this event were unknown, but, according on the raw scans, the new installment of One Piece, chapter 1084, may have shed some more light on the situation. Interestingly enough, Straw Hat Grand Fleet members Sai and Leo were involved in the issue.

Leo and the Tontatta Pirates traveled to the Reverie with the Riku Family. In Mary Geoise, he reunited with Sai, and became aquainted with Nefertari Vivi. When Charlos tried to take Shirahoshi by force, Leo and Sai tried to intervene, but they were easily stopped by Rob Lucci.

Luckily, Mjosgard's intervention prevented the situation from degenerating further. Charlos, who still wished to enslave Shirahoshi, decided to try again, and sought help from his father, Saint Rosward. The latter allowed Charlos to employ Bartholomew Kuma, who, after allowing himself to be turned into a cyborg, lost his free will and became a complete slave to Celestial Dragons.

As such, Kuma captured Shirahoshi and tied her with metal chains. Fukaboshi, Ryuboshi, and Manboshi, the brothers of the Mermaid Princess, immediately tried to rescue her from, but Kuma shot them with one of his lasers. Although the three Fish-Men managed to dodge the attack, they were forced back.

Sai, Leo, and Saint Mjosgard arrived on the scene, and the latter had an exchange of words with Fukaboshi. Mjosgard visited Fish-Men Island ten years before the start of One Piece's present narration, and had his life saved from Queen Otohime, Fukaboshi's mother.

Meanwhile, Sai and Leo attacked Charlos, striking him with a powerful combined attack. With his appearance disfigured by the hit, Charlos immediately lost consciousness. Kuma was about to attack Sai and Leo, but suddenly Revolutionary Army officer Morley used the powers of his Push-Push Fruit to appear from the ground and grab him.

This marked the end of the skirmish, and allowed the Revolutionaries to accomplish one of their main goals, i.e., saving their former comrade Bartholomew Kuma from the clutches of the Celestial Dragons.

With regards to Sai and Leo, the new One Piece chapter revealed that they are the culprits for the "attempted assassination" of Saint Charlos. However, the World Government will likely never know about their involvement, as Saint Mjosgard covered it.

According to the information into the possession of the Marines, the perpetrators of the assault on Charlos are indeed unknown. To mediate the subsequent dispute between Charlos and Mjosgard, the enigmatic Holy Knights intervened.

The official release of One Piece chapter 1084 is scheduled on Monday, May 22 at 12 am JST. Please find the detailed release date information here.

Poll : 0 votes