One Piece chapter 1084: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1084 is set to release on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 12 am JST. Last week’s chapter finally started the years-long wait to learn of the Reverie’s true events. With the flashback also set to be a multi-issue one, fans are excited to finally learn the truth behind King Cobra Nefertari’s death.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1084 as of now. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed by the leaker community for the series. Thankfully, fans have verified official release information for the upcoming issue.

One Piece chapter 1084 set to continue focus on Reverie, likely show Cobra’s meeting with Gorosei

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1084 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, May 22, 2023. For most international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

One Piece chapter 1084 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8AM, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11AM, Sunday, May 21, 2023

British Summer Time: 4PM, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5PM, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Monday, May 22, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30AM, Monday, May 22, 2023

Chapter 1083 recap

One Piece chapter 1083 began at the Kamabakka Kingdom, where Sabo met with Monkey D. Dragon and Emporio Ivankov. Here, he confirmed that their goals in declaring war on the Celestial Dragons, freeing Kuma and other slaves and destroying Mariejois’ food reserves were achieved. Dragon responds that with the war now having officially begun, the Holy Knights of Mariejois will move soon.

The chapter then begins Sabo’s flashback, showing the Revolutionary Army Commanders fighting and sneaking their way through Mariejois. Sabo is in Pangaea Castle looking for Kuma as Karasu fights Fujitora, Morley fights Ryokugyu, and Lindbergh frees various slaves. Princess Vivi Nefertari is shown being escorted by Rob Lucci for her safety as this is happening.

The chapter then showed King Cobra Nefertari, as he prepared for a meeting with the Gorosei. However, only he was allowed to meet, with Pell and Chaka forced to stay behind, which they protested. The chapter ended with Cobra saying that this was fine and that their time and energy was better spent focusing on his daughter Vivi.

What to expect (speculative)

With One Piece chapter 1084 set to continue Sabo’s flashback of the Reverie’s events, fans cannot wait to see what happens next. With the focus primarily on Cobra Nefertari at the previous chapter's end, fans are expecting chapter 1084 to pick up with his meeting with the Gorosei.

Likewise, One Piece chapter 1084 may also show how Cobra died and how Sabo was eventually framed for murdering Cobra. Many fan-theories are floating about currently, all pulling from different established plotlines to explain such a framing. In any case, fans won’t have long to wait with the Reverie flashback already underway and the series set to forego a break week.

