One Piece: Why did Roger and Garp help the Celestial Dragons in God Valley?

As its title, Better Off Dead in This World, suggests, One Piece chapter 1095 brought the narrative to a peak of darkness that the series rarely touched. With an overwhelming display of dominance over Jewelry Bonney and Sanji, whom he easily subdued, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn proved himself to be a demon in name and in fact.

Truly embodying the wickedness of his faction, Saturn teased Bonney about the sad fate of his father, Bartholomew Kuma. Through Kuma's memories, the echo of the World Government's malice resounded back in the meanderings of time, up to 38 years before One Piece's present narration.

Kuma's flashback focused on the God Valley Incident, in which Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp protected the Celestial Dragons from the Rocks Pirates.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1096.

One Piece 1096 Pending, Roger and Garp vs. Xebec Outcomes Remain Uncertain

The inhuman Celestial Dragons

Kuma's terrible suffering in the flashback (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The latest One Piece chapter showed that the World Government is so obsessed with certain races that it goes to the point of deploying agents in hospitals to control births and eventually trace their offspring. Starting with this outrageous revelation, Kuma's flashback becomes more and more appalling, page by page.

He, his father, and his mother are enslaved by Celestial Dragons, with their lives getting destroyed in a succession of horrible events, through whom One Piece author Eiichiro Oda perfectly portrays the "banality of evil" once postulated and described by philosopher Hannah Arendt.

As a child, Kuma had to endure abuse on a daily basis while pretending to himself and his father Clapp that his master was very kind. Kuma's mother died of hardships, and Clapp went on to say that maybe leaving this world was better for her, which is telling of the excruciating depersonalization of the slaves.

The Celestial Dragons live in Mary Geoise's Pangaea Castle (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Just as Clapp told his son the story of Nika, attempting to provide him with the motivation to desperately push through the suffering, a Celestial Dragon shot him dead. The scene was staggering, as Kuma smiled upon hearing about Nika's legend but, a moment later, found himself covered in his father's blood.

To make things even more disturbing, the Celestial Dragon didn't kill Clapp because he talked about Nika, but simply because he, trying to cheer up his son by showing him Nika's "Drums of Liberation", made too much noise.

To welcome the newly-born Kuma, his parents tenderly hugged him while smiling. Sadly, their spontaneous and kind-hearted love was wiped out by the awful fate they ended up suffering as victims of the rotten system carried out by the Celestial Dragons.

As if that wasn't enough, the flashback revealed that the circumstances before the God Valley Incident were tied to the absurd behavior of the Celestial Dragons. It was disclosed that every three years, they choose a nation not affiliated with the World Government to organize a human hunting tournament.

The subjects of the manhunt were the most "disposable" slaves, as well as the host land's inhabitants. In its truest nature, the competition was a genocide committed for sheer entertainment. Contenders were sadistically granted different points for each target, as if those marks weren't human lives.

This cruel festival has been conducted every three years for who knows how long, which means that several populations have been massacred, leaving innumerable innocent victims. The issue emphasizes once more the insane, disturbing, and evil classism of Celestial Dragons.

God Valley was an island in the West Blue (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Not only are their actions heinous, but so is their sense of legitimacy in carrying them out. When the legitimate king of God Valley objected to what the Celestial Dragon was about to do with his land and beloved citizens, one of the nobles, a man named Saint Figarland Garling, immediately killed him in cold blood.

What was even more absurd was that both Garling and his fellow Celestial Dragons treated the occurrence as a penalty for starting the killing spree before the official beginning of the human hunting festival. They totally disregarded that an innocent human life had been crushed, seeing the homicide as just a part of their game.

Garling Figarland's appearance 38 years ago in God Valley (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Like Saturn, the remaining Elders as well as Imu-sama, and most of the other Celestial Dragons seen in the One Piece series, Garling was depicted as an embodiment of malice, showing absolutely zero consideration for human lives.

Several decades later, fulfilling his role as Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights, Garling showcased the same exact ruthlessness, with not even the slightest hint of remorse. Also considering what Donquixote Doflamingo did, it appears clear that, with the only exception of Saint Mjosgard and Saint Homing, the Celestial Dragons are the most wicked people in One Piece.

A greater good vs lesser evil situation?

Rocks D. Xebec (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

It appears rather inexplicable that two good-hearted people like Roger and Garp defended themselves and their interests from Xebec during the God Valley Incident. It must be noted that Garp refused the promotion to Admiral due to not wanting to become a tool in the hands of the Celestial Dragons, whom he personally despised.

Whether this aversion existed before or originated after witnessing with his own eyes what they were doing in God Valley, it makes it even stranger that he sided with them. Furthermore, the odd circumstances don't stop here.

Garp has always been portrayed as a good man, living up to his moniker "Hero." The same can be said of other Marines such as Smoker, Fujitora, Sengoku, Koby, and others, all of whom demonstrated a desire to act humanely and in accordance with righteousness.

Saint Saturn's transformed appearance (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

As implied in One Piece chapter 1094, every Marine above the formal rank of Rear Admiral is aware of Saturn being a devil incarnate. High-ranking officers, such as Vice Admirals, were totally nonchalant about seeing Saturn in his monster-like appearance.

Thus, the evilness of the Five Elders is nothing new for the Marines. The only thing the members of the Navy aren't aware of is the existence of Imu-sama. Needless to say, the notion that good people like Garp, Smoker, and others serve these rotten individuals seems absurd.

It must be noted that Garp hates Celestial Dragons but still remains part of the Navy, an organization that depends on the orders of the Five Elders, who are, in fact, Celestial Dragons, a feature that is in the public domain. Admittedly, this appears devoid of sense.

The God Valley Incident established Garp and Roger's rivalry and friendship as well as the downfall of the Rocks Pirates, but it's clear that there's something more to it. It was stated that Xebec, who allegedly died in God Valley, had attacked many locations, leaving mass destruction behind him, and that he wanted to become the "King of the World".

However, the World Government is well known for spreading propaganda and false information at its convenience. This could very well be one of those cases if it weren't for the involvement of Roger and Garp, which makes everything seemingly inexplicable.

It is certainly possible that Xebec is just the bloodthirsty terrorist described by the official records. Assuming that he attacked God Valley and threatened to kill everyone, including the residents and the slaves, Roger and Garp intervened to prevent him from murdering innocent people.

Roger and Garp in their young days (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Alternatively, Xebec wanted to destroy the Celestial Dragons, but his actions endangered the innocent, and, although they might understand his reasons, the Marines and the Roger Pirates allied against him to avoid guiltless people from being involved.

The further option is that the dynamics of the God Valley Incident can be explained with the involvement of other characters and situations that, at this point, readers are yet to be made aware of. Admittedly, this is certainly a chance.

According to what Sengoku said in One Piece chapter 957, Xebec is aware of the World Government's taboos. As Roger and Garp, under normal circumstances, would have never protected disgusting individuals such as the Celestial Dragons, it's reasonable to think that Xebec became a threat even greater than the nobles' malice.

Imu and the Five Elders (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Carrying the Will of D. and being natural-born Conqueror's Haki users, Roger and Garp had the potential to oppose the World Government's despicable system. However, regardless of how powerful they are, few people can't change the world with just combat strength.

There's a reason why Imu-sama and the Five Elders aren't just obsessed with power but with hiding the true history as well. The world can't be ruled just with might, as people need to recognize themselves in something, and, for different reasons, neither Roger nor Garp felt they could offer a real alternative at the time.

Rather than a straightforward episode of clear good against outright evil, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda is seemingly building the God Valley Incident as an issue colored with several different shades of gray.

Be sure to keep up with One Piece's manga, anime, and live-action as 2023 progresses.

