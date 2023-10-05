One Piece chapter 1094 confirms that the Five Elders might be even stronger than the Yonko or Admirals

Before the official release of One Piece chapter 1094, which is planned for October 9, 2023, fans can already take a peek at what is expected to happen via the fanmade scanlation. Admittedly, the latest installment of Eiichiro Oda's record-breaking manga promises to be nothing short of amazing.

As the previous chapter ended with a direct focus on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn's ominous grin, the Five Elders member made his move in One Piece 1094 as he transformed into a dreadful creature, similar to an ushi-oni, and reached Egghead, with his arrival causing even the strongest fighters present on the island to panic.

Saturn is yet to properly fight, but his entry into the battlefield was simply stunning. Given such an impressive portrayal, many One Piece fans are speculating that Saturn and the other Elders are fighters whose individual prowess might reach and maybe even surpass that of most Emperors and Admirals.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1094.

Saint Saturn's dominant aura hints at the Five Elders having a place among One Piece's top strongest characters

Saturn's arrival on the battlefield shocked everyone

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

With Kizaru busy in the fight with Luffy and Rob Lucci unable to get past Roronoa Zoro, as well as the command over the Pacifista cyborgs having been hijacked by Vegapunk, Saint Saturn decided to take action personally.

All of a sudden, a massive pentacle appeared in the middle of Egghead, with fire, black lightning, and a demonic aura originating from it. It was then announced publicly that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn had arrived on the island, and it was recommended that any Marine with a rank lower than Rear Admiral should not look directly at him.

The reason was immediately revealed, as the head of a Marine soldier exploded when he accidentally made eye contact with Saturn, meeting the latter's ominous glare. Soon afterwards, Saturn's transformed aspect was fully revealed, with his body having turned into that of a horrific monster.

Featuring horns on his head and spider legs in place of his lower limbs, Saturn's appearance seemed a cross between a yokai, an ox and a spider, possibly resembling the mythical Japanese creature ushi-oni. Saturn's body was surrounded in black steam clouds, much like Kaku, Lucci, and Luffy's Awakened Zoan forms.

Kizaru, Luffy, Zoro, and Lucci, who were fighting fiercely, paused in the middle of battle because of the sudden onset of Saturn's aura. The fact that the four strongest fighters currently on Egghead felt threatened by Saturn's presence, is highly telling of the latter's might.

It's not every day that an Admiral, an Emperor, his close second-in-command, and the most powerful CP0 agent, are impressed by someone's power. Among those fighters, there are two Advanced Conqueror's Haki users, a Logia-wielder, and an Awakened Zoan owner, after all.

By having those four temporarily stop their clashes while in the midst of them, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda really wanted to emphasize Saturn's overwhelming power. Admittedly, the effect was successful, as Saturn's entry to the battlefield was incredibly intimidating.

In all respects, Saturn and the other Elders are true monsters

The silhouettes of the Five Elders in their transformed states (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Lucci, Zoro, Luffy, and Kizaru's reaction to Saturn really gives the chills. Very few One Piece characters can boast such a portrayal from Oda. It might be too early to draw conclusions, but Saturn's insane aura really gives the vibe of a character whose power is by no means inferior to that of Emperors and Admirals.

If anything, just going by his narrative depiction, Saint Saturn could be even stronger than that, as an Emperor, Luffy, and an Admiral, Kizaru, factually seemed in awe of him. As of now, Saturn's combat prowess is yet to be fully disclosed, but the dominant representation of his figure makes it pretty clear that the Five Elders are the real deal.

The highest-ranked Celestial Dragons, the Five Elders were already revealed as not just mere politicians but genuine powerhouses in the recent One Piece chapters, which recounted the events of the latest Levely.

In the issue, all the five Celestial Dragons were able to withstand a direct hit of Sabo's Fire Fist attack without suffering the slightest injury. Admittedly, coming totally unscathed from the Logia-enhanced signature move of the right-hand man of Monkey D. Dragon is no common feat.

It was also unveiled that the Five Elders hold the titles of "Warrior Gods," another evident clue that they aren't average old men. For that matter, their muscular and scarred bodies hinted at them having at least some battle experience, especially since one of the Elders, the bald member now known as Saint V. Nusjuro, is always shown holding a katana.

V. Nusjuro's sword resembles the Shodai Kitetsu, one of the Supreme Grade blades, and it goes without saying that such a fine weapon could never be owned by an individual who is not a mighty warrior in his own right.

A widely popular theory within the One Piece community speculates that the Five Elders are immortal, or at least, they don't age, and have an incredibly long lifespan that dates back to the Void Century.

This is based on the fact that there's no visible difference between their current aspect and how they appeared in the Ohara flashback, which took place about twenty years before One Piece's present narration.

Regardless of their exact capabilities and powers, which will likely be revealed soon, recent One Piece chapters made it evident that the World Government is the absolute master of the globe, as the tyrannical organization can take the luxury of hiding its best cards, Imu-sama and the Five Elders.

Most likely, the World Government doesn't want to show its true colors, as otherwise the citizens would see the institution for the overwhelming and oppressive dictatorship that it really is. For this reason, Imu and the Five Elders don't expose their real might, and instead rely on the Marines and the Cipher Pols.

However, with the seas in particular turmoil as great events are shaking the global stage, the time for the "great cleansing" seems to have now come. This explains why Saint Saturn showed himself on Egghead.

Due to his involvement in the incident on Egghead, Saturn might be the first of the Five Elders to go down, which could, allegedly, imply that he is the least powerful member of the group. With Saturn being strong enough to intimidate top tier-caliber fighters, One Piece fans can expect even more outstanding feats from V. Nusjuro, Mars, Warcury, and Ju Peter.

The Five Elders in their human forms (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

While the common consensus was that the Five Elders were merely influential figures with high political significance and authority, second only to that of Imu, the series has clearly implied that things are very different. They are cold-blooded killers who, like Imu, can transform themselves into terrifying monsters that Sabo described as "devilish".

In all likelihood, Saturn and the others are, possibly as a result of their alleged immortality, extremely seasoned fighters. Considering their appalling transformations, and taking into account their role as major endgame villains in a shonen series, it only makes sense for them to rank among the strongest individuals featured in the franchise.

The impressive portrayal Saturn received in One Piece chapter 1094 seems more than enough for fans to regard him and the remaining Elders as fighters with at least the same status as an entry-level Admiral or Emperor.

Keep up with One Piece's manga, anime, and live-action as 2023 progresses.

