10 amazing moments that will be part of Netflix's One Piece Live Action Season 2

Given the immense popularity of the One Piece franchise, the first season of Netflix's live-action adaptation recorded incredible numbers, easily earning a renewal. It must be noted that all the content of the show, including some changes in comparison to the original manga, was approved by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, who worked as one of the project's executive producers.

With Chopper being already disclosed as one of the protagonists, season 2 of the adaptation will likely start with the Straw Hats' arrival in Rogue Town, and then cover the Baroque Works Saga. Follow this thread to find out ten major moments that will be part of the highly-awaited Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece live-action series.

Ten iconic moments that Season 2 of the One Piece Live Action can't miss, listed in chronological order

1) The first meeting between Luffy and Smoker

Smoker easily beat Luffy (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The ending sequence of the first season strongly teases Smoker as a future major antagonist for the Straw Hat Pirates, showing the former angrily extinguishing his cigar on Luffy's bounty poster.

A seasoned Marine officer who follows his personal code of justice, Smoker first appeared in Rogue Town, one of the last East Blue places before entering the Grand Line.

Combining the Logia-class Smoke-Smoke Fruit with a jitte tipped in Seastone, a material that notably weakens Devil Fruit users upon contact, Smoker easily defeated Luffy, who only managed to escape due to Dragon's pivotal intervention.

As such, Smoker relentlessly pursued Luffy in Arabasta. Despite being on completely opposing sides, Luffy and Smoker recognized each other as good-hearted people, developing a strong mutual respect that they would maintain throughout the entire series.

2) Monkey D. Dragon's first appearance in One Piece

Dragon saving Luffy from Smoker (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Exploiting his Logia powers, Smoker handily subdued Luffy. He was on the verge of arresting the young pirate, but all of a sudden, he was stopped by a man wrapped in a cloak.

The mysterious individual was none other than Monkey D. Dragon, the man known as the "World's Worst Criminal" for being the founder and leader of the Revolutionary Army. Later in the story, Dragon was revealed to be Luffy's father.

Since then, Dragon is yet to meet Luffy again, with the latter being unaware that the person who saved him back then was his father. Although brief, Dragon's appearance was essential, as it allowed Luffy to escape Smoker's clutches and set sail for the Grand Line with his comrades.

3) Zoro slaughtering the Baroque Works

Zoro was the star of the mini arc set in Whisky Peak (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Upon being offered a feast by the citizens of Whisky Peak, the Straw Hats fell asleep, totally unaware of being in imminent danger, as the town's habitants were Baroque Works agents, who got the pirates drunk to kill them in their sleep.

However, the crew's second-in-command, Roronoa Zoro, suspicious from the start, had faked passing out. As the bounty hunters revealed their true nature, Zoro engaged them all by himself to protect his sleeping comrades.

Despite being alone against one hundred enemies, Zoro easily defeated all of them, including four Frontier Agents, Mr 8, Mr 9, Miss Monday, and Miss Wednesday. Witnessing his strength, the Frontier Agents even assumed that Zoro was the real captain of the Straw Hat crew.

Zoro beat all the agents almost effortlessly, limiting himself to try out his new swords Yubashiri and Sandai Kitetsu. This issue is iconic, as it showcased Zoro's exceptional combat prowess and dexterity, as well as introduced the threat represented by Crocodile's Baroque Works.

4) Luffy vs Zoro, the unexpected fight in Whisky Peak

Luffy vs Zoro was pure awesomeness (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Believing that all the Whisky Peak residents were good people simply because they had fed him, after waking up, Luffy angrily attacked Zoro for having killed them. Seeing Luffy dead serious, Zoro had no other choice than to fight his captain.

Luffy and Zoro suddenly drew out their competitive spirit, and fiercely challenged each other to assess who was the strongest. As the battle raged, Luffy's Gum-Gum Bazooka and Zoro's Three Sword Style: Onigiri clashed on par, shaking the surroundings.

Two Frontier Agents of Baroque Works, Mr 5 and Miss Valentine, tried to interfere with the duel, but Luffy and Zoro brutally wiped them out, and resumed fighting. Just as the showdown was about to reach its climax, however, it was interrupted by Nami.

5) The encounter with Dorry and Brogy

Dorry and Brogy's duel (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Upon arriving at Little Garden, an island where all the flora and fauna are from a prehistoric era, the Straw Hats met Dorry and Brogy, two giants who had been battling ceaselessly for a hundred years.

The former two leaders of the Giant Warrior Pirates, Dorry and Brogy once had a trivial argument, and decided to settle the feud with a duel, which hasn't ended even a century later.

The Straw Hats soon befriended the two giants, with Usopp especially being in awe at their might and honor, as he took them as an example of the "brave warrior of the sea" he dreams of becoming.

6) Drum Island and Chopper's touching story

Drum Island's "cherry blossoms" greeting the Straw Hats (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During the crew's stay at Little Garden, Nami contracted a terrible disease. In search of a doctor, the Straw Hats arrived on Drum Island, where they met Tony Tony Chopper, a reindeer who, owing to the Human-Human Fruit, could think and behave like a human.

Chopper's past was eventually revealed by his mentor, Dr Kureha. Rejected by everyone, Chopper was taken in by the outlandish but good-hearted Dr Hiriluk, who became like a father for him. Having a fatal illness, Hiriluk decided to die while making a final stand against Wapol, the despot of Drum.

After Luffy defeated Wapol, Chopper, seeing the young pirate's genuine goodness, decided to join the Straw Hat crew to fulfill his dream of becoming a doctor capable of curing all diseases.

As a sendoff to Chopper, Kureha fired Hiriluk's dust into the sky, rendering the falling snow pink like cherry-blossoms, thus finally "curing the country's cold heart" as the quirky doctor dreamt.

7) Luffy's reunion with Ace

Luffy and Ace in Arabasta (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Shortly prior to arriving in Alubarna, the capital city of the Arabasta Kingdom, Luffy had an unexpected and yet heartwarming reunion with his adoptive brother, Portgas D. Ace. Together since they were children, both eventually set sail to pursue their pirate ambitions.

Even though they separated, Ace, as the older brother, always remained protective of Luffy, who, in turn, respected and admired him. In search of his former crewmate Marshall D. Teach, Ace came to Arabasta, where he reunited with Luffy.

As Smoker showed up to capture Luffy, Ace used his Devil Fruit powers to clash with him, allowing the Straw Hat Pirates to escape. Considering the tragic fate that Ace will meet, this selfless moment takes on additional value in hindsight.

8) Zoro vs Mr 1

The conclusion of Zoro vs Mr 1 (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The experienced assassin Daz Bones was Crocodile's strongest subordinate, under the codename of Mr 1. Owing to the Dice-Dice Fruit, Daz could turn his body into tough steel, making himself impervious to most attacks.

Despite landing several hits on Mr 1, Zoro was unable to damage him. Remembering the lectures of his former teacher Koushirou, however, Zoro evolved his abilities, and turned the tides of the battle.

He concentrated until he became able to feel the "Breath of All Things," fully perceiving the essence of his surroundings. After developing this power, Zoro learned to convey his will into his blade, which enabled him to cut steel. Later in the story, this ability would be revealed as a form of Haki.

Although grievously injured, Zoro got up and attacked Mr 1 with a particulary fast technique, the Lion Song, which immediately took him down. For its drama, the fight between Zoro and Mr 1 is widely regarded as one of the best battles in the One Piece series.

9) Luffy vs Crocodile

With his unwavering determination, Luffy surprised Crocodile (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After being brutally defeated by Crocodile on at least two occasions, Luffy challenged the Warlord to a final showdown. As the two started fighting in the Tomb of the Kings, the ancient ruins beneath the city of Alubarna, Luffy soaked his fists in the blood coming from his wounds.

This ruse enabled the young pirate to hit Crocodile's real body despite the Logia nature of the Warlord's Sand-Sand Fruit. Even though Crocodile managed to poison him with his dreadful hook, Luffy, with indomitable spirit, continued fighting.

Putting all his strength into a move called Gum-Gum Storm, Luffy overpowered Crocodile's Desert La Spada in an epic clash. Luffy struck Crocodile with countless blows, until he smashed him through an extremely thick ceiling of solid bedrock, rendering him unconscious.

Shortly after, Luffy, who was about to succumb to Crocodile's poison, was unexpectedly saved by Miss All Sunday, who gave him the antidote. As all One Piece fans know well, that woman would later become known as Nico Robin.

10) The Straw Hat crew's farewell to Vivi

The Straw Hats silently saying goodbye to Vivi (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As the entire Baroque Works organization was defeated, the peace in Arabasta was finally restored. After having overcome so many hardships together, Vivi really wished to keep staying with Luffy and the others. Still, she was also aware of her responsibilities as the princess of Arabasta.

Ultimately, a tearful Vivi declined the crew's offer to keep traveling with them. Understanding her duties, the Straw Hats respected Vivi's decision. Still, given the high bounties that were put on Luffy and Zoro's heads, the crew couldn't meet Vivi in public, or the Navy would have recognized the princess as their ally.

Thus, they greeted her from afar, by simply raising their arms marked with the sign they traced before the battle to distinguish themselves. Silent but emotionally impactful, this gesture symbolizes the sincere bond that will connect Vivi and the Straw Hats forever.

