One Piece 1082: All known members of Cross Guild, ranked

One Piece 1082 will mainly focus on the Cross Guild, the new organization co-founded by Dracule Mihawk and Crocodile. Not interested in becoming a Yonko, Mihawk decided to use Buggy as the figurehead leader of the group, with the intent to alienate any unwanted attention from himself.

Believing in the facade, the World Government declared Buggy one of the Yonko, given his alleged status as the leader of the Cross Guild. This article ranks the known members of the group, from the relatively weak officers of Buggy's original crew to the all-powerful "Hawk Eyes."

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1082 and reflects the writer's personal views.

From Mohji to Mihawk, all known members of the Cross Guild as of One Piece 1082, ranked from weakest to strongest

9) Mohji

Mohji as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

One of the major officers from Buggy's original crew, Mohji is a pet tamer. In battle, he usually opts to use Richie, his pet lion, rather than fight himself. If needed, however, he can fight wielding a whip.

At the start of the series, Mohji and Richie challenged Luffy, but the Straw Hat easily overpowered them. At one point, Mohji and Richie fought to decide who would be the new captain after Buggy's defeat and alleged demise. Their duel ended in a draw.

8) Cabaji

Cabaji as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Cabaji is one of the major officers from Buggy's original crew. An acrobat swordsman, he can use a variety of abilities, including fire breathing, acrobatics, and other circus tricks to flank his opponents.

At the start of the series, Cabaji tried to take advantage of the injury that Zoro previously suffered against Buggy. However, Zoro brutally defeated him anyway. The latter even willingly worsened his own wound to ensure that, regardless of how injured he is, he can still beat Cabaji.

7) Richie

Richie as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A powerful beast that can bite and maul his enemies, Richie is Mohji's pet lion. He has a notable amount of physical strength, given that he can easily destroy a thick iron cage.

However, Richie was no match for Luffy, who brutally beat him, knocking him down.

6) Alvida

Alvida (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After being easily defeated by Luffy at the start of the series, Alvida formed an alliance with Buggy that has still lasted. She ate the Slip-Slip Fruit, which caused her skin to become especially slippery, enabling her to harmlessly make physical attacks slide off her body.

Although the Slip-Slip Fruit completely changed her appearance, it did not diminish her physical strength. She is still able to wield her Iron Mace, a club that can take down an ordinary man in one swing.

5) Galdino

Galdino as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A former subordinate of Crocodile in the Baroque Works, Galdino had the alias of Mr 3. However, he was only allowed to hold that position because Mr 4 was too dim-witted, despite being stronger than him. After the Impel Down Arc, Galdino allied with Buggy.

Rather than fight his foes head-on, Galdino uses a combination of his Devil Fruit abilities and his tactical intellect to defeat them. Owing to the Wax-Wax Fruit, he can create wax and manipulate it into any shape he desires.

Galdino can harden his wax, making it extremely tough, and control it in both a liquid and a hardened state. Exploiting the Wax-Wax Fruit, Galdino was able to significantly assist Luffy in the fight against Magellan. However, it must be noted that any fire or high heat can melt the wax.

4) Buggy

Buggy as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Buggy's achievements come from his ability to exploit misunderstandings and sheer luck to increase his public image. Still, he is a somewhat decent fighter.

Buggy can use the Chop-Chop Fruit to split his body into pieces and reassemble them at will. This Devil Fruit makes him immune to slashing attacks and allows him to perform unpredictable attacks. He can also use "Muggy Balls," hidden weapons that pack enough power to seriously injure one of the Zoan-enhanced guardians of Impel Down.

Buggy possesses unexpectedly good endurance and physical strength. He quickly recovered after being hit with a Muggy Ball that had rebounded back at him and was able to lift a massive Blugori high into the air.

3) Daz Bonez

Daz Bonez as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Under the alias of Mr 1, Daz Bonez was Crocodile's strongest subordinate in the Baroque Works. Defeated by Zoro, Daz was imprisoned in Impel Down but eventually escaped alongside Crocodile. After taking part in the Paramount War, they traveled to the New World together.

An experienced assassin and martial artist, Daz can use the Dice-Dice Fruit to turn any part of his body into sharp blades made of tough steel, making him an unpredictable living weapon. During the Arabasta Arc, Daz's deadly techniques gave Zoro a hard time.

To overcome Daz, Zoro was forced to empower himself, unlocking the ability to cut steel, a skill akin to Armament Haki. After spending two years in the New World, Daz likely grew much stronger than he was before, proving himself to be a worthy right-hand man for Crocodile.

2) Crocodile

Crocodile as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As a result of his own overconfidence and Luffy's determination, Crocodile was defeated by the Straw Hat and lost his Warlord status. After escaping Impel Down, Crocodile partook in the Paramount War and headed out to the New World.

After the abolition of the Warlords, Crocodile immediately contacted Mihawk to form an alliance with him. Undoubtedly, Crocodile is a very experienced pirate and mastermind. He notably showcased his toughness in Impel Down and Marineford.

Owing to the Logia-class Sand-Sand Fruit, Crocodile can create and control sand, transforming his body into it, creating sandstorms, and dehydrating his foes until they get mummified.

Given his mastery over the Sand-Sand Fruit, it's highly likely that he achieved Devil Fruit Awakening. If needed, Crocodile can use a venomous hook to poison his opponents.

1) Dracule Mihawk

Mihawk as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

"Hawk Eyes" Mihawk is clearly the mightiest fighter within the Cross Guild, as well as one of the strongest in the entire series. Being the current World's Strongest Swordsman, Mihawk is a man as strong, if not stronger, than the fearsome "Red Hair" Shanks.

The clashes between Mihawk and Shanks resonated throughout the entire Grand Line. Even Whitebeard acknowledged the battles between the two swordsmen as legendary. Since Shanks lost an arm, Mihawk has been waiting for an even stronger challenger.

That person will likely be Zoro, who is continuously improving to reach the level required to confront "Hawk Eyes." Mihawk is indeed set to be Zoro's final and greatest opponent, waiting for him on the throne of the strongest.

To this day, fans have only witnessed a glimpse of Mihawk's capabilities. Even the most casual swings of his sword can cut in half icebergs as big as mountains, which implies that his full power is amazing.

A testament to his prowess, Mihawk was able to turn his sword into a Black Blade, a feat that only the legendary "Sword God" Ryuma ever achieved. It's highly likely that Mihawk will be revealed to be a user of the mighty Advanced Conqueror's Haki, just like Shanks and Zoro.

Final Thoughts

Mihawk was renowned as the "Marine Hunter" for his habit of attacking Navy officers. Taking inspiration from this, the Cross Guild started to hunt Marines, even putting bounties on their heads. With this, they are seriously threatening the World Government's influence.

With Buggy's recent comical and yet determined claim of wanting to partake in the rush for the Pirate King title, it seems that the Cross Guild will have to compete with the other Yonko crews.

Mihawk's presence in the Cross Guild is the reason why the organization was raised to the status of Yonko crew. While this speaks loudly for the immense strength of "Hawk Eyes," it's still not enough to allow the group to fully compete in the rush for One Piece.

Whether he wins or loses, Mihawk can certainly fight any Yonko in 1v1. However, the other members of the Cross Guild are too weak to fight the rest of the crew. Crocodile may defeat an average Commander, but he doesn't really seem strong enough to fend off the right-hand man of any Yonko.

Buggy, Galdino, Alvida, Cabaji, and Mohji are light years weaker than any major fighter in a Yonko crew, and even Daz Bonez and the Sixth Level prisoners shouldn't overturn the situation.

A very popular theory speculates that the Cross Guild will reinforce its ranks by recruiting the remaining former members of the Seven Warlords. Admittedly, these additions would grant the Cross Guild strong executives, rendering the group a complete force.

