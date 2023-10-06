One Piece chapter 1094: Saint Saturn's power might be even scarier than an Awakened Devil Fruit

The scanlations for One Piece chapter 1094, posted ahead of the official release date of October 9, 2023, allowed fans to get a sense of the issue's content. It features a thrilling plot twist as Five Elders member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, the Warrior God of Science, finally makes his move.

Seeing Borsalino "Kizaru" and Rob Lucci unable to get past, respectively, Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro, Saturn suddenly rushed to Egghead. In a jaw-dropping sequence of events, Saturn transformed into a frightful creature, leaving everyone on the island shocked.

Saturn's appalling guise seems the result of a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit, but One Piece chapter 1094 didn't confirm that, despite featuring the typical narrator's box where the main details about the concerned character are provided. This raises the chances that Saturn's macabre transformation stems from a power that goes even beyond a Devil Fruit's.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1094.

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn stands out as one of the most fearsome villains in the series as of One Piece 1094

A dreadful onset that daunted even the strongest fighters on Egghead

Saint Saturn's yokai-like transformation (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda's portrayal of Saturn's arrival on the battlefield evoked fear and awe in fans. A huge panel focused on the four strongest characters fighting on Egghead, i.e., Kizaru, Luffy, Zoro, and Lucci, showed them pausing in the middle of their battle due to the sudden appearance of Saturn's ominous aura.

So far, no character in the manga has received such a terrifying portrayal. Furthermore, Saturn's aspect appears to be even more frightening than his implied might. With horns on his head and spider legs in place of his lower limbs, the Warrior God of Science is truly a monster.

Expand Tweet

Saturn's body is surrounded by black steam clouds, which would suggest that he owns the powers of an Awakened Zoan Devil Fruit. These traits are fundamentally recognized as a trademark feature of the Zoan users who evolved their abilities to the next level. Still, this remains unconfirmed.

The next One Piece chapter could simply unveil the name of the Devil Fruit owned by Saturn, neutralizing all theories on the subject. However, another possibility is that the Five Elders member's transformation is rooted in another source.

Upon completing his transformation, Saturn's aspect became identical to that of an ushi-oni. It must be noted that an ushi-oni is a yokai, i.e., a legendary creature in Japanese folklore. More precisely, the ushi-oni is known as a mountain-dwelling beast that kills travelers with a single glance.

Expand Tweet

According to the legend, any person who happens to make eye contact with the ushi-oni will immediately have his soul and energy drained and die. Oda clearly took inspiration from this lore, as in One Piece chapter 1094, Saturn was shown to possess the same exact power as the mythical ushi-oni.

A Marine soldier who, despite being advised not to, looked directly at Saturn and instantly suffered a fate similar to that of the ushi-oni's victims. In fact, the sailor's head exploded. In One Piece, weaker individuals can't stand in the presence of powerful Conqueror's Haki users, whose overwhelming willpower causes them to faint.

While the Color of Conqueror is the natural-born ability to impose one's superior will on others, Saturn's dreadful knack is way scarier, as those who aren't strong enough to stand before the Warrior God are condemned to lose their lives on the spot.

The upper echelons of the World Government might be incarnate demons

Imu and the Five Elders (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The way Saturn was teleported onto Egghead via a sort of summoning, performed through a ritual circle, is absolutely unprecedented for a Zoan Devil Fruit. Interestingly, a method similar to summoning a demon was previously shown in the series.

The inhabitants of the island where Brook landed after being sent flying from Sabaody by Bartholomew Kuma's Devil Fruit powers were in fact trying to summon Satan himself via a ritual resembling that used to evoke Saturn on Egghead.

It must be noted that, after seeing their transformed aspects, Sabo described Imu-sama and the Five Elders as "devilish". All things considered, it's not too farfetched to think that the leaders of the World Government don't turn into creepy monsters because they ate corresponding Devil Fruits. Rather, they are devils to begin with.

Expand Tweet

If this were true, then Saturn's aspect shown in One Piece chapter 1094 is not a transformation but, rather, his true form, as he and the other Elders are not humans but demons. According to this theory, they would be merely using human bodies as vessels for their devilish energies, which they only awaken when necessary.

Upon arriving on Egghead, the yokai-looking Saturn said that he hadn't seen the surface in a while. Such a cryptic and ambiguous statement corroborates the speculation that the Five Elders are demons or aliens that reside in human bodies.

With this in mind, it can be expected that Saturn fights in a very unconventional manner, employing magical powers and curses. The idea is that the upper echelons of the World Government are incarnate demons, which makes sense considering their cold-blooded and cruel natures.

Expand Tweet

Such a thing would also explain their apparent immortality. For some mysterious reason, the Five Elders look identical to how they appeared at the time of Ohara's destruction, an event that took place about twenty years before One Piece's present narrative.

The manner in which Saturn talked about humans being expendable insects could also suggest that he himself is not one. Admittedly, the clues that point towards the claims made are a little too many to be coincidences. Still, only the forthcoming One Piece chapters will clarify the truth.

What's certain is that Saturn, the other Five Elders, and Imu-sama are devilish monsters, in the true meaning of the world. Even though the narrative has only recently started focusing on them, they, as the main figures of the tyrannical World Government, already seem fit to play the role of the final villain of Eiichiro Oda's spellbinding story.

Keep up with One Piece's manga, anime, and live-action as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.