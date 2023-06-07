One Piece chapter 1086: How the Five Elders' names tease their power level

While the official release of One Piece chapter 1086 is planned for June 12, 2023, the first spoilers are already trending. Starting from where the previous issue stopped, the new installment is touching on several intriguing topics related to the events that took place during the Reverie.

Nefertari Cobra's private audience in the Phantom Room ended in tragedy, with the appearance of Imu and the death of Vivi's father. During the occurrence, it was confirmed that Imu and the Five Elders are powerful fighters who can easily handle Sabo's attacks as well as transform into hellish creatures.

With one of their names already being known to readers for some time, according to the leaks of One Piece chapter 1086, fans will soon learn the names and titles of all the Five Elders. Interestingly, those names may be crucial to understanding how they compare to each other with regard to individual strength.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1086.

Spoilers for One Piece chapter 1086 reveal the names of the Five Elders, Imu's closest followers

The Five Elders rule the World Government on Imu's behalf

The Gorosei, i.e., The Five Elders only recognize Imu's authority (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The Gorosei, i.e., "Five Elders," are the highest-ranked Celestial Dragons, the descendants of 19 of the 20 kings who established what is now known as the World Government. These five individuals possess immense authority, with their influence being second only to that of Imu.

However, Imu's existence is kept a secret from the public. No one must know that the former is the true ruler of the Empty Throne and the One Piece world itself. As such, the Five Elders act as the greatest authority, while in truth, they receive direct orders from Imu. They ask Imu whichever "light" is considered a threat to their tyranny and thus must be erased from history.

The goal is to prevent anyone from learning the true history of the Void Century and the Ancient Kingdom, as that would damage the public image of the World Government.

Laffy 🏴‍☠️ @lafftale Of course One Piece ties everything back to the celestial bodies that were used to navigate the seas. The setting is Earth; the Five Elders are the five other planets that were known in the sixteenth century, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn; (1/3) #ONEPIECE1073 Of course One Piece ties everything back to the celestial bodies that were used to navigate the seas. The setting is Earth; the Five Elders are the five other planets that were known in the sixteenth century, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn; (1/3) #ONEPIECE1073 https://t.co/lMkb2NrODe

During the latest Reverie, the Five Elders played a major role. After unexpectedly meeting Shanks (although some theories speculated that it wasn't the "Red Hair" but his twin brother), they granted a private audience to Nefertari Cobra. As the latter showed that he knew too much about sensitive topics, the Five Elders and Imu decided to kill him.

Sabo, who was spying on them, tried to get in the way, but he couldn't do anything and barely managed to escape. The issue showcased how merciless the Five Elders are, portraying them as true cold-blooded killers. Moreover, it teased their might. Like Imu, they transformed themselves into huge and terrifying creatures, which Sabo described as "devilish."

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda didn't show their evolved aspects, only depicting them as darkened silhouettes. It's also unclear if these forms are the result of Devil Fruit powers or some other ability.

One Piece 1086 revealed the names of the Five Elders

The Five Elders in their dreadful transformed forms (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Based on the leaks, One Piece chapter 1086 will continue entangling fans with lore regarding the Five Elders, finally revealing the names of all the members of the group, as well as their titles as "Warrior Gods." Listed below are their supposed identities:

Saint Ethan Baron Venusjuro, Warrior God of Finance - The bald man who wears glasses and a white gi, he holds a samurai-style sword. The only one among the Five Elders to not wear a black suit, and to lack any facial hair.

The bald man who wears glasses and a white gi, he holds a samurai-style sword. The only one among the Five Elders to not wear a black suit, and to lack any facial hair. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, Warrior God of Scientific Defense - The grey-haired man with dreadlocks. He wears a hat and holds a walking cane. The left side of his face has a noticeable scar.

The grey-haired man with dreadlocks. He wears a hat and holds a walking cane. The left side of his face has a noticeable scar. Saint Marcus Mars, Warrior God of Environment - The tall and thin man with long white hair. He has a long beard but no eyebrows.

- The tall and thin man with long white hair. He has a long beard but no eyebrows. Saint Topman Valkyrie "Mercury," Warrior God of Legal Affairs - The bald man with large mole spots on his forehead and a massive white mustache.

The bald man with large mole spots on his forehead and a massive white mustache. Saint Shepherd Jupiter, Warrior God of Agriculture - The blond-haired man with a beard of the same color. He has a scar on his chest, which can be seen through his semi-open suit. Judging by his appearance, he seems to be the youngest member of the group.

While their exact capabilities are still yet to be revealed, at this point, it's clear that the Five Elders are not just politicians but absolute powerhouses. They were all able to withstand a direct hit of Sabo's Fire Fist attack without undergoing any damage, and their titles as "Warrior Gods" speak for themselves.

It was rather obvious from the start that they weren't average old men. Their bodies, muscular and full of scars, hinted at them having at least some battle experience. Furthermore, the bald member with glasses, now known as Saint Venusjuro, owns a sword strikingly resembling the Shodai Kitetsu, one of the Supreme Grade blades.

Saint Ethan Baron Venusjuro (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Such a fine sword could never be in the hands of an individual who is not a fearsome fighter in his own right. With their nature as warriors finally confirmed, the Five Elders will likely be the subject of countless theories from One Piece fans, even more than before.

The most popular theory speculates that they are immortal or, at least, have an incredibly long lifespan that dates back to the Void Century. Admittedly, they don’t seem to age. There is no visible difference between their current appearance and the one they had in the Ohara flashback, which happened more than 20 years before the present narration.

With another widespread conjecture regarding Imu's immortality as a result of having received the Perennial Youth Operation with the Ope-Ope Fruit, it would not be farfetched that the former's greatest servants have some sort of enhanced lifespan themselves.

How strong are the Five Elders?

Most major groups in One Piece feature stronger and weaker fighters with different levels of strength and, at times, notable gaps in power. The same may very well be true for the Five Elders. While it's still too early to rank them in power, with the only certainty being that they are guaranteed to be top-tier fighters, their names may foreshadow how they measure to each other.

With their names being clearly based on planets, their strength may change depending on the distance of the planet they are named after from the Sun. In this case, the strongest would be Saint Mercury (as Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun), followed by Saint Venus, Saint Mars, Saint Jupiter, and finally, Saint Saturn (with Saturn being the furthest planet from the Sun).

It's also possible that the ranking is based on the distance between the planet they are named after and the Earth. In that case, the strongest would be Saint Venus (as Venus is the closest planet to the Earth), followed by Saint Mars, Saint Mercury, Saint Jupiter, and lastly, Saint Saturn (with Saturn being the furthest planet from the Earth).

Interestingly, in both instances, Venusjuro would be either the strongest or the second-strongest member of the group. Likewise, Saturn would rank as the least powerful among them, which makes sense as he may be the first to go down as a result of his involvement in the incident on Egghead.

Summing up: What are the Five Elders up to in One Piece?

The Five Elders will be major foes during One Piece's final war (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

With the recent chapters, it seems that the "balance of the Three Great Powers" between Marines, Warlords, and Emperors was a charade. The World Government deliberately hides its best cards, Imu and the Five Elders, only putting on the table the Marines and some Cipher Pol agents as the bare minimum to make the scales even.

If the World Government showed its true colors, wiping out all opposition, people would see the institution for the tyrannical dictatorship that it really is. Instead, Imu and the Five Elders use the Marines as a facade to not expose their real might. However, the time for the "great cleansing" has now come.

Thus, the World Government sent the Holy Knights to punish insurgent kingdoms and tasked CP0 agents to kill Dr. Vegapunk. Moreover, Five Elders member Saturn is headed to Egghead along with Admiral Kizaru and a massive fleet to stop the Straw Hat Pirates. After the one-month break, One Piece will certainly start over with a bang.

Poll : 0 votes