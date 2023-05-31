One Piece chapter 1085 reveals who killed Nefertari Cobra

While looking forward to the official release of One Piece chapter 1085, which is scheduled for June 5, 2023, fans can already profit from the fanmade translation of the raw scans to get a glimpse of the main developments featured in the issue.

Starting from where the previous installment had stopped, One Piece chapter 1085 will keep recounting the events of the Reverie through Sabo's flashback. In the earlier issue, Nefertari Cobra had a private audience with the Five Elders, but the meeting was interrupted by the sudden appearance of the enigmatic Im-sama.

As it is already known, Cobra wasn't going to survive the Reverie, with the World Government being responsible for his death by pinning the blame on Sabo. One Piece chapter 1085 finally revealed how the good-hearted king of Arabasta died.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1085.

A great man until the end, Nefertari Cobra died at the hands of One Piece's most mysterious villains

A recount of the previous events

The previous issue of One Piece saw Cobra talking about Queen Lily (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The beloved father of Nefertari Vivi and the husband of Nefertari Titi, Cobra was the king of Arabasta. After experiencing the unreliability of the Seven Warlords, with only the intervention of the Straw Hats saving the country from one of them, Crocodile, Cobra started promoting the institution's abolishment.

After a meeting with Marine Admiral Fujitora, and with the help of Riku Doldo III, the king of Dressrosa, Cobra managed to persuade most of the attendees to the Reverie, the council of the monarchs affiliated with the World Government, to vote for the dissolution of the Seven Warlords.

Cobra then obtained a private audience in the Phantom Room with the Five Elders, the highest-ranking Celestial Dragons who apparently rule the One Piece world. He started asking them about his ancestor Nefertari Lily, the Queen of Arabasta during the Void Century, at the time of the war between the Ancient Kingdom and the Ancient Alliance of the Twenty Kingdoms.

Cobra shocked at the sight of Im-sama (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

As Cobra recalled, Queen Lily was one of the twenty founders of the coalition, making the Nefertari Family one of the initiators of what would later become the World Government. While the other members of the Ancient Alliance left their countries and went to live in the Holy Land of Mary Geoise, becoming known as "Celestial Dragons," Nefertari Lily refused to do that.

Lily wanted to return to Arabasta, but she suddenly went missing and never made it to her homeland. Cobra added that there was no mention of her in all known texts about the period as if she had been erased from history. As Cobra directly asked the Five Elders about what happened to Lily, they said they ignored any further detail.

Meanwhile, Im-sama, the true leader of the World Government, whose existence is kept a secret from the public, had been listening to the entire conversation from the Room of Flowers. As Cobra asked the Five Elders about the real meaning of the "D.", an initial found in the surnames of many One Piece characters, Im suddenly entered the Phantom Room.

Shocked and almost paralyzed in fear, Cobra witnessed Im ascending the stairs to the Empty Throne, sitting on it, and murmuring, "Lily...". This jaw-dropping scene ended One Piece chapter 1084, the latest chapter before the break.

Nefertari Cobra's death in One Piece chapter 1085

One Piece chapter 1085 completes the framework, letting readers know how Vivi's father died. Im started talking with him, claiming to have two things to tell and one question to ask. As Cobra said something regarding the first twenty kings who made up the Ancient Alliance, Im-sama immediately silenced him.

Im declared that the people with the initial D. were "their" enemies in the past, likely referring to the Ancient Alliance and that the current owners of the D. have no idea about the meaning of their names. Im added that every attempt to gain knowledge on the topics that the World Government banned was Lily's fault.

The Ohara scholars who tried to find the truth about the Void Century and the pirates looking for the Poneglyphs would have never existed if it wasn't for the former queen of Arabasta. According to Im, Lily deliberately spread the Poneglyphs throughout the world rather than by mistake.

The Five Elders drew their weapons, prompting Cobra to understand that he could never have left the Phantom Room alive. His intuition was immediately confirmed, as one of the Five Elders stated that Cobra's fate was decided the moment he saw Im-sama.

In a shocking moment, Cobra revealed that Lily's real name was Nefertari D. Lily. A heartbeat later, a black shadow arrow appeared and impaled him. Sabo, who was hidden in the room spying on the events on the sly, jumped out and tried to blast Im with the powers of the Flame-Flame Fruit.

However, Im transformed into a huge creature and easily countered Sabo's attack, swallowing the flames as if they were nothing. Meanwhile, the Five Elders also transformed into big creatures and surrounded Sabo and Cobra. Unfortunately, the transformed appearances of Im-sama and the Five Elders are obscured, as readers can only see their silhouettes.

A Visual Transponder Snail took a picture of Sabo standing next to Cobra's bloodstained body. Likely, the World Government used this snapshot to frame Sabo for the Cobra's death. As the number two of the Revolutionary Army tried to grab the king of Arabasta and escape, the latter asked him to tell Vivi and Luffy that "they" all are D. as well.

Sabo was running away with Cobra, but two other shadow arrows reached and stabbed them, causing both to bleed profusely. Cobra declaimed Lily's letter, "Protect the Poneglyphs... and raise the flag of dawn to the world". As one silhouette, allegedly Im's, approached rapidly, Vivi's father stood one last time, sacrificing himself to let Sabo escape. In the next panel, the king of Arabasta was shown lying on the floor, lifeless.

Nefertari Cobra, a caring father, and a benevolent king

Cobra and Vivi as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Paradoxically, despite Cobra being a great man and having the reputation of a wise king, his death at the hands of Sabo (at least going by what was told to the public) raised the spirit of all rebellious people worldwide. Insurgents were pleased that the ruler of a World Government-affiliated country died.

Cobra deeply cared for his kingdom, loving his citizens even after some of them, as a result of Crocodile's Utopia Plan, rioted against him. He risked his life trying to prevent the Warlord from seizing his throne. Cobra was willing to allow the destruction of his capital city to prevent the bloodshed of his people, whose lives he placed ahead of his own.

Humble, fair, and honorable, Cobra bowed before the Straw Hats for helping his daughter Vivi. Despite her being the heiress to the Arabasta throne, Cobra tried to raise Vivi as a normal child, letting her have a lot of freedom, playing with commoner children, and letting her simply refer to him as "dad." He deeply loved her and was ready to do anything to protect her.

A testament to Cobra's courage and selflessness, he entered a private meeting with the Five Elders, despite being requested to meet them alone. He bravely asked them about hot topics, only wavering after Im-sama's shocking appearance. Even in his final moments, Cobra was altruistic, sacrificing himself to let Sabo escape.

Final Thoughts about One Piece chapter 1085

One Piece chapter 1085 confirmed that 800 years ago, Nefertari Lily played a significant role in major events linked to Im. The chapter also allegedly hinted that the mysterious leader of the World Government might be one of the twenty constituents of the Ancient Alliance that fought the Ancient Kingdom during the Void Century, eventually overthrowing it and erasing it from history.

Cobra was well aware of Lily and seemed to know something about Im's ties with the events of the Void Century. He became a target for the World Government, as he knew too much. After he saw Im sitting on the Empty Throne, Cobra's destiny was unfortunately marked.

If the king of Arabasta lived to tell the tale, the damage to the World Government would be beyond repair, as the Empty Throne should have no ownership in the eyes of people, and the fact that Im is the greatest political authority in the One Piece world must be kept hidden from the public.

The chapter also emphasizes the immense strength of the main members of the World Government. It was finally confirmed that they weren't just politicians but also fearsome fighters. While One Piece chapter 1085 doesn't fully reveal their abilities, it hints that all of them are true powerhouses, although it's yet to be revealed exactly how strong they are.

Im owns a tremendous ability or weapon that was used to destroy an entire island within seconds. Such devastating power far outstrips any feat displayed by even the strongest One Piece characters. As seen in chapter 1085, Im can transform into a huge creature that can easily stop attacks from a character of Sabo's caliber.

One of the Five Elders wields a sword that seems to be the Shodai Kitetsu, one of the Supreme Grade blades. Such a weapon can only be owned by an immensely powerful fighter. Like Im, the true forms of the Five Elders have only been shown as silhouettes. Fans can't wait to see them in action, and with one of them, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, headed to Egghead, the moment is close.

