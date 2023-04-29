One Piece 1082: Sabo may reveal Im's identity in the next chapter

Although One Piece 1082 mostly focused on the Cross Guild, it also featured an interesting focus on the Revolutionary Army. The last pages of the chapter disclosed the fate of Sabo, the second-in-command of the group.

After the events narrated in One Piece 1060, Sabo was presumed dead as a result of his involvement in the utter annihilation of the Lulusia Kingdom. However, the latest installment of the series revealed that he survived the incident simply because he wasn't precisely in Lulusia.

The chapter ended with Sabo beginning to report to Dragon and Ivankov about what happened during the Levely. This immediately captured the interest of fans, as there's a high chance that Sabo's tale will include details of his shocking encounter with the mysterious Im.

Sabo is alive and well, and he may be going to disclose the secrets of the most mysterious One Piece character

Why Sabo was presumed dead

The destruction of Lulusia was a terrifying event (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The adoptive brother of Monkey D. Luffy and Portuguese D. Ace, Sabo is Monkey D. Dragon's right-hand man. He is the second-in-command of the Revolutionary Army, as well as the organization's chief of staff.

After losing his memory, Sabo devoted himself to the service of the Revolutionaries. After Ace's death, he would regain his lost memories and, two years later, reunite with Luffy and carry Ace's legacy by obtaining the powers of his Flame-Flame Fruit.

On the fourth day of the Levely, the council that gathers the leaders of the nations affiliated with the World Government, Sabo and other major officers of the Revolutionary Army — Morley, Karasu, and Lindbergh — attacked Mary Geoise to rescue their former comrade Bartholomew Kuma.

For this reason, they were involved in a clash with Marine Admirals Fujitora and Ryogyoku. Although significantly outmatched, the Revolutionaries somehow managed to accomplish their mission. They indeed escaped Mary Geoise, bringing Kuma with them.

However, the World Government accused Sabo of having assassinated Cobra Nefertari, the king of the Arabasta Kingdom and father of Vivi Nefertari. Furthermore, during the escape, Sabo ended up being separated from his comrades. As such, he went to hide in Lulusia Kingdom.

Sabo managed to contact the Revolutionaries, but the Marines were able to trace the call. Before he could speak further, Im, the cryptic leader of the World Government, had the island annihilated.

An explosive energy barrage from the sky completely destroyed Lulusia, to the point where the island was literally crossed off the map. The Five Elders then ordered the Marines to forget the interception, declaring that Lulusia never existed, to begin with.

After the shocking destruction of Lulusia, Sabo's fate remained unknown to readers for more than 20 chapters until One Piece 1082 revealed what happened to him.

Not only did Sabo not die, but he returned with plenty to say

Although by pure chance, Sabo managed to survive (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

After focusing mainly on the most recent issues with the Cross Guild, One Piece 1082 then switched to the Kamabakka Queendom on Momoiro Island, where the Revolutionary Army’s base is.

The Revolutionaries were celebrating Sabo's unexpected reappearance. Sabo revealed that he wasn't in Lulusia when Im destroyed the island, but on a ship dwelling in the surrounding area, alongside some citizens of Lulusia who wanted to join the Revolutionary Army.

Shortly after being greeted back by his friends, Sabo reunited in a private room with Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionaries, and Emporio Ivankov, his left-hand man. In a further jaw-dropping moment. Sabo declared that he was going to tell them the entire truth about what happened in Mary Geoise during the Levely.

Sabo may really know who Im is

Sabo's report to Dragon will reveal Im's existence to the world, and maybe the latter's identity as well (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Sabo's report on Dragon and Ivankov may be truly interesting, as the tale is likely going to include breath-taking information regarding one of the greatest mysteries in the series: Im's real identity.

Im is the holder of the Empty Throne in Mary Geoise. As such, this character is the greatest authority in the world, with the highest level of sovereignty within the World Government.

Im is indeed a figure even the Five Elders, the highest-ranked Celestial Dragons, bow down to.

Im's existence is kept a complete secret from the public. This cryptic figure gives direct orders to the Five Elders, who execute them through the Navy and the Cipher Pols. Moreover, as a facade for the public, the Five Elders act as the leaders of the World Government.

Through unknown means, Im can completely destroy an entire island, such as Lulusia. So far, Im has only been seen as a silhouette wearing a spiked crown, being shrouded in an extremely long robe, and possessing almond eyes with red irises and thin circles surrounding the pupils.

Fans can only speculate about the true identity of Im, as well as how this individual managed to become the supreme leader of the World Government. However, some information on Im is seemingly about to be released through Sabo's report to Dragon and Im.

During the events of Levely, Sabo indeed entered the Pangaea Castle's throne room. There, he saw that the Empty Throne wasn't void but occupied by Im. As such, he briefly encountered the mysterious "King of the World."

The World Government tried to kill Sabo, as he could reveal Im's existence to the rest of the world. Sabo was traced in Lulusia, and the island was immediately destroyed.

Luckily, Sabo wasn't on the island but merely in its surrounding area. As such, he survived to tell the tale.

Final Thoughts

Im is the person who rules the One Piece world behind the shadows (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite Im being such a pivotal character in the series, as the individual who bears the highest authority in the World Government, no one in the One Piece world is aware that this character even exists. Im has always been hidden within the shadows.

With Sabo's upcoming revelations, the Revolutionaries will be made aware of Im's existence, so it's just a matter of time before they make the thing public knowledge.

Depending on how close Sabo managed to get to the Empty Throne, further information on Im's looks and physical appearance could be revealed. However, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda may keep the mystery behind Im's identity until the final saga.

