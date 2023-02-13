One Piece 1074 hints at Vivi Nefertari meeting the Strawhat Pirates again

Luffy made several friends on his quest to find the One Piece. Among them is Vivi Nefertari, the princess of the Arabasta Kingdom.

The Strawhat Pirates helped Vivi protect her country from Crocodile's Baroque Works.

Having to aid in restoring her homeland, Vivi couldn't continue traveling with the Strawhat Pirates. However, their bond of genuine friendship remained intact. The Strawhats consider Vivi and her pet Karoo to be honorary members of the crew.

The sincere friendship that binds Vivi to the Strawhats, as well as her significant role in the Arabasta Arc, make her a very praised character. Hence, readers are very pleased to see her return in One Piece 1074.

Follow this thread to find out more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1075 and reflects the writer's personal views.

Why fans loved the return of Vivi Nefertari in One Piece 1074?

An overview on Vivi Nefertari

One of Vivi's first appearances in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Vivi is the daughter of Cobra Nefertari and Titi, the monarchs of Arabasta. Unfortunately, Vivi's mother, Queen Titi, died many years before the current narration of One Piece.

Despite being a princess, Vivi is very selfless. She especially values the lives of the citizens of the kingdom and the lives of her friends. Carrying the burden of Arabasta on her shoulders, Vivi is willing to make any sacrifices to protect her country.

Vivi's nature is kind and loyal, but she can be deceptive when necessary. At a very young age, the was able to infiltrate Baroque Works, Crocodile's criminal syndicate, even rising to the status of Frontier Agent. It took Miss All Sunday more than two years to finally blow up Vivi's cover.

During her time together with the Strawhats, Vivi was especially close with Luffy, Zoro, and Nami, i.e. the three original members of the crew. During her fight with Miss Double Finger, Nami said that being stabbed could not compare to the pain Vivi felt for her country.

Initially, Nami wanted Vivi to pay an outrageous amount of money for the assistance the Strawhat Pirates gave her. However, due to the sincere friendship they made throughout their journey, she decided to give up such demands. Given Nami's lust for money, this is really telling.

Vivi is not an exceedingly powerful fighter, but she is able to hold her own in battle against lower-caliber foes. For a normal human with no special abilities or potential, Vivi is very resilient and brave. She was able to endure several injuries, including a bullet wound.

She has good agility, allowing her to dodge attacks and prepare herself to perform surprise attacks and ambushes. To enhance her mobility in battle, Vivi can also make use of Karoo, although the latter may be incompetent at times.

In battle, Vivi relies on her Peacock Slashers, sharp disks attached to her fingers with wires. She possesses a certain degree of skill in wielding these weapons, given that she was able to quickly defeat Mr 7 and Miss Father's Day, two Frontier Agents, despite being in a 1v2 situation.

Vivi's story before chapter 1074

Vivi during One Piece's Whiskey Peak Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Eleven years before the start of the narration of One Piece, Vivi befriended Koza, the son of Toto. At one point, Koza saved Vivi from a kidnapper, beating him but suffering a wound to his left eye in the process.

Other kidnappers arrived, but they were defeated by Igaram, Cobra, Pell, and Chaka, who were monitoring the kids. Upon her return to the palace, Koza told Vivi to become a great princess. However, several years later, Crocodile and the Baroque Works started their conspiracy to take over Arabasta.

At one point, the entire country experienced a complete lack of rain, except for the city of Alubarna. Framing Cobra as the responsible, a rebellion ensued. To prove Cobra's innocence and learn the identity of the mastermind behind the incident, Vivi and Igaram infiltrated Baroque Works.

Vivi and Koza during their childhood days (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

They discovered the culprit was Crocodile, a member of the Seven Warlords. To learn more about his plans, they continued to climb the ranks of the organization. Igaram was assigned the alias Mr. 8 and paired with Miss Monday, while Vivi became Miss Wednesday and was paired with Mr. 9.

One day, Vivi (acting under the guise of Miss Wednesday) and her partner Mr 9 met the Strawhat Pirates and lured them to Whiskey Peak in order to capture them with the help of other Baroque Works agents and bounty hunters.

Bar Zoro, all the Strawhats were put to sleep. However, Zoro was able to annihilate the entire line-up of enemies all by himself. He effortlessly defeated several dozen opponents, even using only his bare hands to brutally beat Miss Monday.

Witnessing his strength, the remaining agents, including Vivi, assumed that Zoro was the real captain of the Strawhat Pirates. Vivi, Igaram, and Mr 9 tried to attack Zoro all at once, but he easily defeated them.

Mr 5 and Miss Valentine, Baroque Works agents with a higher grade, arrived to take care of a certain spy in the organization. As such, Vivi was forced to reveal herself as the princess of Arabasta.

Suddenly, Luffy woke up and accused Zoro of cutting down innocent people who fed them. As such, an unexpected fight sparked between the captain of the Strawhat Pirates and his right-hand man.

Luffy and Zoro started clashing, destroying the surroundings. They also casually defeated Mr 5 and Miss Valentine, who tried to interfere with their fight. Shocked by their strength, Vivi wondered how such strong fighters could exist.

The fierce battle between Luffy and Zoro was interrupted by Nami, who proposed their help to Vivi in exchange for money. With their cover blown up, Igaram tried to act as a decoy for the Baroque Works agents to chase after while Vivi and the Strawhats would take the route for Arabasta.

However, Igaram's ship was seemingly destroyed and everyone assumed he was dead. As such, Nami promised a tearful Vivi that they would help her. They set sail and eventually arrived in Little Garden, where they met two giants, Dorry and Brogy.

After several turns of events, Vivi and the Strawhats managed to survive the Baroque Works agents who were hiding on the island. Luffy defeated Mr 3, while Zoro beat Mr 5. Joining their efforts, Vivi and Nami managed to beat Miss Valentine.

Suddenly, Nami became terribly sick, prompting the crew to look for a doctor. They arrived on Drum, where they managed to bring Nami to the island's only doctor, Kureha, a old woman living at the top of a mountain.

After Luffy defeated Wapol, the usurper of the island's throne, Chopper, a reindeer who gained human attributes thanks to the powers of a Devil Fruit, joined the crew. Meanwhile, Kureha cured Nami, allowing the crew to continue their journey towards Arabasta.

Vivi and Karoo (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

On the route to Arabasta, the Strawhats met Toto, the father of Koza, Vivi's old friend. Meanwhile, the Officer Agents of Baroque Works were ordered to hunt them down. Luffy, Nami, Usopp, Zoro, and Marine officer Smoker fell for a trap and were thrown in a seastone cage.

Vivi tried to attack Crocodile, but he easily defeated her. Subsequently, he mockingly informed her of his true intentions: to find the location of the secret ancient weapon Pluton, which was buried somewhere in Arabasta, and kill the citizens of the kingdom with a devastating bomb.

Luckily, Sanji managed to save everyone. Using a smart stratagem, he distracted Crocodile, allowing the others to escape the cage. As the Strawhats ran away, Crocodile tried to snatch Vivi, but Luffy saved her and took her place, promising to meet them in Alubarna.

Vivi entered the royal palace and ordered everyone to stop, including Koza, who was leading the rebel army. Unfortunately, Crocodile, who had previously beaten Luffy, threw her off the palace.

Meanwhile, Zoro defeated Mr 1, Crocodile's strongest subordinate. The other Strawhats won their battles as well: Sanji beat Mr 2, Nami ended up prevailing over Miss Doublefinger, and Usopp and Chopper overcame Mr 4 and Miss Merry Christmas.

Vivi was saved by Luffy who came in flying on Pell's back. She then met with the rest of the Strawhats, who helped her reach the top of the clock tower, where the bomb was hidden.

Vivi quickly defeated Mr 7 and Miss Father's Day, who were guarding the bomb. However, she discovered that the bomb had a countdown that was about to go off. Suddenly, Pell showed up.

Using his Devil Fruit powers, Pell flew away, carrying the bomb off into the sky, allowing it to explode far from the city. Meanwhile, soldiers and rebels were still fighting each other, despite Vivi desperately screaming for them to stop.

When Crocodile was finally defeated by Luffy, the effect of his Devil Fruit power stopped, causing it to finally rain over Arabasta. Soldiers and rebels stopped for a moment, allowing Vivi to persuade them that the nightmare was over, making any further fighting pointless.

The bond between Vivi and the Strawhat Pirates is very emotional (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The triumph over Baroque Works marked the end of Vivi's adventure with the Strawhat Pirates. During their time with them, they developed a mutual bond of friendship. She tearfully declined the offer to keep traveling with them, having to help the rebuilding of Arabasta.

To keep the Marines from recognizing Vivi as their ally, Strawhats said a silent goodbye to her, showing the marks on their wrists as a sign of their friendship. Vivi and Karoo returned the gesture.

They are yet to meet the Strawhats since.

What is Vivi's role in the series now?

Vivi during One Piece's Levely Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Vivi briefly reappeared in the story hundreds of chapters later. Along with her father, she attended the Levely. She quickly befriended Rebecca, Leo, and Shirahoshi due to their common connection with Luffy.

Vivi also happily embraced Dalton and Kureha, whom she met in Drum. However, during the Levely, Vivi went missing, while her father, Cobra, was supposedly assassinated by Sabo.

One Piece 1074 blessed readers with Vivi's unexpected reappearance. At the end of the chapter, the perspective shifts to the World Economy News Paper blimp, which is floating in the sky, possibly above Egghead Island.

On board, the blimp was "Big News" Morgans, as well as Wapol and Vivi. Morgans revealed his intention to make headlines about Luffy's deeds in Egghead, but Vivi immediately scolded him.

Meanwhile, a panicked Wapol told Vivi that they should keep quiet since Morgans took them in, so they shouldn't be rude to him. Moreover, the World Government might be eavesdropping on their conversations.

Morgans responded to Vivi by saying that she talks big for a girl who was crying her eyes out the previous day. He added that she shouldn’t look down on him because his newspapers aren't about truth or lies, but entertainment.

Undoubtedly, something big has happened in Mary Geoise during the Levely, involving the Nefertari family. News of Cobra's death spread, while Vivi went missing.

Sabo, the second-in-command of the Revolutionary Army, has been publicly accused of the assassination of Cobra. Admittedly, it seems much more feasible for the World Government to kill him and try to frame Sabo as the culprit.

Concerning Vivi, it seems that the cryptic Im, the true ruler of the One Piece world, had some interest in her. Given that Im issues the Five Elders direct order in regards to which figures are meant to be erased from history, this is very worrying.

Vivi highly despised Wapol, knowing the wicked deeds he performed on Drum. The fact that she had to escape with him is a testament to the emergency situation she may have been forced to face.

Final thoughts

Vivi as shown in One Piece 1074, along Blik Wapol (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

One Piece 1074 didn't clarify the precise position of Morgans' blimp. However, it hardly seems feasible for the author to miss an opportunity to allow Vivi to reunite with the Strawhat Pirates.

Fans have been waiting for this reunion for a long time. Also, Vivi's adventurous side from the days she spent with Strawhats isn't dormant. While heading to Mary Geoise, she declared that she really missed her time at sea.

Admittedly, no one expected Eiichiro Oda to include Vivi in the events of the Egghead Arc, but the author gifted readers with a very pleasant surprise.

After nearly 900 chapters, the time for one of the most emotional reunions in the One Piece series may have come.

