5 moments when One Piece foreshadowed the Gorosei's overwhelming strength

One Piece chapter 1094 astonished fans with the sudden revelation of Five Elders member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn's intimidating power. Discontented with the course of things on Egghead, Saturn transformed himself into a fiendish creature and entered the battlefield personally.

A testament to Saturn's might, feeling his aura, Kizaru, Luffy, Zoro, and Lucci were nothing short of shocked. Such a reaction from the four strongest fighters on Egghead gave the chills, portraying Saturn as a veritable threat to everyone.

Saturn's portrayal in One Piece chapter 1094 emphasizes him and the other Elders as genuine powerhouses. Throughout the story, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda has dropped several hints at them being much more than politicians. Keep reading to find a detailed analysis of these clues, listed in chronological order.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1095.

Every moment that teased the Five Elders as top-tier fighters even before One Piece chapter 1094

5) Far from being simple old men

Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro holding his sword (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Since their introduction in the series, the Gorosei have displayed muscular bodies with visible scars. As such, even simply based on their appearance, it could be speculated that they had at least some battle experience regardless of their political role.

Even more evidently, one of the Elders, the bald man with glasses, now known as Saint V. Nusjuro, has always been shown holding a katana. That sword is implied to be much more than the average katana, as it resembles the Shodai Kitetsu, one of the Twelve Supreme Grade Blades.

Based on the unwritten shonen rules, such a fine weapon in the hands of a major villain inherently implies that said individual must be a notably powerful fighter in his own right, which is clearly confirmed in the light of current prospects.

4) Took the luxury of disrespecting Akainu

The Five Elders talking with Akainu (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

At one point, the Five Elders were confronted by Sakazuki "Akainu," who was enraged at the falsehood behind the story about Doflamingo's resignation from the Seven Warlords. As Akainu angrily remarked that if a similar incident were to occur again, his reputation as the Navy's Fleet Admiral would be disgraced, the Elders totally ignored him.

Despite Akainu's furious complaint, the Five Elders bluntly answered that his reputation was not their concern, as the Navy was just the public face of the World Government. The way the Elders nonchalantly belittled Akainu was emblematic of their might.

Akainu is an exceptionally strong individual who defeated Aokiji, a fellow Navy Admiral, and inflicted deadly wounds on Whitebeard, one of the Four Emperors and a fighter hailed as the World's Strongest Man.

While loyal to the World Government, Akainu is (literally, given that he owns the Mag-Mag Fruit) a volcanic man who doesn't allow anyone to disrespect him. Still, the Five Elders openly diminished him, implying that the "balance of the Three Great Powers" between Marines, Warlords, and Emperors was a charade.

3) Met an Emperor without any protection

Shanks during his meeting with the Gorosei (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Shortly before the latest Levely, the Five Elders had an unexpected meeting with "Red Hair" Shanks. The latter wanted to discuss a certain pirate whose identity wasn't revealed.

Shanks, one of the Four Emperors, is one of the strongest individuals in the One Piece world, powerful enough to defeat Eustass Kid and his right-hand man, Killer, with a single blow and clash on par with Whitebeard. His combat prowess is amazing, comparable to that of Dracule Mihawk, the World's Strongest Swordsman.

Even a Navy Admiral, Ryogyoku, preferred not to challenge Shanks. While a calm and moderate man who hates needless violence, the "Red Hair" is still a pirate, and thus someone who one never knows how could behave in the presence of major representatives of the World Government.

However, the Elders received Shanks with no guards to protect them from a potentially unpredictable backlash from him. Granted, the latter's ties with the Figarland Family, a kin of fellow Celestial Dragons, could have played a role in their decision to meet him unguarded, but the fact that they felt at ease despite being in the presence of Shanks is telling.

2) Portrayed as battle-worn veterans

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

To handle the increasingly complex situation with Vegapunk, the World Government sent to Egghead a massive fleet, on board of which were Admiral Borsalino "Kizaru," several Vice Admirals, and countless soldiers. Part of the expedition was also one of the Five Elders, Saint Saturn.

In chapter 1078, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda foreshadowed Saint Saturn's future role in direct combat. In the panel that featured the major members of the fleet, Oda drew Saturn in a menacing pose, framing him from his scarred side, with the clear intent to emphasize the Gorosei member as someone who is not new to getting involved in a battle.

The issue highlighted how the World Government relies on the Navy and the Cipher Pols to handle most of the ordinary business, with the Five Elders and Imu-sama usually remaining hidden from the public. They only take action directly when someone, as in the case of Vegapunk, can learn and reveal the truth about the Void Century and the Ancient Kingdom.

1) Monsters in name and deed

The devilish transformations of the Five Elders (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The final and most evident piece of evidence that made it clear that the Five Elders are insanely strong fighters was shown in One Piece chapter 1085. As the monarch of Arabasta, Nefertari Cobra, started asking them hard questions on thorny topics, the Elders decided to kill him, especially as he happened to see Imu-sama sitting on the Empty Throne.

Sabo, who was spying on them, came out of his closet and tried to stop them, but he couldn't do anything. Even though Sabo unleashed the Logia-class powers of his Flame-Flame Fruit, the Five Elders easily withstood a direct hit of his Fire Fist attack, one of his best moves.

Needless to say, coming undamaged from a major attack from an individual of the caliber of Sabo, the right-hand man of Revolutionary Army leader Monkey D. Dragon, is a feat that only top-tier fighters could display.

Imu-sama and the Gorosei then transformed into terrifying creatures and brutally overpowered Sabo, seriously injuring him with a single attack. Overwhelmed, Sabo had little choice but to run away, and it must be noted that he only managed to escape thanks to Cobra, who sacrificed himself to cover his getaway.

In addition to this dominant display of might against the number two of the Revolutionary Army, the issue also disclosed that each of the Five Elders holds the title of "Warrior God," another hint to their notable combat prowess, a feature that, in view of the recent One Piece chapters, became undeniable.

Be sure to keep up with One Piece's manga, anime, and live-action as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.