One Piece episode 1067: Law and Kid vs Big Mom, the full fight explained

Episode 1067 of the One Piece anime, titled "To the New Era! Settled! The Determination of the Brats" marks the demise of Big Mom, one of the Four Emperors, at the hands of Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid, two major members of the Eleven Supernovas.

Sure to have beaten the two young pirates, Big Mom let her guard down, which proved to be fatal for her. Exploiting their numerical superiority, Law and Kid used their Awakened Devil Fruit powers to injure her, eventually pushing her into the void, which resulted in her defeat.

Big Mom vs Law and Kid ends in episode 1067 of the One Piece anime

Worst Generation vs Emperors, a main theme of One Piece

The strongest rookie pirates challenged the Emperors relentlessly (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro (Straw Hat Pirates), Eustass Kid and Killer (Kid Pirates), and Trafalgar D. Water Law (Heart Pirates) gathered on Onigashima's rooftop to challenge Kaido and Big Mom. After exchanging fierce blows with the five strongest rookie pirates, Kaido and Big launched a devastating combined attack to erase the quintet.

Luckily, Zoro blocked the incoming strike with his Haki-enhanced swords, saving the lives of Luffy and the others. Although heavily injured, the green-haired swordsman then teamed up with Law, Kid, and Killer to throw off Big Mom from Onigashima. Meanwhile, Kaido attacked Luffy, knocking him down.

To protect his captain, Zoro used his Nine Sword Style against Kaido. The attack overwhelmed the Emperor, leaving him with a large cut on the chest, which resulted in a permanent scar.

Despite their efforts, however, they were unable to vanquish Kaido. The fearsome foe then ruthlessly attacked Zoro, who was already utterly exhausted, as well as Law.

Kid and Law teamed up to fight Big Mom again (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As Luffy regained his senses, he used his newly awakened Advanced Conqueror's Haki to challenge Kaido again. Big Mom, who had been saved by her faithful Homies, Prometheus and Napoleon, created another one, Hera, to attack Kid and Killer with a shattering bolt. The two Supernovas were sent crashing into Onigashima's Skull Dome.

Big Mom went to find them. After getting rid of Page One and Ulti, who caused her to enter her "Mother Mode", started fighting with Kid, immediately joined by Law. Killer defeated Basil Hawkins, who had joined his body with Kid's, wounding Kid instead.

Big Mom endured Law and Kid's combined Devil Fruit Awakening (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Unable to meaningfully hurt Big Mom, Kid and Law resorted to their last cards. As she blasted Kid away, Law took advantage of the occurrence and used the Awakening of his Ope-Ope Fruit to hit her from behind with Shock Wille. Transferring the Room into his sword, which he used to pierce Big Mom, he struck her insides with a powerful shockwave.

Kid then used the Awakening of his Magnet-Magnet Fruit to perform Punk Clash on the wounded Big Mom, causing all nearby metal objects to slam her. Seemingly buried, the Emperor got up just moments after. Owing to her Soul-Soul Fruit, she stole the lifespan of Kaido's henchmen, which she employed to empower her Homies.

She also sacrificed one year from her own lifespan to enhance her size and might, turning herself into "Bigger Mom". This upgrade allowed her to brutally overpower Law and Kid, leaving them ravaged on the ground. Considering the fight over, she started leaving the battlefield.

Big Mom's fatal mistake

As seen in One Piece episode 1067, Big Mom paid for her arrogance (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Big Mom lowered her guard, which was a crucial error. As soon as she turned her back, Law hit her with Shock Wille again. Immediately after, Kid struck her with Punk Corna Dio, a gigantic steel bull that he created by assimilating all surrounding metal. The combination of the two blows left Big Mom with a broken arm.

Using her own soul to heal her arm, she combined her Homies into a new one, Misery, which overpowered Kid's Punk Corna Dio. As Big Mom was distracted, Law used Takt to slam her on the floor, setting up his next move, Puncture Wille, which required him to pierce her with his Room-infused sword, extending the blade all the way.

Despite Big Mom repeatedly punching him, Law waited until the blade reached Wano's mainland to unleash a tremendous shockwave into her insides. Although severely injured, she endured the hit. However, Kid, who had withstood Misery's previous blow, got up. Having exploited Law's attack to buy time, he charged up Damned Punk, a massive railgun.

Law and Kid's strongest attacks as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kid struck Big Mom with an electromagnetic blast which sent her falling into the hole created by Law's Puncture Wille. Still, she withstood even this attack. She grabbed the sides of the floor and used her Devil Fruit abilities to steal the souls of Kid and Law's crewmembers. The move was ineffective on the two Supernovas, who had no fear of her.

Law used his Ope-Ope Fruit to silence Big Mom's voice and slashed through her Homies, while Kid exploited the opportunity to finally send her down into the hole. Although damaged, Big Mom was still conscious and in fighting condition. Unfortunately for her, while falling, she grabbed one of the bombs from Onigashima's armory, causing it to explode.

This led to all the other bombs detonating, blowing her up. Cursing Gol D. Roger for not revealing what the One Piece is and yet starting the Great Era of Piracy, as well as swearing vengeance to Law and Kid, Big Mom got caught up in a final explosion with the remaining bombs in the crater. Meanwhile, the two Supernovas, exhausted but happy, celebrated their success with their crewmembers.

Law and Kid vs Big Mom with regards to One Piece's power levels

Law and Kid's final combined effort as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Although a rather clumsy fighter compared to Akainu, Shanks, and others, there's no doubt that Big Mom is a monster. Overtaking her was a great achievement for Kid and Law. Granted, it was not the result of their individual strength, but a shared effort where they exploited their advantage in numbers, attacking Big Mom from behind while she was focused on the other.

The numerical superiority was an enormous headstart, which helped Kid and Law seem stronger than they effectively are. A 1v1 battle against a major top-tier would be different. For instance, Kid wouldn't be able to perform his Damned Punk, which requires a prolonged charge time. Still, the two Supernovas were absolutely impressive.

They were able to withstand and, at times, overpower direct attacks from Big Mom, even after she empowered herself with her Soul-Soul Fruit. They held their own, but the deciding factor was their advantage in numbers, as well as the fact that Big Mom lowered her guard, allowing them to start their comeback.

It must be noted that, despite the numerical superiority, which enabled them to land multiple hits with their strongest techniques, Kid and Law weren't able to beat Big Mom by a proper knockout. They managed to hurt her, but she never lost consciousness. Big Mom only ended up defeated as their hits caused her to fall into the void, where she ran across some bombs which exploded on her.

All things considered, Kid and Law should rank above most Yonko Commanders, but below the established top tiers. The two Supernovas' Awakened Devil Fruits are fearsome, but their attacks aren't enough to definitively beat a top tier even when combined. That's not even taking into account that landing those techniques in a 1v1 fight would be much more difficult.

Considering that Kid wasn't strong enough to use the Advanced Conqueror's Haki, despite possessing the basic Color of Conqueror's, it seems logical to rank him and Law on a slightly lower level than Benn Beckman, Zoro, Yamato, and Sabo, as well as Silvers Rayleigh and Sengoku in their old incarnations.

A quick review of the fight concluded in One Piece episode 1067

Undoubtedly, the fight was exciting. Big Mom lost, but she still proved herself to be worthy of the Emperor title. She fell without being actually beaten, as she endured all of Kid and Law's attacks, without ever losing consciousness. On the other hand, the two super rookies showcased dangerous moves and incredible determination.

The confrontation was a captivating back and forth until Big Mom's arrogance led her into lowering her guard. As she underestimated Law and Kid, the two Supernovas did very well in taking advantage of the opportunity, marking the first triumph of the Worst Generation over one of the Four Emperors.

