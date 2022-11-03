One Piece: Volume 104 SBS reveals Kid and Killer's past

Kid and his right-hand man, Killer, are two Supernovas of the Worst Generation and the most powerful pirate rookies in the One Piece world. Recently, the Kid Pirates allied with the Strawhats and many other groups to attack Onigashima and overthrow Kaido, Big Mom, and their subordinates.

Despite Kid Pirates having an important role in the plot of One Piece, fans didn't really know much about how this crew was formed. However, according to some leaks, it seems that One Piece author Eiichiro Oda decided to disclose this information in the SBS of the 104th volume of the series.

At the moment, fans will have to settle for leaks, as the official release of volume 104, which should incorporate chapters from 1047 to 1055, is set to take place on November 4, 2022.

SBS is a special column with a question-and-answer format featuring Eiichiro Oda's replies to questions from fans regarding various subjects from the One Piece story. Follow this thread to find out what the latest SBS revealed about Kid and Killer's past.

The Kid Pirates' backstory revealed in the SBS of One Piece's volume 104

Who is Kid?

Eustass "Captain" Kid, the founder and leader of Kid Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Eustass "Captain" Kid is the leader of the Kid Pirates. He is one of the leaders of the alliance that defeated Kaido and Big Mom, two of the Four Emperors. Despite joining forces with Luffy and others, Kid is an individual with an ill-judicious temperament. He is cocky, arrogant, and fearless, never backing down from a fight or hesitating to take on a challenge.

Kid is one of the most powerful Supernovas of the Worst Generation. He has a childish competitive side towards Luffy and Law but recognizes other people's merits. In fact, he thanked Zoro for saving his life by blocking Kaido and Big Mom's combined Hakai attack.

Born with the rare Conqueror's Haki, Kid is a powerful fighter who has shown impressive feats of physical strength and endurance. Kid recently awakened his Magnet-Magnet Fruit to the next stage, gaining full control over magnetic forces. However, to the present day, he has not yet been able to evolve his Conqueror's Haki to the advanced level.

At one point, the Kid Pirates attempted to form an alliance with Hawkins and Apoo's crews, but the latter betrayed them. As a result, Kid and Killer were defeated and imprisoned. Following the events of Wano arc, they broke free and reunited with the rest of the crew. Together, they joined the "Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance" and participated in the raid on Onigashima.

After the initial fight on the rooftop, Kid teamed up with Law to fight Big Mom. Joining their efforts and taking advantage of the numerical superiority, Law and Kid were able to deal her significant damage. Eventually, their combined attacks were successful in defeating Big Mom.

Who is Killer?

Killer, the right-hand man of Kid and the number two of Kid Pirates (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

"Massacre Soldier" Killer is Eustass Kid's right-hand man. He is one of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. Among the strongest rookies, he is one of the only two, along with Zoro, not to be the captain of a crew. Killer was one of the five most powerful Supernovas to face Kaido and Big Mom during the battle on Onigashima's rooftop.

Killer is calmer and smarter than Kid, acting as the voice of the reason for him. Their bond goes back to their childhood. More than a relationship between a leader and his subordinate, the connection shared between the two is that of friends. Similar to Zoro with Luffy, Killer has immense loyalty towards Kid.

A skilled fighter who excels in speed, acrobatics, and agility, Killer's attacks are swift and lethal. He wields two scythe-like blades, the Punishers, which he uses as chainsaws to cut his enemies. By vibrating the Punishers at high speeds, Killer is also able to generate powerful shockwaves that can injure the enemy from inside.

Blackmailed and forced to work as an assassin at the service of Orochi, Killer, under the alias of "Kamazo," challenged Zoro but suffered a severe defeat at the hands of the swordsman. Later, Killer backed up Kid in the heated battle where they, together with Luffy, Zoro, and Law, confronted Kaido and Big Mom.

During the fierce fight, Killer was able to cause Kaido some damage. He also endured several attacks from Big Mom, who struck him in full force with her Devil Fruit abilities. He also attacked Big Mom head-on and temporarily disarmed her. Later, Killer was confronted by Basil Hawkins, a fellow Supernova who chose to side with Kaido.

Linking his own body to Kid's, Hawkins tried to blackmail Killer. However, once the latter was able to overcome that trick, the battle between them became one-sided. Killer completely wrecked Hawkins, inflicting a brutal defeat on him.

Kid and Killer's backstory finally revealed

Eiichiro Oda recently revealed why Kid, Killer, Heat and Wire became pirates together (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

According to the first leaks of One Piece volume 104 SBS, Eiichiro Oda was asked by a reader why Kid and Killer decided to become pirates and why Heat and Wire joined them. This question induced the One Piece author to disclose the Kid Pirates' backstory.

Kid, Killer, Heat, and Wire were born on a certain island in South Blue. Kid and Killer grew up together, having known each other since they were kids. Both of them had a crush on a girl named Victoria Shiruton Doruyanaika, who resided on the same island as them.

One day, the three kids were eating their lunch together, which consisted of udon noodles in curry soup. Doruyanaika happened to spill it all over herself, ending up covered in brown sauce. Entertained by the scene, Kid and Killer laughed at her. Thus, she beat them up and decided not to speak to them again.

The island where Kid, Killer, and Doruyanaika lived wasn't affiliated with the World Government. Hence, it was ruled by a criminal gang, which acted as a self-proclaimed royalty. The island was divided into four districts, each of them having its own local outlaw group. The leaders of the four districts were none other than Kid, Killer, Heat, and Wire.

The four districts were in constant turmoil, with conflicts and skirmishes being a daily occurrence. One day, Doruyanaika was killed by the criminal gang ruling the country. Seeking revenge for what happened, an enraged Kid united the four districts to create a joint force and overthrow the gang responsible for Doruyanaika's murder.

Successively, Kid told Killer, Heat, and Wire that it was a shame to live in such a limited place. Killer and the others agreed with him. Following this shared vision, the four friends set out to sea as a pirate crew, naming their ship "Victoria Punk" in memory of her deceased friend. Thus, the Kid Pirates were officially born.

Final Thoughts

Kid and Killer grew up together and now are challenging the other rookies in the quest for One Piece (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The Kid Pirates have always been a turbulent bunch. They are known for their violent and bloodthirsty nature, which often causes casualties, even among civilians. Many One Piece fans have wondered what the reason behind their behavior was. With their backstory being disclosed, this attitude can be partially explained.

Coming from a rough environment, the Kid Pirates felt the need to scream their disappointment at the world. Kid especially despises the upper class and the World Nobles, believing the reason for the world being screwed is that it is in the hands of hypocritical individuals like them.

As a result of their shared past, Kid feels a deep affection for his crewmembers. The bond between him and Killer is especially deep and firm. Moreover, his troubled backstory caused Kid to be an arrogant individual who is competitive with Luffy in his pursuit of the One Piece. However, from any point of view, the Strawhats are on an entirely different level than the Kid Pirates.

First and foremost, Luffy is far stronger than Kid. The former was declared a Yonko, while the latter wasn't. Luffy unlocked both the Awakening of Nika-Nika Fruit and the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror's Haki, while Kid was unable to evolve his Haki to the upgraded level. While the former beat Kaido in a 1v1 fight, the latter needed to join his efforts with Law to overcome Big Mom barely.

Not only is Luffy individually much stronger than his supposed rival. Even Luffy's number two, Zoro, is more than a match for Kid himself. It goes without saying that Zoro is much stronger than Kid's number two, Killer. In fact, the latter is on a comparable level to Sanji and Jinbe. Heat and Wire don't seem to be as strong as Brook and Chopper, let alone Franky and Robin.

Unsurprisingly, the Kid Pirates never fought against Strawhats. Given the strength gap between the two crews, a battle between them would have been rather one-sided. However, Kid, Killer, and the others remain among the most powerful crews on the rise. With their determination stemming from their past hardships, they are not going to give up the quest for One Piece.

