One Piece episode 1076: The strongest fighters in Wano, ranked as Luffy vs Kaido marks the end of the Onigashima Raid

One Piece episode 1076, titled The World That Luffy Wants!, finally concludes the prolonged clash between the franchise's main character, the young pirate Monkey D. Luffy, and Kaido, one of the Four Emperors. The end of the showdown also marks the conclusion of the Onigashima Raid.

Aiming to free the Wano Country from the Beasts Pirates, the Straw Hats stormed their base, set on Onigashima. The island soon became a chaotic battlefield as both sides and their respective allies began to fight fiercely.

To celebrate the end of the Onigashima Raid in the anime adaptation, this thread will list all the fighters who played an active role in the conflict, ranking them by their overall combat prowess. As such, the chart will only include each character's single most powerful version as seen in the raid.

All characters who fought in the Onigashima Raid, ranked weakest to strongest as of One Piece episode 1076

48) Kurozumi Orochi

Despite eating a rare Mythical Zoan, Orochi was a coward with little to none combat skills. He was eventually killed by the Nine Red Scabbards, the retainers of the Kozuki Family he had usurped many years before.

47) Shinobu

A retainer of the Kozuki Family, Shinobu is a veteran kunoichi, particularly skilled with shurikenjutsu. Owing to the Ripe-Ripe Fruit, she can make anything she touches, including living beings, rapidly mature and decay.

46) Usopp

The sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates, Usopp showed notable endurance, as, although badly injured, he could survive Page One and Ulti's strikes. However, during the raid, he wasn't able to win any major 1v1 fight, much less with a member of the Flying Six.

45) Fukurokuju

The leader of the professional ninjas at the service of Orochi, Fukurokuju can use a technique named Ninpo: Earlobe Crackers to control his earlobes as though they were whips, gaining a range advantage.

44) Raizo

A highly skilled ninja, Raizo of the Nine Red Scabbards uses a Paramecia Devil Fruit to create and manipulate scrolls that can absorb and store his enemies' attacks. He can also use Armament Haki to enhance his two swords. After a very prolonged battle, Raizo was able to overcome Fukurokuju.

43) Hyogoro

Long ago, Hyogoro was powerful enough for Kaido to acknowledge his strength. Unfortunately, having grown old, Hyogoro was not nearly as strong as before. Still, he remained a skilled user of the Color of Armament. When Luffy arrived in Udon, Hyogoro taught him how to emit Haki outwards.

42) Kikunojo

A young member of the Nine Red Scabbards, Kikunojo, better known as Kiku, is fast and agile. A refined Armament Haki user, Kiku was able to get the better of Kanjuro in a direct confrontation.

41) Kurozumi Kanjuro

Allegedly a member of the Red Scabbards, in truth, Kanjuro was working as a spy for Orochi. Owing to the Brush-Brush Fruit, Kanjuro was able to generate ink and use it to draw pictures he could freely manipulate. He could thereby create and control items, animals, and even humans made of ink.

40) Nami

In battle, the Straw Hat crew's navigator, Nami, wields her Clima Tact weapon. Nami's moves lacked the potency to injure Ulti, but after Zeus merged with the Clima Tact, she became able to create lightning bolts strong enough to beat the Flying Six member. However, it must be noted that Ulti had been damaged by Big Mom shortly before.

39) Wanda

An experienced warrior of the Mink Tribe, Wanda can use the Sulong transformation to significantly amp all her physical capabilities as well as the power of her Electro, the trademark ability of the Minks to channel electricity through their bodies and weapons.

38) Carrot

Carrot is a young but particularly talented Mink. Especially fast and agile, as well as possessing an insane jumping ability, she can notably empower all her abilities by entering the Sulong transformation.

37) Tony Tony Chopper

Chopper can use his special Rumble Balls to change his form. Upon entering the Monster Point, which massively increases his physical might, Chopper was able to fend off Queen "The Plague". Admittedly, however, Queen was not using his full strength against the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates.

36) Page One

Page One was the least powerful member of the Flying Six, the elite executives among the Beasts Pirates. Having eaten an Ancient Zoan-type Devil Fruit, Page One had enhanced physical capabilities, which enabled him to hold his own against a Raid Suit-boosted Sanji. He and Ulti brutally overwhelmed Nami and Usopp.

35) Brook

A quick and lethal swordsman, Brook can freeze any target he cuts with his blade, Soul Solid. In Wano, the musician of the Straw Hat Pirates assisted his comrade Nico Robin in the battle against Black Maria. Most notably, Brook defeated a Number and three Gifters simultaneously with a single attack.

34) Black Maria

Flying Six member Black Maria is a crafty fighter who, owing to the powers of an Ancient Zoan, can transform into a hybrid between a human and a prehistoric carnivorous spider. After deceiving her foes through traps and illusions, she restrains them with spider webs. Ultimately, she hits them using brass knuckles or a flaming polearm.

33) Ulti

The elder sister of Page One, Ulti can deliver incredibly powerful headbutts by combining the Ancient Zoan of the Pachycephalosaurus with her Armament Haki. At one point, Ulti clashed equally with Luffy, who considered using his Gear 4 form against her. While the feat must be properly contextualized, it certainly depicts Ulti as one of the strongest members of the Flying Six.

32) Nico Robin

Using the Flower-Flower Fruit, Nico Robin can sprout replicas of her body from any surface within range, thus overpowering her enemies with the duplicates of her limbs in giant size or large numbers.

The archaeologist of the Straw Hats can also clone herself and use Fish-Man Karate-style moves. Although with some help from Brook, after making use of her Demonio Fleur Form, she was able to beat Black Maria.

31) Sasaki

A former New World pirate captain, Sasaki became part of Kaido's Flying Six. The Ancient Zoan of the Triceratops amps Sasaki's physical strength, toughness, and durability. It also enables him to rotate his neck as a propeller, increasing the speed of his charges and gaining flight ability.

During the Onigashima Raid, Sasaki managed to destroy Franky's especially tough mecha. However, he still ended up beaten after the latter struck the weak spot of his Zoan-enhanced body with his Radical Beam.

30) Franky

The Straw Hat crew's shipwright, Franky is a cyborg. His body has superhuman strength and features several cybernetic weapons, including the Radical Beam, a laser ray that can potentially injure fighters stronger than Franky himself.

Moreover, he can operate through the General, a huge mecha tougher than a Pacifista. After beating a Number with a single blow, Franky challenged and convincingly defeated Flying Six member Sasaki.

29) Who's Who

A former CP9 agent and New World captain, Who's Who is the most powerful member of the Flying Six. Fast and strong, as well as a skilled Rokushiki user, he can further boost his capabilities via the Ancient Zoan Fruit of the Saber Tiger. He is also a decent Armament Haki user.

Remarkably, Who's Who was able to hold his own against Jinbe, even putting some pressure on him. However, he stood no chance when the former Warlord unleashed the real extent of his strength.

28) Kinemon

A proficient swordsman, Kinemon can use the Foxfire Style that allows to cut through most fire-based attacks, including Kaido's Bolo Breath, or to generate flames with his own slashes.

Kinemon is also skilled with Observation Haki and even more with Armament Haki. Performing Oden's signature Two Sword Style together with Ashura Doji, Denjiro, a Sulong-boosted Inuarashi, Kinemon was able to injure Kaido, although much less than Zoro did later.

27) Kawamatsu

Combining his inborn superhuman strength as a Fish-Man with his refined Armament Haki, Kawamatsu can perform the highly effective Kappa-ryu Style. Undoubtedly, he is worthy of being one of the Nine Red Scabbards.

26) Maha

As a CP0 masked agent, Maha is strong enough to be considered an elite fighter within the World Government's greatest secret agency. He emerged unscathed after being engulfed in the Kazenbo's flames. He fought Izo to a mutual knockout, resulting in the pirate dying, while Maha's status is unknown.

25) X Drake

A member of the secret unit SWORD, Drake pretended to become a pirate, even rising to fame as one of the Eleven Supernovas. After his infiltration into the Beasts Pirates was exposed, he allied with Luffy and the others.

The skillful wielder of a sword and a four-bladed ax, Drake has increased endurance and physical strength due to the Ancient Zoan of the Allosaurus. He easily beat one of the Numbers but was no match for CP0 agent Guernica.

24) Basil Hawkins

Hawkins started an alliance with fellow Supernovas Kid and Killer but then betrayed them, joining Kaido's side. Cunning and crafty, Hawkins enhances his powers, which include a giant scarecrow-like avatar, via his special tarot cards.

In addition, he can use the Straw-Straw Fruit to transfer his injuries to another person to whom he is linked. However, despite his abilities, Hawkins was overpowered by Zoro and later by Law. During the raid, Hawkins tried to blackmail Killer, but the latter inflicted a brutal defeat on him.

23) Scratchman Apoo

Like Hawkins, Apoo betrayed Kid and Killer to join the Beasts Pirates. However, during the raid, Apoo turned on Kaido as well, which is telling of his opportunistic and treacherous nature.

Using the Sound-Sound Fruit, Apoo damaged his enemies through the emission of sound waves. Additionally, he has an unexpectedly high degree of physical strength and endurance. He is also decently proficient with Armament Haki.

22) Izo

A samurai native to Wano, Izo became famous as a major officer of the Whitebeard Pirates. A testament to his combat prowess, he was able to fire Armament Haki-imbued bullets.

Izo eventually joined the Nine Red Scabbards in their desperate attempt to challenge Kaido. Despite being significantly injured, Izo challenged CP0 agent Maha. As the battle ended in a knockout, Izo suffered additional wounds, which caused his death.

21) Ashura Doji

The leader of the Atama Thieves and a member of the Nine Red Scabbards, Ashura was a mighty swordsman and Armament Haki user, strong enough to fend off Jack and earn Kaido's interest. Sadly, he sacrificed his life to protect his comrades from Kanjuro's trap.

20) Guernica

An elite CP0 agent who was praised even by the Five Elders, Guernica showed complete superiority over X Drake. Using his Rokushiki, he completely overwhelmed the Supernova member and SWORD officer.

Later, Guernica was ordered to foster Luffy's defeat against Kaido. The CP0 was able to accomplish the mission, but his interference in the battle angered Kaido, who violently struck him a few instants later.

19) Charlotte Perospero

Despite not having the official rank of Sweet Commander, Perospero, as Big Mom's eldest son, held a special status within the crew. A versatile fighter, he could use the Candy-Candy Fruit to bind his enemies as well as create various types of constructs and weapons.

Perospero annihilated Carrot and Wanda, later showing complete superiority over Nekomamushi. Still, as soon as the latter entered his Sulong form, which skyrocketed all his capabilities, Perospero suffered a crushing defeat.

18) Jack

The fourth strongest member of the Beasts Pirates, Jack has great endurance and physical strength, which is further increased by the Ancient Zoan of the Mammoth. He was able to fight Inuarashi and Nekomamushi for five days and five nights non-stop while they took turns to rest.

In Wano, Jack fought Inuarashi in a 1v1 and had the upper end on him. However, as the latter regained access to his Sulong form, Jack ended up beaten hopelessly.

17) Denjiro

Denjiro spent many years going under the name of Kyoshiro, pretending to work for Orochi as his personal bodyguard. As the raid on Onigashima finally started, he reunited with the Nine Red Scabbards, his comrades.

A highly capable swordsman and Haki user, Denjiro, together with Inuarashi, Ashura Doji, and Kinemon joined forces to hit Kaido. Despite their joint effort, Denjiro and the others were not powerful enough to inflict meaningful damage on Kaido.

16) Nekomamushi

The "Ruler of the Night," Nekomamushi is the strongest Mink and is tied with Inuarashi, who is his equal for all intents and purposes. Agile and potent, Nekomamushi can further amp his abilities by using his fearsome Sulong form.

Upon entering this transformation, Nekomamushi, who was on the verge of losing against Perospero, completely reversed the situation, as he gained overwhelming power that he used to crush Big Mom's son.

15) Inuarashi

A fighter who is, in every way, exactly as good as Nekomamushi, the "Ruler of the Day," Inuarashi is a powerful and skilled combatant. After using his Sulong form, Inuarashi annihilated Jack "The Drought."

While in Sulong state, Inuarashi, with Denjiro, Ashura Doji, and Kinemon, hit Kaido with a move that mimicked Oden's Two Sword Style and Armament Haki. Still, their combined attack couldn't injure Kaido, who endured it seamlessly and slaughtered them shortly after.

14) Jinbe

A former member of the Seven Warlords and a former subordinate of Whitebeard (first) and Big Mom (later), Jinbe recently joined the Straw Hat Pirates, promptly standing out as one of the top fighters in the crew. He was even able to fend off Big Mom, although only temporarily.

The known greatest master of Fish-Man Karate, which allows him to manipulate any surrounding water source, including the water in the bodies of his foes, Jinbe is also an experienced Armament Haki user. During the raid, he inflicted a brutal beating on Who's Who, the mightiest of Kaido's Flying Six.

13) Queen

Queen "The Plague" is the third strongest member of the Beasts Pirates, below Kaido and King. His body is equipped with high-tech weapons, including extendable limbs, laser beams, and the peculiar techniques of the Vinsmoke brothers.

Having eaten the Ancient Zoan of the Brachiosaurus, he also has enhanced durability and physical strength. However, despite his might, Queen is rather clumsy, seemingly unable to exploit his abilities.

Even though he appears more like a mad scientist than a warrior, Queen is a dangerous foe. For example, he had the upper hand against Sanji, only losing against the cook of the Straw Hats as the latter notably improved his capabilities.

12) Kozuki Momonosuke (adult)

The son of Oden Kozuki, Momonosuke is an eight-year-old child. However, during the raid, he had Shinobu use the powers of her Ripe-Ripe Fruit on him, which caused his body to age up, turning him into a 28-year-old man.

However, Momonosuke's mind didn't change, remaining that of a child. As a result of this, he is yet to develop his Haki, and while he potentially possesses the same tough body, destructive potency, flight ability, and various powers of Kaido's Azure Dragon, he still has to fully master the transformation.

Having eaten an artificial replica of the Fish-Fish Fruit Model Azure Dragon, Momonosuke can indeed transform himself into a dragon with the same abilities and features as Kaido's.

11) Killer

Eustass Kid's right-hand man, Killer is one of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. Impressively, he was portrayed among the five super rookies who challenged Kaido and Big Mom in the Onigashima Raid.

Blackmailed with Kid's life, Killer was forced to work as an assassin under the alias of Kamazo. He challenged Zoro but faced an utter defeat at the hands of the green-haired swordsman. After reuniting with Kid, Killer partook in the fight that pitted the Worst Generation against the Emperors.

Later, Killer annihilated Hawkins, a fellow Supernova. Exceedingly quick and agile, He uses two scythe-like blades, the Punishers, to perform lethal attacks. Moreover, Killer can even create shockwaves to hurt his enemies from the inside, bypassing their external defenses.

10) Sanji

The chivalrous cook Sanji is the third strongest Straw Hat after Luffy and Zoro. After testing his special Raid Suit against Page One, Sanji used it against King but ended up overpowered in the brief clash with Kaido's right-hand man.

Just as he was in great trouble against Queen, Sanji's body suddenly evolved, gifting him with a sturdy exoskeleton and allowing him to use the Ifrit Jambe. Additionally, Sanji obtained a boost in speed. Factoring in these upgrades, he gained the upper hand on Queen. Eventually, Sanji put the Commander down for the count with a barrage of Ifrit Jambe-empowered kicks.

9) King

Impressed by how strong Alber was, the last survivor of the godlike Lunarian race, Kaido, chose him as his right-hand man. To emphasize Alber as his most powerful subordinate, Kaido gave him the name "King."

Hailed as "The Wildfire" for using magma, which is even mightier than fire, King could endure attacks without being damaged at all, or trade some of his resilience in exchange for raising his quickness. To his Lunarian abilities, King added the powers of the Ancient Zoan of the Pteranodon.

As such, King could fly at high speed and strike with enough power to destroy large pieces of Onigashima. He could withstand even attacks that were strong enough to injure Kaido's tough body. King even had the upper hand against Zoro. However, he was defeated when the latter unleashed the true power of his Haki.

8) Marco

A seasoned pirate, Marco was the right-hand man of Edward Newgate "Whitebeard". Having eaten the Bird-Bird Model: Phoenix Fruit, as long as he has enough stamina left, Marco can self-regenerate any kind of damage.

As a phoenix, Marco has increased agility and physical strength, as well as the ability to fly at high speed. Owing to his regenerative abilities, Marco could hold his own against Admiral Kizaru.

In Onigashima, Marco's Mythical Zoan powers enabled him to fend off Big Mom, as well as block Kaido's Boro Breath and King's Imperial Flame. Moreover, he was able to stall King and Queen in a 1v2 battle, although he ended up exhausted without being able to damage them significantly.

7) Eustass Kid

A major member of the Worst Generation, Kid can use the Magnet-Magnet Fruit to manipulate and arrange metallic objects for defensive and offensive purposes. Having evolved his Devil Fruit to Awakening, Kid can even magnetize his targets.

He possesses the rare Conqueror's Haki, but, unlike his fellow Supernovas Luffy and Zoro, Kid can't use the advanced version of this power. He also never showcased any particular skill with Observation or Armament Haki.

Still, Kid has great resilience and willpower, as he endured some direct attacks from Big Mom and fought her together with Trafalgar Law. Exploiting their numerical superiority, Law and Kid injured Big Mom. Although they couldn't knock her out, it caused her to fall into the void, which led into her defeat.

6) Trafalgar D. Water Law

As the user of the Ope-Ope Fruit, Law can manipulate anything within the range of effect of his abilities. Combining the powers of the Ope-Ope with his tactical skills and swordsmanship, Law is a deadly fighter, worthy of being called "Surgeon of Death".

A prominent member of the Worst Generation, Law teamed up with his Eustas Kid to fight Big Mom. Joining their efforts, the two Supernovas managed to hit the Emperor several times. Big Mom was able to endure the damage but still lost the battle, as she was pushed underground and couldn't ascend back.

5) Yamato

Despite being Kaido's daughter, Yamato identifies herself with Oden Kozuki, allied with Luffy and the others. Impressively, she was able to clash with Kaido, holding her own against the Emperor for a certain amount of time. Even after facing Kaido's attacks, Yamato remained in decent fighting shape. While it must be noted he didn't go all-out against her, this remains a commendable feat.

Yamato is truly a fearsome warrior, as she is one of the few people who can use the Advanced Conqueror's Haki. Moreover, as the user of the Mythical Zoan of the Okuchi no Makami, Yamato has enhanced physical abilities and can generate ice.

4) Roronoa Zoro

A major representative of the Worst Generation, Roronoa Zoro is a master swordsman who aims to become the world's strongest. Zoro is Luffy's right-hand man and the most powerful member of the Straw Hat Pirates after him.

Notably fast, strong, and resilient, during the battle on Onigashima's rooftop, Zoro significantly outperformed both Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law. At certain moments, Zoro showed combat prowess even comparable to Luffy's.

His Armament Haki-enhanced slashes are so powerful that, for Big Mom's own admission, they can threaten Kaido's safety. As the two Emperors performed a combined attack, Zoro blocked it. He later inflicted on Kaido a wound deep enough to leave him with a scar.

After unleashing his hidden potential, Zoro became able to use the Advanced Conqueror's Haki, which he combined with the Color of Armament to create the "King of Hell Style". As such, Zoro became powerful enough to annihilate King, who haooens to be Kaido's strongest subordinate.

3) Charlotte Linlin "Big Mom"

A genuine freak of nature, Charlotte Linlin was an Emperor. Together with Xebec, Whitebeard, Kaido, Shiki, and more, she was a member of the legendary Rocks Pirates. She then founded the Big Mom Pirates.

She has an extremely tough body, immense physical strength, and a Conqueror's Haki developed enough to clash with Kaido's. Additionally, she can use the tricky and versatile powers of the Soul-Soul Fruit.

Even in a nerfed state, she could easily beat Queen. To challenge Big Mom, Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid needed the advantage in numbers, as they couldn't face her in 1v1. Even then, she survived all their attacks without losing consciousness. She only lost because their blows pushed her into the void. As Big Mom was in free fall, some bombs dropped on her, and she ended up caught in the resulting explosion.

2) Kaido

The captain of the Beasts Pirates, Kaido was hailed as the "World's Strongest Creature." He excelled in speed, strength, and endurance. Moreover, he could use the advanced versions of all three types of Haki and make his combat prowess simply outrageous.

Owing to a Mythical Zoan Fruit, Kaido could transform himself into a giant Azure Dragon, or a human-dragon hybrid. This granted him exceptional durability and devastating offensive power. With his strongest move, Kaido combines fire and Haki to create an avatar several times bigger than his original dragon form, almost as large as the entire Onigashima island. Anything else comes into contact with this gigantic incarnation gets instantly melted.

Kaido annihilated the Red Scabbards even though he faced them in 1v9. Even the likes of Zoro and Yamato were no match for Kaido, who was able to beat Luffy multiple times. However, he only succumbed to the latter when he peaked his Haki and unlocked the unreal powers of Nika.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

The captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and the strongest Worst Generation Supernova, Luffy is an exceptional fighter. He ate the Human-Human Fruit Model: Nika, which grants his body rubber-like properties. Luffy can enhance his speed, strength, and mobility through transformations called "Gears."

Already able to use the upgraded version of Observation Haki, in Wano, Luffy learned to use the advanced variants of Armament Haki. Pushed beyond his limits by Kaido, Luffy unlocked the Advanced Conqueror's Haki and a new transformation, the Gear 5. In this form, Luffy obtains reality-shaping powers, as he can fight following his imagination, like the legendary "Sun God" Nika.

Combining the abilities of Gear 5 with Armament and Conqueror's Haki, Luffy performed the Bajrang Gun, a devastating attack that enabled him to finally beat Kaido.

Be sure to keep up with One Piece's manga, anime, and live-action, as 2023 progresses.

