One Piece: How will Gear 5 look in the anime?

With its unique mix of adventure, comedy, epicness, and mystery, One Piece has kept millions of fans engaged since 1997. As announced in the recent One Piece Day 2023, the franchise will be in the spotlight during the month of August.

The live-action adaptation will finally be available on Netflix, while the anime will get new opening and ending themes. Moreover, author Eiichiro Oda's one-shot Monsters, which features the mighty Ryuma, will receive an anime adaptation.

Still, what fans expected the most was the highly anticipated debut of Gear 5 in the anime. Considering Toei Animation's recent standards with the One Piece adaptation, fans understandably expect the episodes that will introduce Luffy's new form to be no less than masterworks.

Only a few days left before Luffy's Gear 5 debuts in the One Piece anime

What's Luffy's situation as of the latest episode?

Brutally defeated by Kaido at the beginning of the Wano Arc, Luffy relentlessly challenged the Emperor again. Together with Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates started fighting against Kaido and Big Mom on Onigashima's rooftop.

However, also this time, Luffy was unable to significantly threaten the Emperor, who easily overpowered him. Knocked down, the young pirate fell unconscious. Thankfully, Zoro protected him. Using his fearsome Nine Sword Style, the green-haired swordsman temporarily got the upper hand on Kaido as he broke through his guard and wounded him.

Zoro's attack left Kaido with a large cut on the chest, deep enough to leave the Emperor with a permanent scar. However, the ruler of Onigashima endured the strike, while Zoro, who was already utterly exhausted after blocking the Hakai attack, collapsed shortly after.

Advanced Conqueror's Haki was a game-changer for Luffy (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Saved by his right-hand man's pivotal effort, Luffy regained his senses and unleashed a new exceptional ability, which proved crucial in the following phase of the fight. Having become able to empower his attacks with the Color of Conqueror, Luffy stood up in front of Kaido once again.

Initially, Luffy's usage of the new power wasn't very effective, but things changed after he had the chance to rest, which allowed him to recover a bit. Unleashing Haki comparable to Kaido's, Luffy clashed with the Emperor. The impact generated by their strikes was powerful enough to split the skies.

Luffy and Kaido then continued fighting fiercely, going blow for blow. Overpowered by Kaido's Bolo Breath and left with little energy as a result of the prolonged Gear 4 usage, Luffy decided to go all-out with his remaining strength.

Kaido started enjoying the fight with Luffy (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As such, he used his strongest move, the Gom-Gom Over Kong Gun, further empowered with Conqueror's Haki. As Luffy was about to clash with Kaido once again, CP0 agent Guernica suddenly appeared out of nowhere. Sent by the Five Elders to ensure that Luffy would lose to Kaido, Guernica grabbed the young pirate's arm.

Completely surprised, Luffy was caught off-guard for an instant. Even though he noticed Guernica, Kaido had already begun his attack and couldn't stop it. Thus, he struck a defenseless Luffy with the Roaring Thunder Eight Trigram, immediately taking him down.

Left in horror for the unfair advantage he unwillingly took advantage of, Kaido glared at Guernica while remembering a similar occurrence that happened with Oden several years before.

Next episodes of One Piece will finally feature the franchise's most iconic transformation

As of now, Luffy's situation seems desperate. Rendered completely unconscious by Kaido's violent strike, the young pirate is alone. Unlike before, Zoro is not there to protect him. Kid and Law are elsewhere, too. Thus, Luffy is absolutely defenseless, left at Kaido's mercy.

However, miracles happen in the most difficult situations, and this likely is the case. In one way or another, Luffy will manage to survive, as his body will undergo an unprecedented transformation, awakening his full potential. Called Gear 5, the new form, combined with the usage of the Advanced Conqueror's Haki, will allow Luffy to fight on par with Kaido.

According to One Piece author Eiichiro Oda, Gear 5 is different from the usual transformations fans witnessed in shonen series. He described it as "a big joke," which could potentially leave readers disappointed. Still, the mangaka was ready to take the risk.

Oda claimed that a shonen becomes too serious if the author follows the reader's expectations. Not wanting One Piece to be like that, Oda unleashed his creative genius with no restraints, which led to the concept and development of Gear 5.

After having seen Gear 5 in the manga, understandably, One Piece fans can't wait to see it in action in the anime adaptation too. After a long wait, the time has finally come, as the new form will be fully shown in episode 1071 of the One Piece anime. Titled "Luffy's Peak Attained! Gear 5," the episode is set to air on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 9:30 AM JST.

Pending that, next Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9:30 AM JST, fans can enjoy episode 1070 of the series, "Luffy is Defeated?! The Determination of Those Left Behind." The issue will likely lay the foundation for Luffy's return, showing how the various characters on Onigashima reacted to his alleged defeat, as well as how the young pirate's body will suddenly start changing.

During the recent One Piece Day 2023, a brief teaser of Gear 5 was shown, allowing fans to get a glimpse of how the new transformation will look in the anime adaptation.

Considering the huge interest the new form generated, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda was proven right in his decision.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.