Couple pays the ultimate tribute to One Piece by using Binks no Sake as their wedding song

Since 1997, One Piece has entertained innumerable fans worldwide with its unique mix of adventure, comedy, epicness, and mystery. Admittedly, few franchises are able to bring people together like Eiichiro Oda's wonderful series.

To celebrate episode 1000 of One Piece's anime adaptation, French fans requested that it be released in cinemas. In Paris, as soon as the opening theme, We Are!, started playing, the countless people gathered in the room, regardless of their different opinions and backgrounds, began singing as a single voice.

For a few minutes, they all became "nakama," like the Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece. A testament to the impact this beautiful story can have on its fans, one year ago, a couple used a famous song from the franchise to mark the most important day of their life, i.e., their marriage.

One Piece fans married with the background of the franchise's most iconic song

One year ago, a newly married couple demonstrated their fondness for One Piece by making Binks no Sake the wedding march that accompanied their entry into the church. While the two spouses slowly moved forward, a small orchestra, placed into the building, performed an instrumental version of the song.

This wasn't the first time that fans of Eiichiro Oda's story expressed their appreciation for the series by referencing it during major moments of their lives. However, never before was a song from One Piece used as the main background music for a wedding.

Undoubtedly, the spouses must have been devoted fans of the franchise. While it may be argued that, among all music featured in the One Piece series, Binks no Sake wasn't the most suitable song to accompany such a moment, this is not necessarily true.

Light-hearted and melancholic at the same time, this iconic melody touches the soul of those who remember the moments it was played during the series. Binks no Sake was the background for the heartbreaking passing of the Rumbar Pirates. However, the song also accompanied the joyful party that the Straw Hat Pirates issued at the end of the Thriller Bark Arc.

Playable with very different meanings and instruments, Binks no Sake can be performed as a ballad, a farewell song, or a requiem if performed slowly on violin. Likewise, it becomes a cheerful party song when played on a piano with a faster tempo.

With the frame being that of a marriage, the newlyweds had the orchestra play a happy version of Binks no Sake. While the choice may seem unusual, the spouses were certainly pleased to have done it, as they celebrated the most important day of their life with the song that best embodies the spirit of the story they both love.

Everything to know about Binks no Sake

Within the One Piece world, Binks no Sake is a traditional song meant to lift the spirits of those who sing it. Especially popular among older pirates, it was first introduced in chapter 442, when Brook chanted some of its lyrics. Luffy knows the song, having heard Shanks and his crew singing it, similar to Nico Robin, who often listened to it when she was a young girl.

Many years ago, Brook was a member of the Rumbar Pirates. Led by "Calico" Yorki, the crew consisted of carefree and light-hearted men who loved music more than anything else. Before entering the Grand Line, they befriended Laboon, a baby whale who loved to hear them play and sing.

Upon reaching the Florian Triangle, the Rumbar Pirates were attacked by an enemy crew. Wounded with poisoned weapons, they were left with no option but to succumb to their fatal injuries. Having previously eaten the Revive-Revive Fruit, which would bring him back to life once after dying, Brook had an idea.

He asked his crewmates to play their favorite song one last time, with a Tone Dial recording it. Brook would then bring the item to Laboon, allowing the whale to hear the music she loved. Overjoyed with the proposal, the dying pirates mustered their remaining energy and started performing Binks no Sake.

Throughout the recording, all Rumbar Pirates, including Brook, died one after another, slowly succumbing to the poison but smiling as they remembered their promise to Laboon. Brook narrated these touching events to the Straw Hat Pirates many years later.

With the origins of Binks no Sake yet to be revealed, the song seems to have a hidden meaning. It recalls the awakening of Nika's powers, which Luffy obtains due to his Gear 5 transformation, as well as the island of Laugh Tale, the location where the One Piece treasure is kept.

It's possible that Binks no Sake was written by none other than the legendary Joy Boy, who used the song to convey precious messages to posterity.

