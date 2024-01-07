One Piece: Every major fight in the Egghead Arc so far

One Piece episode 1089 marks the beginning of the Egghead Arc's long-awaited anime adaptation. After the end of the fighting in Wano, the Straw Hat Pirates set sail for a new adventure, following which, they soon reached Egghead, the island that houses Dr Vegapunk’s laboratory.

As the Straw Hats are involved in the World Government’s attempt to murder the scientist, the unexpected developments brought on by the Egghead Incident will shock the One Piece world, which is already in turmoil due to other major events.

The narration keeps readers in suspense, shifting its focus between Egghead and various other locations, including Elbaf and Hachinosu. Amid all the developments, fans are keen to recount all the battles featured in the arc as of the latest One Piece chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1104.

The Egghead Arc’s main fights, listed in chronological order as of One Piece chapter 1104

1) Marshall D. Teach "Blackbeard" vs Trafalgar D. Water Law

During the Egghead Arc, Teach crushed Law (Image via Toei Animation)

After leaving Wano, the Heart Pirates were attacked by Blackbeard and some of his subordinates near the coasts of Winner Island. The battle was completely onesided, resulting in the crushing defeat of Trafalgar Law and the others.

Initially, Blackbeard was careless, which caused him to be hit by Law’s Shock Wille. However, despite being struck by the dangerous move, he endured the blow without any consequence, to the point where he was fine on his feet immediately after.

A few chapters later, Blackbeard was shown standing triumphantly and laughing over Law’s body. As Blackbeard was pondering what to do with Law’s Ope-Ope Fruit, Bepo managed to get up. Using his Sulong form, he grabbed the nearly unconscious Law and escaped with him to the ocean.

Outcome: Blackbeard beat Law dramatically.

2) Monkey D. Luffy vs Rob Lucci

Luffy and Lucci had a rematch in Egghead (Image via Shueisha/Colored by Jljarx)

Two years after their tremendous battle in Enies Lobby, Luffy and Lucci had a rematch in Egghead. Initially, the two were exchanging blows on par, as Lucci’s Awakened Zoan-enhanced physical strength and Armament Haki were equally matching Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation and Armament Haki.

As Lucci and Luffy duelled, both were sent crashing into the surroundings in the same manner. However, after stricking him with three Gear 5 techniques, the last of them being the Gum-Gum Dawn Rocket, Luffy knocked out Lucci.

The battle left Luffy uninjured, but greatly fatigued for having used Gear 5. Meanwhile, Lucci recovered a few minutes after passing out. During the fight, Luffy couldn’t stop Lucci from attacking Sentomaru. With his speed and power, Lucci broke through Sentomaru’s Haki defense, beating him in a flash.

Outcome: Luffy overwhelmed Lucci and temporarily knocked him out.

3) Roronoa Zoro vs Kaku

Zoro stopped Kaku in Egghead (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

Like Lucci, Kaku improved greatly during the timeskip, becoming a CP0 elite agent. A testament to his huge gains, Kaku learned to perform the Sky Slicer, the strongest Rankyaku, with just his base form. To use this move, he previously needed his Zoan transformation.

Just as Kaku’s Sky Slicer was about to destroy the Thousand Sunny, Zoro, despite being asleep, sensed the incoming attack. He then woke up and intercepted the blow, effortlessly dissipating it with one of his swords. Kaku then entered his Awakened Zoan form and coated himself in Armament Haki.

Once again, however, he was no match for Zoro, who bested him without employing neither his real Haki powers nor a serious attack. Zoro merely used his raw muscular strength and his Armament Haki-amped swords to block Kaku’s techniques, and smash the latter on the ground.

Outcome: Zoro overpowered Kaku, but the battle was interrupted.

4) Stussy vs Kaku and Rob Lucci

Stussy betrayed Lucci and Kaku in the Egghead Arc (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

Even though she became one of the CP0’s finest agents, Stussy was loyal to Vegapunk, who created her as the clone of a Rocks Pirates member. Just as Kaku was getting up, after Zoro threw him on the ground, Stussy suddenly sprouted vampire-like teeth and bit his fellow colleague.

Sucking Kaku’s blood, she put him to sleep. Enraged and confused by the unforeseen betrayal, Lucci attacked Stussy, but she dodged his reckless attack and exploited the opening to touch him with a piece of Seastone. As a Devil Fruit user, Lucci was instantly weakened, which enabled Stussy to bite him.

Stussy exploited her tricky abilities and the shock caused by her unexpected betrayal. Otherwise, she wouldn’t stand a chance. Notably, Stussy self-admitted that Lucci and Kaku were too strong for her to fight them in a fair combat. Later in the story, she was unable to block Lucci’s most basic Shigan.

Outcome: Stussy cheap-shotted Lucci and Kaku, putting them to sleep with her tricky abilities.

5) Straw Hat Pirates, CP0, and Vegapunks vs Seraphim

S-Hawk, S-Bear, S-Snake, and S-Shark in Egghead (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

To carry out her plan, York deployed four Seraphim, tasking them to eradicate anyone else on Egghead. Lucci and Kaku asked Luffy and Zoro for a temporary alliance against the Seraphim, and started fighting against S-Hawk and S-Bear.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates, assisted by Vegapunk’s satellites, were facing S-Snake and S-Shark. Being enhanced with King’s Lunarian DNA, all Seraphim had immense durability, to the point where even Luffy couldn’t damage them.

Not even consecutive barrages of powerful attacks left any real damage on the cyborgs, who were uninjured shortly after being hit. Baffled, Luffy likened their toughness to that of Kaido. The storytelling then left Egghead to shift its focus on other places and events.

A few chapters later, the Straw Hats and their allies, who were last seen split into various subgroups, were gathered in the same place, while the Seraphim were all trapped in Vegapunk’s special bubbles. The manga didn’t reveal what led to this, leaving what happened totally open to speculation.

Outcome: Unclear, but the Seraphim were somehow trapped.

6) Shanks vs Eustass Kid

Shanks annihilated Kid during the Egghead Arc (Image via Toei Animation)

After leaving Wano, Kid and his men reached Elbaf, the homeland of the Giants. Not only the Red Hair Pirates were present on the island, but the place was surrounded by the Red Hair Fleet, which comprised individuals much weaker than the crew’s proper members.

Seeking revenge for the crushing defeat he once suffered against the Red Hair Pirates, Kid decided to use his strongest attack, the Damned Punk, to destroy the Red Hair Fleet. However, Shanks employed his Future Sight and foresaw Kid’s intent to kill his weaker subordinates.

Jumping on Kid’s ship, Shanks struck him with a Haoshoku Haki-imbued slash, the Divine Departure. The blow cut through the Railgun that Kid created to perform Damned Punk, annihilating both Kid and Killer at once. As payback for having assaulted their homeland, Dorry and Brogy destroyed Kid’s ship.

Outcome: Shanks totally crushed Kid.

7) Garp, Koby, and others vs Kuzan, Shiryu, Pizarro, and others

The storytelling temporarily shifted from Egghead to Hachinosu (Image via Toei Animation)

To save his beloved disciple Koby, who had been abducted by Blackbeard, Monkey D. Garp stormed Hachinosu, the latter’s lair. Assisted by a few officers of the SWORD unit, Garp wreaked havoc on the island, engaging former Admiral Kuzan “Aokiji”, the dangerous Shiryu, Avalo Pizarro, and others.

Upon arriving on Hachinosu, Garp ravaged an entire town with a single blow. He then used his insane physical prowess to overwhelm Kuzan. The struggle between Garp and the former Admiral was heartbreaking, given their shared past as master and disciple.

Using Koby as a bait, Shiryu stabbed Garp with his Haki-imbued sword. Dramatically weakened by the wound, the 78 years old “Marine Hero” decided to prioritize others’ safety. After a tremendous clash, Garp outmaneuvered Kuzan. He then jumped towards Hachinosu's gargantuan stone skull, which was controlled by Pizarro’s Devil Fruit.

With a Haki-amped punch, Garp split the giant rock in half, greatly injuring Pizarro. Koby then completed the work with his Honesty Impact attack, which destroyed Pizarro’s huge stone hand. Happy to see his disciple’s growth, a smiling Garp eventually succumbed to Kuzan and the others, while the young SWORD officers reached safety.

Outcome: Garp sacrificed himself so that Koby and the others could escape.

8) Morley and Karasu vs Ryokugyu and Fujitora

The Egghead Arc clarified what happened in Mary Geoise (Image via Toei Animation)

To allow their comrades to complete their task of surfing the Levely, Revolutionary Army officers Morley and Karasu engaged Fujitora and Ryokugyu in battle, keeping them busy.

Under normal conditions, the conflict would be onesided. However, Morley and Karasu took advantage of the fact that the two Admirals were forced to hold back their strength, as otherwise they might have destroyed Mary Geoise and hurt the Celestial Dragons.

In the confusion, Fujitora allowed several slaves to escape, which angered Ryokugyu to the point where the two ended up having a violent scuffle.

Outcome: Inconclusive, but the Revolutionaries achieved their goals.

9) Sabo and Nefertari Cobra vs Imu-sama and the Five Elders

The Egghead Arc featured a flashback of the Reverie (Image via Shueisha/Colored by Amanomoon)

Unnerved by Nefertari Cobra’s questions about Void Century-related topics, the Five Elders decided to kill the monarch, especially as the former happened to see Imu-sama sitting on the Empty Throne. Sabo, who had infiltrated the Pangaea Castle, tried to stop them, but he couldn’t do anything.

Transformed into a monstrous creature, Imu swallowed Sabo’s flames, while the Five Elders easily withstood his Fire Fist attack. As the Elders also transformed into devilish beings, Sabo tried to escape with Cobra, but they were stabbed by shadow arrows.

Overwhelmed by the fiendish foes, Sabo only managed to survive as Cobra sacrificed himself to cover his escape. Framed for Cobra's murder, Sabo gained fame as the “Flame Emperor,” who metaphorically fueled the revolution by, allegedly, killing the monarch of a World Government-affiliated country.

Outcome: Sabo was dominated. He only escaped death thanks to Cobra's sacrifice.

10) Borsalino "Kizaru" vs Sentomaru

Kizaru and Sentomaru's fight in Egghead was emotional (Image via Toei Animation)

In the past, Kizaru used to be friends with Vegapunk and the latter’s bodyguard, Sentomaru. They even spent time happily with Kuma and Bonney. However, as the World Government decided to attack Egghead, Kizaru and Sentomaru ended up on opposing sides.

Sentomaru partially blocked Kizaru’s initial attack, dampening its potency with Armament Haki. He then tried to counterattack, but Kizaru endured the hit effortlessy, and struck him with a powerful laser. Blasted to the ground, Sentomaru lost consciousness.

Outcome: Kizaru easily defeated Sentomaru.

11) Monkey D. Luffy vs Borsalino "Kizaru"

Egghead saw the battle between Luffy and Kizaru (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

As Kizaru continued his advance, Luffy appeared in front of the former and attacked him with a Haki-enhanced kick. However, the Admiral parried the blow with ease. Luffy used his Gear 4: Snakeman form, but to no avail, as Kizaru blocked his strikes and sent him crashing into Egghead’s Frontier Dome.

Forced to enter Gear 5, Luffy exploited the form’s unbelievable features to grab Kizaru before he could attack Vegapunk and the others. Luffy tried to throw Kizaru into the sea, but the Admiral calmly used his Logia powers to split his body into light particles and come back.

Turning the particles into clones armed with a sword of light, Kizaru attacked Luffy. The latter suffered a minor injury, but destroyed the clones with the Gum-Gum Dawn Stamp technique. Kizaru aimed a laser at Vegapunk, Sanji, and the others, but Luffy intercepted the attack in time.

Upon enlarging his muscles and spinning around, Luffy struck Kizaru with a powerful Haki-amped attack, the Gum-Gum Star Gun. The move sent Kizaru flying, allegedly injuring him to the point where he needed to rest. Likewise, Luffy was forced to rest too, as the he spent all of his energy, reaching his limits.

Outcome: Still ongoing.

12) Roronoa Zoro vs Rob Lucci

Zoro and Lucci confronted themselves in Egghead (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

Out of a sudden, Lucci reneged on his temporary alliance with the Straw Hats and attacked Vegapunk with a Shigan. Stussy tried to protect the scientist, but all she could do was shield him with her body, falling unconscious as a result of Lucci’s Shigan.

Before Lucci could do further damage, Zoro stepped in and used two of his Armament Haki-imbued swords to attack him. Lucci defended himself by combining Armament Haki and Tekkai to avoid being injured, but was pushed back, and crashed through the laboratory’s wall.

As such, the two began confronting themselves in a fast-paced fight. Notably, Lucci used his Awakened Zoan form from the very beginning, while Zoro is seemingly yet to unleash the real power of his Conqueror’s Haki, as he just employed the King of Hell Style’s baseline stage.

Outcome: Still ongoing.

13) Sakazuki "Akainu" vs Bartholomew Kuma

Kuma stood no chance against Akainu (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Even though his former comrades freed him from the enslavement in Mary Geoise, Kuma suddenly used his Paw-Paw Fruit to travel at high speed towards a certain destination. Shortly after, his target was unexpectedly revealed to be Mary Geoise.

After climbing the Red Line, Kuma kept moving forward, unconcerned by some Marines trying to restrain him. However, Fleet Admiral Sakazuki “Akainu” stood in front of him. By the request of the Celestial Dragons, Akainu attacked Kuma.

Owing to the Mag-Mag Fruit’s lethal powers, Akainu quickly overwhelmed Kuma, inflicting grievous injuries on him. Before suffering further damage, Kuma used the Paw-Paw Fruit to flee, leaving Akainu wondering about the motives for the former’s actions.

Outcome: Akainu injured Kuma and forced him to flee.

14) Saint Saturn vs Jewelry Bonney, Sanji, and Franky

Saturn vs Bonney and Sanji during the Egghead Arc (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

Discontent with the course of things on Egghead, Saint Saturn decided to take action personally. Upon landing on the island, he trasformed himself into a dreadful ushi-oni-like creature with horns on his head and spider legs in place of his lower limbs.

At the sight of the person who destroyed Kuma’s life, Bonney couldn’t help but try to take revenge. However, Saturn easily shrugged Bonney’s hit. He then blasted her back, alongside Sanji, who had also tried to attack him unsuccessfully.

Saturn then started crushing her in his clutches. With Bonney, Sanji, Franky, and the other present being totally powerless in front of Saturn’s overwhelming might, the situation seemed desperate, but Bartholomew Kuma suddenly appeared to protect his beloved adoptive daughter.

Outcome: Saturn effortlessly subdued Bonney and the others.

15) Bartholomew Kuma vs Saint Jaygarcia Saturn

Kuma got back at Saturn in Egghead (Image via Toei Animation)

With everyone powerless in front of his overwhelming might, Saint Saturn decided to kill Bonney. Just as he raised one of his sharp-pointed spider-like legs to impale Bonney, Bartholomew Kuma arrived on Egghead to protect her.

After bulldozing through some Marines, including a Vice Admiral, Kuma intercepted Saturn’s strike, blocking it with his own cyborg-enhanced body. Although visibly injured, Kuma grabbed Saturn’s leg, and furiously attacked him with a punch, seemingly imbued in Armament Haki.

Starting with One Piece chapter 1104, only the manga’s next issues will tell the result of this struggle. Saturn is fearsome, but Kuma deserves to get back at the man who destroyed his life, causing Ginny’s death, depriving him of his human mind, and threatening Bonney’s safety.

Outcome: Still ongoing.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.