One Piece chapter 1099 reveals why Kuma is called The Tyrant

Pending the official release of One Piece 1099, which is set for Monday, November 27, 2023, the new chapter’s first spoilers are already circulating. Based on the leaks, the installment will continue the narration of Bartholomew Kuma’s saddening past.

Widely acknowledged as one of the most touching parts of the series, Kuma’s flashback is also significantly relevant with regards to the franchise’s lore. While One Piece is typically prone to raising further questions instead of answering the pre-existing ones, this backstory has in fact disclosed several interesting details.

Following this trend, the new installment of the manga will feature plenty of revelations. One Piece chapter 1099 will finally clarify two major issues of Kuma’s life, most notably how he became known as “The Tyrant” and why he allowed Vegapunk to turn him into a mindless cyborg at the World Government’s service.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1099.

One Piece chapter 1099 discloses Kuma's secrets, including his deal with Vegapunk to save Bonney

The touching backstory of Bartholomew Kuma

Kuma's family was destroyed by the Celestial Dragons (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

So far, the journey back in time has retracted Kuma’s life, whom the World Government’s system irreparably marked from the very beginning. The offspring of a family of Buccaneers, Kuma was enslaved alongside his parents, who died during the servitude.

Involved in the mass genocide the Celestial Dragons planned to carry out in God Valley, Kuma managed to save his life, as well as that of many other people, by collaborating with Emporio Ivankov and Ginny. Exploiting the chaos that had arisen, the three child slaves were somehow able to escape from God Valley. During the predicament, Kuma ate the Paw-Paw Fruit, obtaining its rare powers.

Ginny as a young woman (Image via Shueisha/Colored by Amanomoon)

Kuma and Ginny settled in the former’s homeland, the Sorbet Kingdom, where they lived happily for several years. With the passing of time, Ginny eventually asked Kuma to marry her.

Knowing that the World Government might haunt him as a Buccaneer survivor, Kuma declined the proposal, thinking that Ginny would be in constant danger at his side.

As the country’s monarch, King Bekori, started vexing the population, the Freedom Fighters arrived in Sorbet to free everyone from the tyranny. Shortly after, Kuma and Ginny decided to join the group, which became known as the Revolutionary Army.

Kuma and Bonney (Image via Shueisha/Colored by Amanomoon)

However, one day Ginny was captured by a Celestial Dragon, who coerced her into a forced marriage. For two years, she lived in slavery, but she was released as soon as she contracted a terrible disease, the Sapphire Scales Syndrome.

Ginny immediately contacted her old comrades, but Kuma only arrived when she was already dead. Her fate was terrible, and the fact that she had a daughter as a result of the horrible abuse she suffered during her enslavement made it even more disturbing.

Heartbroken, Kuma decided to raise Ginny’s child as his own. Unfortunately, the baby, named Bonney, was also affected by the Sapphire Scales. To better look after Bonney’s health, Kuma even resigned from the Revolutionary Army.

Six years before One Piece’s current narration, Kuma received news that Bekori had returned to Sorbet, and was resolved to complete his wicked plans.

The truth behind Kuma's reputation

All the doctors that Kuma approached told him that the Sapphire Scales was incurable and that Bonney would die in about five years at most. However, it’s well known that she somehow survived, to the point where she became a prominent pirate.

Chapter 1099 of One Piece finally explains why Bonney is no longer affected by her illness. Furthermore, it discloses the circumstances that led Kuma to becoming the king of Sorbet and obtaining the infamous reputation of “The Tyrant”.

Such a moniker has always appeared unfitting for Kuma, whom Bonney describes as a tender and caring father. That’s not even mentioning the fact that Kuma used to extract the pain generated by the various minor ailments of Sorbet’s elderly people, at the cost of taking on all of it into his own body.

After quitting the Revolutionary Army, Kuma became a pirate (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In fact, Kuma’s bad reputation was falsely advertised by the World Government. As Bekori, endorsed by the Celestial Dragons, returned to Sorbet, Kuma single-handedly wrecked the evil monarch and the Marine officers who had accompanied him.

Shortly after, Sorbet’s population acclaimed him as the legitimate king of the country. Kuma decided to make them happy by becoming the new ruler of Sorbet while appointing another person to truly run the nation.

Although brutally defeated, Bekori survived the incident. In conjunction with the World Government, the vicious king spread rumors about Kuma being an oppressive tyrant. After repelling Bekori’s final attempt to take back the throne of the Sorbet Kingdom, Kuma decided to travel the world as a pirate.

How Kuma became Vegapunk's first Pacifista cyborg

Together with Bonney, Kuma, now extensively hailed as “The Tyrant”, headed to Egghead, hoping that Dr. Vegapunk could somehow heal the Sapphire Scales Syndrome. At the time, the scientist was researching the possibility of producing cybernetically enhanced clone troopers.

Kuma offered himself to be the prototype for the project, as long as Vegapunk permanently healed Bonney from her life-threatening disease. It must be noted that Vegapunk named his creation “Pacifista” as a tribute to Kuma’s peace-loving attitude.

A Pacifista cyborg (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

With the revelations featured in One Piece chapter 1099, the mysteries linked to Kuma’s enigmatic and tragic character seem to unravel. It remains to be explained how he became one of the most fearsome members of the Seven Warlords, as well as his involvement with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

In fact, the spoilers of One Piece 1099 report that Saturn was eavesdropping on the conversation. As Bonney blamed the Five Elders member for having “killed” her father, Saturn surely did something terrible to Kuma, and this particular will be disclosed in the coming chapters.

Considering the current situation on Egghead, with Bonney helpless in Saturn’s clutches and a seemingly mindless Kuma traveling towards an unspecified location, daughter and father might be about to finally reunite.

The storytelling built up by Kuma’s backstory emphasizes Saint Saturn as the main villain of Egghead and implies that Luffy is set to free both Kuma and Bonney, wiping out the Celestial Dragon’s twisted evilness.

Using his Gear 5 form to beat Saint Saturn, Luffy would finally realize the legend of the “Sun God,” Nika, that the Buccaneers used to pass down from one generation to the next.

The ongoing Egghead Incident is said to be a major event that shocked the One Piece world, which means that as soon as the flashback ends and the narration returns to the present, big things are bound to happen. Needless to say, Saturn’s defeat at the hands of Luffy might be one of those.

