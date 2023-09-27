One Piece chapter 1094: As Kizaru vs Luffy goes on, fans can't wait to see the Admiral's Logia Awakening

After the official release of chapter 1093, One Piece will be on a one-week break. The hiatus could not have come at a worse time, as the battles that oppose the Straw Hat crew's Luffy and Zoro to Borsalino "Kizaru" and Rob Lucci are entering their pivotal phase, leaving fans in suspense about the next developments.

Two years before One Piece's present narration, Kizaru overwhelmed the Straw Hat Pirates, with only Silvers Rayleigh's intervention saving the crew from complete annihilation. Kizaru also hindered Luffy's attempts to free Ace in Marineford. At the time, Luffy stood no chance against the Admiral, but things are different now.

Upon awakening his powers as the heir of "Sun God" Nika and unlocking the advanced versions of all three types of Haki, including the Color of Conqueror, Luffy became a Yonko-level fighter and overcame Kaido. Still, Kizaru is proving to be a tough nut to crack for him, which makes their fight truly exciting.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1094.

The "Light Human" Kizaru could turn himself into a living nuke to fight Gear 5 Luffy in the next One Piece chapters

Despite the stakes, Luffy vs Kizaru is a mix of trolling and seriousness

Some scenes of the fight in the recent One Piece chapters (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

So far, the fight has been amazing, as the cartoonish traits of Luffy's Gear 5 form blend very naturally with Kizaru's humorous attitude. Moreover, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda is carefully portraying both parties in a good light, with no one of the two being really cornered by the other.

Kizaru showed clear superiority over Luffy's Gear 4 form, forcing the latter to enter Gear 5. With his strongest transformation, the young pirate is seemingly able to keep up with the Admiral. It must be noted that Luffy is still holding back his Advanced Conqueror's Haki, which he allegedly employed just at the start of the battle.

Likewise, Kizaru seems at ease and has yet to show what he can really do. He didn't display any concern at fighting Luffy, even though he is fully aware that the young pirate is the man who beat Kaido. Probably, when Luffy will start pushing him for real, Kizaru will, in turn, unleash the Awakening of his Glint-Glint Fruit.

Borsalino "Kizaru" (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

This is the moment that One Piece fans are awaiting the most, as a clash between an Awakened Logia and the powers of "Sun God" Nika would be amazing. To this day, there's no official confirmation that Kizaru is able to perform Devil Fruit Awakening, but it's almost granted that he can.

Considering Kizaru's overall might as well as the insane skill he showcased with the Glint-Glint Fruit, a Logia-class power that makes him a "Light Human", it would be much more surprising if he wasn't an Awakened user, rather than the opposite.

The Glint-Glint Fruit allows Kizaru to create and control light. He can transform his body into the same element, which factually enables him to move and attack at the astonishing speed of light, as he adds insane momentum and weight to his physical strikes.

Luffy in his Gear 5 form (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kizaru can shoot extremely destructive and yet accurate laser beams. He can also conjure a large lightsaber, the Ama no Murakumo Sword, which he wields proficiently enough to clash on par with a swordsman of Silvers Rayleigh's caliber.

Exploiting the versatility of the Glint-Glint Fruit's abilities, Kizaru is fending off Luffy without any real trouble. Despite the Gear 4 Snakeman's speed and unpredictability, the Admiral blocked all of Luffy's strikes. He then overpowered the pirate with a ravaging momentum-enhanced kick.

Having entered the Gear 5 form, Luffy enlarged his body to grab Kizaru and throw him into the sea. Unfazed by the occurrence, the Admiral used the Glint-Glint abilities to turn his body into photons and travel away at light speed.

Kizaru then used a special application of his Yasakani no Magatama move to generate copies of himself from the light particles created by the technique. The light clones, all equipped with the Ama no Murakumo Sword, attacked and injured Luffy.

Just marginally wounded, Luffy destroyed all the light copies with a single hit of his Gum-Gum Dawn Stamp, but the clones were just a diversion on Kizaru's part, as the Admiral's true goal was Dr Vegapunk.

Kizaru could have used the clones as a decoy to strike an unguarded Luffy, and yet he chose to exploit the issue to reach the scientist. As Kizaru's laser was about to strike Vegapunk, Atlas, Sanji, and Franky, who were traveling inside the VegaTank vehicle, Luffy appeared in time to save them, deflecting the blow.

Owing to the Gear 5's "power of imagination", Luffy somehow ate the beam of light, shielding Vegapunk and the others from Kizaru's attack. Still, the scene showed how the Admiral is in control of the battle, despite his primary objective being the assassination of Vegapunk, not the fight with Luffy.

Kizaru's Awakening will be nothing short than destructive

Kizaru's repertoire might go beyond lasers and super speed (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

With the clash between the Glint-Glint Fruit's incredible techniques and the seemingly limitless reality-altering abilities granted by the Gear 5 form, Kizaru and Luffy are giving rise to an enthralling battle.

Contrary to what some expected, Kizaru is turning to be a very complex opponent for Luffy, which makes the confrontation between the two even more addictive and unforeseeable. The Admiral is not even putting his best effort in the fight, and yet he is giving Luffy a run for his money.

With his speed, power, and versatility, Kizaru could prove himself to be even stronger than Kaido, which, given the exceptional combat prowess of the leader of the Beasts Pirates, would be an unbelievable feat.

Luffy is yet to go all-out against Kizaru like he did against Kaido, but the Admiral is also holding himself back. If Kizaru manages to handle a full-power Gear 5 Luffy, then it will be inevitable to consider him as strong as Kaido, or even more powerful than the former Emperor.

Only the next chapters of One Piece will give a definitive answer, but what is certain is that Kizaru is yet to show the full extent of his abilities, which is highly implied to be the Awakening of the Glint-Glint Fruit. Likely, he will make use of that during the crucial phase of this fight.

As the Logia that turns its user into a Light Human, the Glint-Glint is already a frightening asset in itself. At the Awakened stage, it could even surpass the speed of light, turning Kizaru into a sort of Flash.

Kizaru might absorb light photons from the sun itself, boosting his own capabilities to the point where he could affect the flow of time itself. He could thereby attack in the future or in the past as he pleases, which would grant him a large plethora of different advantages.

It must also be noted that light is energy, which means that having complete control over light could potentially enable Kizaru to split atoms apart with nuclear fission.

While its hard to see One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda granting Kizaru such an unbelievable power, the Admiral's Logia Awakening could, theoretically, allow him to create nuclear explosions.

Admittedly, the possibilities for the evolved powers of the Glint-Glint Fruit are limitless. So far, everything is still completely left up to speculation, but what Kizaru's colleagues did in Punk Hazard is a clear demonstration of the insane potential of the original three Admirals' Logia Fruits.

To decide who would become the next Fleet Admiral, Sakazuki "Akainu" and Kuzan "Aokiji" challenged each other to a fight. After ten days of fierce battle, Akainu emerged victorious, and thus took charge as the new Fleet Admiral of the Navy. Still, with an unexpected gesture of clemency, he allowed Aokiji to leave.

Impressively enough, the island of Punk Hazard, who hosted the battle between Akainu and Aokiji, was permanently influenced by the Devil Fruit powers of the two Admirals.

Aokiji and Akainu's Logias changed Punk Hazard forever (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Half of Punk Hazard became an incredibly hot volcanic land filled with molten lava, due to Akainu's Mag-Mag Fruit, while the other half of the island froze forever, becoming ice cold as a result of Aokiji's Ice-Ice Fruit.

With Akainu's rise to Fleet Admiral and Aokiji's desertion of the Navy, Borsalino "Kizaru" is the last remaining component of the original Color Trio to having maintained his position as a Marine Admiral. On behalf of the World Government, Kizaru is about to wreak havoc on Egghead with the most devastating Devil Fruit powers ever seen in One Piece so far.

Be sure to keep up with One Piece's manga, anime, and live-action, as 2023 progresses.

