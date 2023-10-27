Every One Piece character involved in the God Valley Incident, ranked weakest to strongest

Little by little, the One Piece manga is revealing the dynamics of the God Valley Incident. 38 years before the present narration, the Celestial Dragons chose the same-named island to host a sadistic human hunting tournament. Among the subjects of the manhunt were Kuma and Ivankov, who at the time were kids, as well as a little girl named Ginny.

Knowing that the prizes for the contest's winners were some precious Devil Fruits, Ginny spread the news via a Transponder Snail, sparking the interest of the Rocks Pirates and the Roger Pirates. As the two crews arrived at God Valley, Monkey D. Garp came to the island to stop them. Eventually, Garp and Roger teamed up against Rocks D. Xebec.

The unprecedented alliance overwhelmed the Rocks Pirates. Reportedly, Xebec died, while God Valley disappeared without leaving a trace. As One Piece chapter 1096 revealed all the big names involved in the God Valley Incident, this thread will list these powerful individuals, ranking them based on how strong they were during that major event.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1096.

The strongest characters who fought in God Valley, ranked as of One Piece chapter 1096

17) Captain John

Captain John as a zombie several years after his death (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A prominent member of the Rocks Pirates, John carried two swords, which might imply that he was a capable swordsman. After the crew's downfall in the God Valley Incident, he gathered his own gang and made a name for himself as "Captain John".

He became especially famous for having collected an immense treasure. At one point, however, his subordinates mutinied and killed him. His corpse was found by Gecko Moria, who turned him into a zombie at his disposal.

16) Sunbell

Sunbell as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As a Fish-Man, Sunbell is bound to possess ten times the physical strength of an average human. Also, considering that he was highlighted as a relevant member of the fearsome Roger Pirates, he was probably a very strong fighter.

The Roger Pirates are depicted as the previous generation version of the Straw Hats, with Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, and Scopper Gaban being the older counterparts of, respectively, Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, and Vinsmoke Sanji. With this in mind, Sunbell is clearly a parallel to Jinbe.

15) Gloriosa

Gloriosa's current appearance (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Gloriosa is well known for being the former Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily and leader of the Kuja Pirates, one generation before Shakuyaku and three generations before Boa Hancock. In the present time, Gloriosa assists Hancock as an elder advisor.

Gloriosa showed great agility even as an aged woman, which suggests that in her prime she was a capable fighter. In fact, at the time of the God Valley Incident, she was a member of the Rocks Pirates. Being the strongest Kuja of her time, Gloriosa was probably a skilled Haki user.

14) Miss Buckingham Stussy

The cloned Stussy looks the same as the original one (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During their membership in Xebec's crew, Stussy and Edward Newgate, the future captain of the Whitebeard Pirates, seemingly started a relationship. Now a quite elderly woman, Miss Buckingham Stussy is the self-proclaimed mother of Newgate's son, Edward Weevil.

At one point, the scientists of the MADS group created a perfect clone of Stussy, which seems to have the same physical traits and potential as the original. It's unknown whether or not the original shares the powers shown by the cloned Stussy.

These skills include the masterful usage of Rokushiki, the employment of tricky Seastone items, as well as the ability to generate bat-like wings from her back and put people to sleep by biting them.

13) Ochoku

Ochoku wasn't turned into a zombie like other former Rocks Pirates (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Also known as Wang Zhi, Ochoku was a pivotal member of the Rocks Pirates. After the crew disbanded as a consequence of the God Valley Incident, Ochoku became the ruler of Hachinosu, the Pirate Island located in the New World.

During the timeskip, Ochoku was challenged by Marshall D. Teach "Blackbeard", who ended up overwhelming him with some unspecified form of assistance from Marine SWORD officer Koby. The event became known as the "Rocky Port Incident".

12) Bogard

Bogard as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As a Marine Headquarters officer, Bogard's only appearances throughout the series have been at Garp's side. He followed Garp on his travels to the New World in pursuit of Roger and even accompanied the future "Marine Hero" when he participated in the God Valley Incident.

Bogard's exact capabilities have not yet been shown, but he seems to be an excellent swordsman. Being a sort of right-hand man for Garp, Bogard is expected to be a highly proficient fighter.

11) Kaido

A young Kaido as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During his time as a member of the Rocks Pirates, Kaido was not as powerful as he got in the following years, which saw him becoming the captain of the Beasts Pirates, and gaining a reputation as the World's Strongest Creature among the Four Emperors.

38 years ago, Kaido was already a very strong fighter, but he had not yet gotten the powers of the Fish-Fish Fruit Model: Azure Dragon. In fact, he won't obtain those abilities until the final moments of the God Valley Incident, when Big Mom will gift him the precious Devil Fruit.

As an adult, Kaido had insane physical might and could use the advanced versions of all three types of Haki, including the Color of Conqueror. It's unknown whether or not he could do that even in a much younger and more inexperienced version of himself.

Thus, Kaido's overall strength as a young pirate remains open to speculation. Given that even as a boy Kaido was already portrayed as an absolute monster, by the time of the God Valley Incident, he was likely at least as strong as a mid-high-tier Yonko Commander.

10) Scopper Gaban

Scopper Gaban as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Given the connection that unites the Roger Pirates and the Straw Hat Pirates, Roger and Rayleigh are the old-generation versions of Luffy and Zoro, while Scopper Gaban is highly implied to be the counterpart of Sanji.

As such, Gaban was the third strongest member of the Pirate King's crew, only below the captain, Roger, and the vice-captain, Rayleigh. However, after Kozuki Oden joined the Roger Pirates on their last trip, Gaban might have dropped to fourth place in the crew's strength ranking.

Roger, Rayleigh, and Gaban's full names are based on metals (gold, silver, and copper), which makes their dynamic known as the "Metal Trio". So far, Gaban's strength hasn't been emphasized much, but, as a major member of the outstanding Roger Pirates, he surely is an amazing fighter.

9) Charlotte Linlin "Big Mom"

Big Mom in God Valley (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Charlotte Linlin was once a core member of the Rocks Pirates. Back then, she wasn't as strong in her prime, but she wasn't that far from it either. Concerning endurance and stamina, her 30-year-old self in God Valley might have been even superior to her 68-year-old self seen in Wano.

Considered a freak of nature for her tough body and immense physical strength, she could also use the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror's Haki as well as the Soul-Soul Fruit, owing to which she could create the Homies, creatures that assist her in battle.

In the following years, Kaido would become notably stronger than Linlin, but, back then, she was more powerful than him. She used to treat him as a little brother and even saved him, gifting him the Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit that allowed him to survive the God Valley Incident.

After the disbandment of Xebec's crew, Linlin became the captain of the Big Mom Pirates and one of the Four Emperors. She proved her might by enduring all of Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid's best attacks, only losing the battle because the two Supernovas fought her in 2v1 and managed to push her into the void.

8) Shiki

Shiki as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A major member of the Rocks Pirates, Shiki survived the God Valley Incident and went on to become the captain of his own crew, the Golden Lion Pirates. Shiki even challenged Roger and his crew, but, during the Battle of Edd War, the Golden Lion Pirates were wiped out by a sudden storm.

At one point, Shiki was defeated by Garp and Sengoku. He didn't stand a chance against the combined might of the two Navy officers, but the battle between them was fierce enough to destroy half of Marineford.

A fearsome swordsman, Shiki could combine his two blades, Oto and Kogarashi, with the powers of the Float-Float Fruit, which enabled him to fly as well as levitate any non-living matter that he touched, no matter how large or heavy.

7) Saint Figarland Garling

Saint Figarland Garling's appearance 38 years ago (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

A Celestial Dragon of the Figarland Family, the merciless and cold-blooded Saint Garling is the Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights, nine elite warriors whom the World Government sends to perform punitive raids in insurgent kingdoms.

In battle, Saint Garling wields a long saber. Given his high status within the ranks of the World Government, Garling is bound to be an outstanding fighter. 38 years before One Piece's present narration, he partook in the God Valley Incident, where he was shown leading the Holy Knights.

So far, not much else is known about his involvement in the event, but, considering that his fame seems directly connected to the God Valley Incident, he likely played a significant role in it, showcasing his combat prowess.

6) Saint Jaygarcia Saturn

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

As the Warrior God of Scientific Defense, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is one of the Five Elders, the highest-ranked Celestial Dragon who operates at the direct service of Imu-sama. Like the other Elders, he is immortal, or, at least, he doesn't age at the same rate as normal humans.

In fact, there's no visible difference between Saturn's current aspect and how he looked 38 years ago in God Valley. Either owing to a Zoan Devil Fruit or due to another ability, Saturn can transform himself into a fiendish creature similar to the ushi-oni, a mythical beast of Japanese folklore.

In the present time, Saturn easily overpowered Sanji, the Straw Hat crew's third strongest member, and Jewelry Bonney, a Worst Generation Supernova. He also withstood a direct hit from Sabo's Fire Fist with no damage, despite the latter's might as a Logia user and the right-hand man of Monkey D. Dragon.

Saturn's mere aura was enough to shock fighters of the caliber of Kizaru, Luffy, Zoro, and Lucci to the point where they paused in the middle of their battles. It's unknown if Saturn fought during the God Valley Incident, but he surely was on the island at the time, and he is depicted as a top-tier-level threat.

5) Silvers Rayleigh

Silvers Rayleigh in his prime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As the right-hand man of Gol D. Roger and the second-in-command of the Roger Pirates, Silvers Rayleigh easily ranks among the strongest pirates of all time. A testament to the fact that his might was comparable to that of the legendary Pirate King, Rayleigh is hailed as the "Dark King".

A lightning-quick swordsman and exceptionally proficient Haki master, Rayleigh is so powerful that One Piece author Eiichiro Oda directly likened the level of his Conqueror's Haki to that of "Red Hair" Shanks.

Even as an old man who had retired from piracy, Rayleigh was strong enough to fend off Kizaru, a Navy Admiral. Marshall D. Teach, an Emperor, preferred to give up his goals rather than fight a nearly 80-year-old Rayleigh. This implies that, in his prime, the "Dark King" was stronger than most of the Admirals and the Emperors.

Unsurprisingly, Monkey D. Garp regarded Rayleigh to be a legend of the same caliber as Edward Newgate "Whitebeard". 38 years ago, Rayleigh was in his prime or close to it and thus stood out among the most powerful fighters in God Valley.

4) Edward Newgate "Whitebeard"

Edward Newgate "Whitebeard" in his prime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Before becoming the captain of the Whitebeard Pirates, one of the Four Emperors, and the World's Strongest Man, Edward Newgate was a member of the Rocks Pirates. In all likelihood, he was the second strongest of the bunch, only below the captain, Rocks D. Xebec.

In his prime, which he reached around the time of the God Valley Incident, Newgate could combine the Advanced Conqueror's Haki with the Tremor-Tremor Fruit, a Devil Fruit that enabled him to generate shockwaves and quakes with such power that he could potentially destroy the world.

At that point, he was able to fight on par with Gol D. Roger, the man who became the legendary Pirate King. With his Haki, physical strength, endurance, and Devil Fruit powers, Newgate easily stood out as one of the strongest One Piece characters of all time.

Even several decades later, despite being weakened by old age and sickness, Newgate was insanely strong. He continued fighting even after receiving several life-threatening injuries from the Navy Admirals, and unleashed a blow so powerful that it nearly destroyed Marineford.

3) Monkey D. Garp

Garp during the God Valley Incident (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

38 years before One Piece's present narration, Garp rushed to God Valley, aiming to fight Roger. However, the two eventually identified Xebec as a common enemy and teamed up to defeat him. Joining their forces, Garp and Roger managed to overpower Xebec.

This battle earned Garp an everlasting reputation as the "Marine Hero". In the following years, Garp further demonstrated his combat prowess, fighting Roger on many occasions, in which they ended up nearly killing each other several times.

Being able to go head-to-head with Roger when the latter was on his way to becoming the Pirate King was extraordinary. Fast, tough, and forceful, he could amp up his punches with Armament Haki and Conqueror's Haki, unleashing fearsome blows that made him known as "The Fist".

Even as an old man, Garp remained strong enough to destroy an entire town with a single strike and show superiority over a fighter of the caliber of former Navy Admiral Kuzan "Aokiji". Needless to say, a younger Garp was a powerhouse that very few characters could match.

2) Gol D. Roger

Gol D. Roger as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In God Valley, Roger allied with Garp to beat the mighty Rocks D. Xebec. Over the following years, Roger achieved accomplishments that, even to the present day, are unparalleled.

Together with his amazing crew, Roger conquered the Grand Line, reaching Laugh Tale and finding the legendary One Piece treasure. As such, he earned the title of King of Pirates. Even though he faced individuals of Garp and Whitebeard's caliber, Roger died undefeated.

Coating his sword Ace, one of the Twelve Supreme Grade Blades, with Armament Haki and Conqueror's Haki, Roger could unleash insane power, to the point that, while still holding himself back, he could easily overwhelm Kozuki Oden, a renowned samurai and pirate.

At full strength, Roger could clash equally with Whitebeard, with the collision between their Haki-enhanced attacks generating enough force to blow away the surroundings and split the sky.

1) Rocks D. Xebec

The silhouette of Rocks D. Xebec (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Without a doubt, the strongest character involved in the God Valley Incident was Rocks D. Xebec, who seemingly aimed to rule the entire globe. The World Government feared him so much that they erased every trace of his existence.

Xebec was the captain of the Rocks Pirates, the mightiest and most infamous crew of all time. At the time of the God Valley Incident, Xebec had Whitebeard, Kaido, and Big Mom, three of the future Four Emperors, as well as other mighty pirates like Shiki, as his subordinates.

The exact extent of Xebec's powers is unknown, but the fact that Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp could only beat him after combining their efforts implies that his strength was beyond the scope of even the mightiest top tiers. Unsurprisingly, Xebec was stated to be the Pirate King's most formidable foe ever.

