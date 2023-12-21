One Piece chapter 1102 concludes Kuma's flashback in the best possible way

One Piece chapter 1102, titled Kuma's Life, is set to officially release on Monday, December 25, 2023. Based on the spoilers and raw scans, readers will be rewarded with an extremely impactful chapter, which concludes the narration of Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney’s backstory.

Flashbacks are among the franchise’s most praised features, and the one that came to an end in One Piece chapter 1102 is no different. Eiichiro Oda once again displayed his masterful storytelling, making a theoretically secondary character rise to narrative peaks rarely reached before.

As the story returns to the present, One Piece fans are left with their eyes shining. The journey into the past did hit hard, with several panels being touching gems in their own right, even in the latest chapter, which retraces Kuma’s latest moments before losing his consciousness forever.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1102.

One Piece chapter 1102 marks a worthy end for Kuma's emotional flashback

Even Kuma was in awe at what Zoro did in Thriller Bark

Zoro about to take all of Luffy's pain in Thriller Bark (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

While Bonney set sail from Sorbet Kingdom in search of Kuma, the latter, fulfilling the deal he made with Saint Saturn, was carrying on his tasks as a Warlord. One Piece chapter 1102 shows some major events in which both he and the Straw Hat Pirates were involved, right from the former's perspective.

For instance, One Piece fans get to see the Thriller Bark Incident from Kuma’s point of view. Instructed to annihilate the Straw Hats and bring the captain’s head to the World Government, Kuma, in truth, tested the crew to see their loyalty to Luffy.

As Zoro stood in front of him, Kuma was really struck by how devoted to Luffy and selfless the green-haired swordsman was. Zoro asked Kuma to take his head instead of Luffy’s, and the former Revolutionary Army member agreed to his proposal, provided that the former let the deeds follow the worlds.

Even Kuma was in awe at Zoro's "Nothing Happened" moment (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kuma used the Paw-Paw Fruit to extract all of the damage and fatigue that Luffy sustained in the previous battles, materializing it into a huge energy bubble. Without doubting even for a second, Zoro entered the bubble, submitting himself to the challenge.

Astoundingly, Zoro managed to endure all of Luffy’s pain, which was awe-striking, as the young pirate had overused his Gears, stressing his body beyond his limits. Moreover, all of Luffy’s tremendous pain added to the one Zoro had already suffered on his own.

Kuma admitted that even he wouldn’t be able to take so much damage and survive. This only emphasized Zoro’s toughness, as well as his commitment to put his life on the line to save Luffy’s. What was even more absurd, after going through the dire ordeal, Zoro remained fully conscious and standing.

Upon witnessing Zoro’s force, both physical and of will, Kuma left Thriller Bark satisfied. He couldn't help but feel happiness, seeing that Luffy, the boy resembling the legendary Nika of whom he had heard in his father’s tales, had found reliable comrades.

Separating the Straw Hats, Kuma saved them

Kuma using his powers to warp away the Straw Hats (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kuma’s fascination for Luffy, whom he knew to be the son of his friend and former leader Monkey D. Dragon, grew even further as he learned about his stunning actions in Sabaody Archipelago. Disgusted by a Celestial Dragon’s behavior, Luffy had punched the noble.

With the Celestial Dragons being revered as untouchable, Kuma was positively shocked to hear that Luffy attacked one of them to protect a Fish-Man. However, he also knew well the consequences of such a gesture. Determined to protect Luffy and his comrades, Kuma immediately headed to Sabaody.

Following Luffy’s attack on Saint Charlos, Admiral Kizaru arrived on the island to punish the offenders. Kizaru was about to annihilate the Straw Hats, but he was stopped by Silvers Rayleigh. With the two outrageously powerful individuals engaged in battle, Kuma capitalized on the opening to make his move.

Luffy had no idea of Kuma's intent (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

One after another, he warped all the Straw Hats away. With all his precious companions vanished, Luffy had an emotional breakdown. Before warping Luffy as well, Kuma pondered how there was no other option, as they weren’t ready to face the challenges and adversities of the New World yet.

What Kuma did was aimed at saving the Straw Hats from the imminent danger, and allowing them to hone their skills. Kuma destroyed the crew, but, in truth, he was granting them another chance, so that next time they would be strong enough to face a similar situation without needing to be saved.

One Piece chapter 1102 revealed that Kuma saw Luffy the man who would one day save the world. In that perspective, forcing him to experience the pain of temporary separation would yield incredible dividends in the future. Thanks to Kuma, the Straw Hat crew could not just survive the Sabaody Incident but also return stronger than ever.

The end of Bartholomew Kuma’s life as a human

In One Piece 1102, Kuma remembered all his dear ones (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

One Piece chapter 1102 showed that, during his time in Sabaody, Kuma managed to briefly see Bonney again. However, not wanting to put her in jeopardy by breaking the deal he made with the World Government, Kuma didn’t reunite with his beloved adoptive daughter as both would have wanted to.

He watched the girl from a distance, hidden outside the restaurant where she was first introduced in the One Piece series as “Big Eater” Jewelry Bonney, one of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. Although suffering for not being able to approach her, Kuma couldn’t help but smile at the sight of Bonney.

Sometime later, Vegapunk asked Kuma why he had so much faith in Luffy, to which the Warlord replied that, while being aware that Nika’s story might be just a myth, he once told Bonney that the “Sun God” would eventually come to free her and all the oppressed.

Bonney in her first appearance in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kuma added that, after monitoring Luffy’s actions, he came to think that if there’s a man who can change the world, that’s the young pirate with the straw hat. Regardless, forced by Saint Saturn, Vegapunk had to carry out the final phase of Kuma’s surgery.

As envisioned by the deal between Kuma and Saturn, the former was to lose his human consciousness forever, so that he would become a mindless cyborg at the World Government’s service. While performing the procedure, Vegapunk was in tears, and so were Sentomaru and the others present.

Kuma, however, was at peace. With a serene smile, he accepted his fate, glad that with his sacrifice he could save Bonney. In one of the most touching scenes of the entire One Piece series, Kuma’s whole life flashed before his eyes.

Retracing all his existence, Kuma saw the faces of the people he had loved calling him. He pictured himself as a newborn, tenderly embraced by his parents. He then remembered himself as a child during the hellish God Valley Incident, where he met two friendly kids, Ginny and Emporio Ivankov.

Ginny as seen in One Piece (Image via Shueisha/Colored by Amanomoon)

Going forward in time, Kuma revised himself as a young man with Dragon and his other friends, including Gyogyo. He saw Ginny’s last playful smile and then imagined an infant Bonney, his new reason for living, and the person for which he gave everything.

After the final surgery, Kuma’s memories were gathered in an energy bubble kept in Egghead’s laboratory, but they likely faded forever after Bonney entered the bubble to witness them. The last frame of Kuma’s consciousness held the former’s final words, which he asked Vegapunk to refer to Bonney:

“Happy 10th birthday, Bonney!”

Even in his final moment as a human, Kuma’s thoughts weren’t aimed at himself, but at the child he raised as his daughter. In loving memory of Ginny, Kuma loved and protected Bonney, who now, through his memories, had the opportunity to learn what incredible parents she had.

Kuma and Bonney in a recent One Piece chapter (Image via Shueisha/Colored by Amanomoon)

Starting from chapter 1103, One Piece's narration will return to the events taking place on Egghead in the present day. With Bonney currently trapped in Saint Saturn’s malicious clutches, someone has to step in as soon as possible, and it doesn’t seem a coincidence that a seemingly mindless Kuma is heading to an unknown destination.

After this masterful build-up, the Egghead Incident is about to enter its decisive phase. It's only a matter of time, but the coming One Piece chapters are guaranteed big hits.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.