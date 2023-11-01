One Piece chapter 1097 sets up Dragon and Akainu's future fight

Although One Piece chapter 1097 is scheduled to officially release on November 6, 2023, fans can already peek at the chapter through the issue's spoiler summary and raw scans. The latest installment of Eiichiro Oda's addictive manga is absolutely intriguing, as it sheds some light on Monkey D. Dragon's enigmatic past.

Most of Dragon's early life remains veiled to readers, but One Piece 1097 revealed a jaw-dropping detail of it. Before founding the infamous Revolutionary Army, Luffy's father was a Navy officer. As such, there is a huge chance that, during his days as a Marine, Dragon personally knew Sakazuki "Akainu," the current Fleet Admiral of the Navy.

Nowadays, Akainu and Dragon are both in charge of two organizations opposed to each other, as the Navy serves the World Government while the Revolutionary Army fights to overthrow it. Considering their top positions, as well as their alleged acquaintance, Akainu and Dragon might collide soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1097.

The big reveal in One Piece chapter 1097 teases an amazing fight between Dragon and Akainu

Two of the biggest names in the One Piece world

Monkey D. Dragon (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Monkey D. Dragon is known as the "World's Worst Criminal" for being the founder and leader of the Revolutionary Army, the only military force that opposes the World Government with the declared aim of bringing down its tyranny.

Dragon is the son of "Marine Hero" Monkey D. Garp, the only Navy officer who could compete with Gol D. Roger. He is the father of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate captain who recently became one of the mighty Four Emperors.

To this day, One Piece has yet to reveal Dragon's combat skills. Given his status as the leader of the Revolutionary Army and the fact that he has the same natural-born potential as Garp and Luffy, his prowess is at the level of the strongest top-tier fighters.

Sakazuki "Akainu" before the time skip (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

On the other hand, Sakazuki, better known as "Akainu," is a ruthless Navy officer who owns the lethal abilities of the Mag-Mag Fruit. This Logia-class power allows him to burn and melt anything in his path.

Owing to the insane attacking power granted by this Devil Fruit, Akainu is one of the strongest and most dangerous individuals in the One Piece world. During the Paramount War in Marineford, two years before the present narration, Akainu showcased all his fearsome might, dominating the battlefield.

He easily overpowered and killed Portgas D. Ace, one of the mightiest members of the Whitebeard Pirates, and fatally wounded Edward Newgate, "Whitebeard," an all-powerful individual hailed as the World's Strongest Man.

Akainu as the Navy's current Fleet Admiral (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During their fight, Whitebeard used the Tremor-Tremor Fruit to strike Akainu with two consecutive blows. It must be noted that the Emperor further empowered his strikes with the usage of Haki and that he was extremely angered, which made his attacks even stronger than ordinary.

Whitebeard's second blow was so powerful that it split Marineford in two as a side effect. Still, Akainu fully endured the first attack and quickly recovered from the second one. Despite their immense destructive powers, those strikes did very little to Akainu, who went on a rampage on the battlefield.

He brutally annihilated the likes of Jinbe and Ivankov. He single-handedly fended off all of Whitebeard's Commanders (except Ace and Jozu, but including Marco and Vista, and with the addition of the former Warlord Crocodile).

During the time skip, Akainu became the Marine Fleet Admiral after winning a fierce fight against fellow Admiral Kuzan "Aokiji," who was vying for the same position.

Dragon and Akainu are implied to have some shared past

Akainu's lethal Devil Fruit fits his ruthless character (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Akainu and Dragon, as the leaders of the Navy and the Revolutionary Army, respectively, are bound to clash. They both have motives for wanting the other one gone, especially as their beliefs are opposite. While Dragon is sympathetic and caring, Akainu is ruthless and cold-blooded.

A strict follower of Absolute Justice, Akainu won't hesitate to sacrifice innocent lives or act immorally as long as that allows the eradication of illegal activities. During the Ohara Incident, he murdered many guiltless civilians, and in the Paramount War, he killed some of his own subordinates.

It seems evident that Akainu has a visceral hatred for Dragon. In the Paramount War, the future Fleet Admiral spent most of the time pursuing Luffy and trying to kill him, putting that as his absolute priority.

Akainu pursuing Luffy in Marineford (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

At one point, Akainu ignored Ace - a major member of the Whitebeard Pirates and the offspring of Gol D. Roger - and instead chose to go after Luffy. It must be noted that the Navy's main objective during the Paramount War was to carry out Ace's execution.

Furthermore, throughout the battle, Akainu never calls Luffy by his name but always, almost obsessively, refers to him as "Dragon's son." This is even more remarkable as Akainu calls Luffy like that even before Sengoku revealed to the world that the young pirate was the son of Dragon.

Another interesting fact is that Akainu and Dragon are the same age, 55 years old. As the former joined the Navy 32 years ago, while the latter stopped being part of the same organization no later than 22 years ago, Akainu and Dragon have probably been fellow Marines for about a decade.

Dragon saving Luffy from Smoker (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Given Dragon's natural-born potential, he was probably one of the Navy's rising young officers together with Borsalino "Kizaru," Kuzan "Aokiji," and Sakazuki "Akainu." It's not farfetched to think that, just like they were talented Vice Admirals, he also reached the same formal rank.

So, it's feasible that Dragon and Akainu worked together, possibly on multiple occasions. However, as time passed, Dragon grew to hate the World Government, while Akainu grew to hate pirates and, broadly speaking, all outlaws.

At one point, Dragon left the Navy and became the head of the Revolutionary Army. Meanwhile, Akainu stayed in the organization, rose its ranks, became an Admiral, and eventually became the Navy's leader as the current Fleet Admiral.

Considering his few appearances in the series, Dragon has been strongly associated with wind and storms. For instance, when he arrived in Rogue Town, a sudden storm concurrently blew away the scaffold where Buggy was about to execute Luffy.

Bartholomew Kuma, Monkey D. Dragon, and Emporio Ivankov (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A wind-related power perfectly fits Dragon, considering its turbulent and free-spirited personality. Needless to say, wind is commonly associated with the concept of change, a notion that inevitably recalls the "revolution" Dragon is trying to bring into the One Piece world.

Whether the Logia of the wind or a Mythical Zoan that allows the user to manipulate the weather, it's highly likely that Dragon owns the powers of a mighty Devil Fruit, a trait typically shared by Marine Admirals.

Also, because he was the son of Garp, it's possible that Dragon, during his time as a Marine, was meant to become an Admiral. However, after seeing that the Navy wasn't protecting justice, Dragon left the organization and rebelled against the World Government.

He founded the Freedom Fighters, which eventually evolved into the Revolutionary Army. Probably, Akainu thought of what Dragon did as a betrayal and developed a deep-seated hatred towards him.

A fated confrontation

Unlike Shanks and Mihawk or Roger and Whitebeard, who, regardless of their battles to the death, were portrayed as veritable frenemies, Akainu and Dragon likely despise each other. Still, it's possible that they maintain a little bit of respect for each other.

In fact, both share a certain disdain towards the Celestial Dragons. However, only Dragon actively seeks to overthrow them, while Akainu, although with barely concealed contempt, keeps working for them.

Nevertheless, the Fleet Admiral and the leader of the Revolutionary Army are destined to clash. Akainu's horrific actions during the Ohara Incident could be among the reasons that led Dragon to resign from the Marines.

A fight between these two big names of the One Piece world might even be a rematch. It's possible that they already confronted each other in the past, assuming that Akainu was sent to punish or apprehend Dragon for having left the Marines.

Allegedly, One Piece is setting each representative of the Monkey D. family to clash with a member of the iconic "Color Trio," the original three Admirals equipped with Logia Devil Fruits.

The series, in fact, featured Garp's fight with former Admiral Kuzan "Aokiji" and Luffy's battle with Borsalino "Kizaru". Now, the odds are high that Dragon will clash with Sakazuki "Akainu" in what could be a thrilling confrontation.

Keep up with One Piece manga, anime, and live-action as 2023 progresses.

