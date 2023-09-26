All One Piece characters listed by age, from youngest to oldest

One Piece has kept fans engaged for decades due to its unique mix of adventure, epic battles, dramatic moments, and humor. The series stands out for its intertwined worldbuilding, involving Pirates, Marines, World Government members, Revolutionaries, civilians, and more.

Whether antagonists or positive heroes, One Piece features a staggering number of characters, each distinguishing for membership, goals, powers, beliefs, and other characteristics, including age.

With the series having entered its endgame after many years of entertaining serialization, follow this thread to learn how old is each One Piece character as of the latest installment of the manga, chapter 1093.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1093.

How old are the protagonists of One Piece? Every character in the series is categorized by current age

Characters in their childhood and adolescence

O-Tama is eight years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

While a small percentage, several characters are kids or teenagers. It must be noted that Momonosuke has the body of an adult man but a child's mind. As he asked Shinobu to use her Ripe-Ripe Fruit on him, his physique aged up, but his intellect remained that of a kid.

Unfortunately, some characters lost their life when they were just children, never having the chance to develop their dreams and experience life to the fullest. This is the case of Kuina, whose premature death inspired Roronoa Zoro to become the strongest swordsman ever.

Kuina died at the age of eleven (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Capone Pez - One year old

One year old Smiley - Died at the age of four.

Died at the age of four. Toko - Six years old.

Six years old. Kurozumi Tama "O-Tama" - Eight years old.

Eight years old. Kozuki Momonosuke - Eight years old (mentally).

Eight years old (mentally). Mocha - Nine years old.

Nine years old. Chimney - Ten years old.

Ten years old. Shimotsuki Kuina - Died at the age of eleven.

Died at the age of eleven. Ninjin - Eleven years old.

Eleven years old. Piiman - Eleven years old.

Eleven years old. Tamanegi - Eleven years old.

Shirahoshi is sixteen years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Aisa - Eleven years old.

Eleven years old. Stray Fox (fake Chopper) - Thirteen years old.

Thirteen years old. Bourbon Jr. - Fourteen years old.

Fourteen years old. Hikoichi - Fourteen years old.

Fourteen years old. Chome - Fourteen years old.

Fourteen years old. Shushu - Fourteen years old.

Fourteen years old. Carrot - Fifteen years old.

Fifteen years old. Charlotte Flampe - Fifteen years old.

Fifteen years old. Stomp - Fifteen years old.

Fifteen years old. Centaurus - Fifteen years old.

Fifteen years old. Shirahoshi - Sixteen years old.

Tony Tony Chopper is seventeen years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Rebecca - Sixteen years old.

Sixteen years old. Charlotte Pudding - Sixteen years old.

Sixteen years old. Dellinger - Sixteen years old.

Sixteen years old. Karoo - Sixteen years old.

Sixteen years old. Iwan X - Sixteen years old.

Sixteen years old. Cowboy - Sixteen years old.

Sixteen years old. Mohmoo - Sixteen years old.

Sixteen years old. Tony Tony Chopper - Seventeen years old.

Seventeen years old. Matsuge - Seventeen years old.

Seventeen years old. Saint Shalria - Seventeen years old.

Characters in their early adult age

Koby is eighteen years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Many characters in the series are young adults, ranging from those who barely left their teenage years to more experienced individuals who entered their thirties.

For instance, Portgas D. Ace died at the age of twenty. Jewelry Bonney is twenty-four years old, but an SBS explained that this is just an estimation, as she can use her Devil Fruit powers to manipulate any person's age, including her own.

Most members of the Straw Hat Pirates are around their early twenties, and the same applies to characters like Sabo, Koby, Eustass Kid, and Trafalgar Law. With regards to Killer, Yamato, Lucci, Boa Hancock, and Smoker, they are a bit older.

Vivi Nefertari is eighteen years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Nefertari Vivi - Eighteen years old.

Eighteen years old. Koby - Eighteen years old.

Eighteen years old. Camie - Eighteen years old.

Eighteen years old. Marguerite - Eighteen years old.

Eighteen years old. Marianne (Miss Goldenweek) - Eighteen years old.

Eighteen years old. Saldeath - Eighteen years old.

Eighteen years old. Monkey D. Luffy - Nineteen years old.

Nineteen years old. Usopp - Nineteen years old.

Nineteen years old. Kaya - Nineteen years old.

Nineteen years old. Nami - Twenty years old.

Luffy is nineteen years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Portgas D. Ace - Died at the age of twenty.

Died at the age of twenty. Page One - Twenty years old.

Twenty years old. Mamboshi - Twenty years old.

Twenty years old. Sterry - Twenty years old.

Twenty years old. Roronoa Zoro - Twenty-one years old.

Twenty-one years old. Vinsmoke Ichiji - Twenty-one years old.

Twenty-one years old. Vinsmoke Niji - Twenty-one years old.

Twenty-one years old. Vinsmoke Sanji - Twenty-one years old.

Twenty-one years old. Vinsmoke Yonji - Twenty-one years old.

Twenty-one years old. Conis - Twenty-one years old.

Nami is twenty years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Mozu - Twenty-one years old.

Twenty-one years old. Jigoku Benten - Twenty-one years old.

Twenty-one years old. Sabo - Twenty-two years old.

Twenty-two years old. Helmeppo - Twenty-two years old.

Twenty-two years old. Nojiko - Twenty-two years old.

Twenty-two years old. Bepo - Twenty-two years old.

Twenty-two years old. Kikunojo - Twenty-two years old.

Twenty-two years old. Ulti - Twenty-two years old.

Twenty-two years old. Kohza - Twenty-two years old.

Twenty-two years old. Sugar - Twenty-two years old.

Ace died at the age of twenty (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Raki - Twenty-two years old.

Twenty-two years old. Kiwi - Twenty-two years old.

Twenty-two years old. Ideo - Twenty-two years old.

Twenty-two years old. Nero - Twenty-two years old. His current status is unconfirmed.

Twenty-two years old. His current status is unconfirmed. Eustass Kid - Twenty-three years old. His current status is unconfirmed.

Twenty-three years old. His current status is unconfirmed. Tashigi - Twenty-three years old.

Twenty-three years old. Koala - Twenty-three years old.

Twenty-three years old. Buchi - Twenty-three years old.

Twenty-three years old. Sham - Twenty-three years old.

Zoro is twenty-one years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Ryuboshi - Twenty-three years old.

Twenty-three years old. Sadi-chan - Twenty-three years old.

Twenty-three years old. Jewelry Bonney - Twenty-four years old (alleged).

Twenty-four years old (alleged). Bartolomeo - Twenty-four years old.

Twenty-four years old. Wyper - Twenty-four years old.

Twenty-four years old. Vinsmoke Reiju - Twenty-four years old.

Twenty-four years old. Saint Charlos - Twenty-four years old.

Twenty-four years old. Baby Five - Twenty-four years old.

Twenty-four years old. Fukaboshi - Twenty-four years old.

Twenty-four years old. Bluegilly - Twenty-four years old.

Sanji is twenty-one years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Mikita (Miss Valentine) - Twenty-four years old.

Twenty-four years old. Victoria Cindry - Died at the age of twenty-four.

Died at the age of twenty-four. Braham - Twenty-four years old.

Twenty-four years old. Kamakiri - Twenty-four years old.

Twenty-four years old. Speed - Twenty-four years old.

Twenty-four years old. Sheepshead - Twenty-four years old. His current status is unconfirmed.

Twenty-four years old. His current status is unconfirmed. Yazaemon - Twenty-four years old.

Twenty-four years old. Drip (fake Sanji) - Twenty-four years old.

Twenty-four years old. Kaku - Twenty-five years old.

Twenty-five years old. Perona - Twenty-five years old.

Sabo is twenty-two years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Leo - Twenty-five years old.

Twenty-five years old. Mansherry - Twenty-five years old.

Twenty-five years old. Duval - Twenty-five years old.

Twenty-five years old. Wadatsumi - Twenty-five years old.

Twenty-five years old. Johnny - Twenty-five years old.

Twenty-five years old. Genbo - Twenty-five years old.

Twenty-five years old. Mashira - Twenty-five years old.

Twenty-five years old. Pearl - Twenty-five years old.

Twenty-five years old. Scotch - Twenty-five years old. His current status is unknown.

Twenty-five years old. His current status is unknown. Rock - Twenty-five years old. His current status is unknown.

Eustass Kid is twenty-three years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Manjaro (fake Zoro) - Twenty-five years old.

Twenty-five years old. Trafalgar D. Water Law - Twenty-six years old.

Twenty-six years old. Donquixote Rosinante "Corazon" - Died at the age of twenty-six.

Died at the age of twenty-six. Cavendish - Twenty-six years old.

Twenty-six years old. Kozuki Hiyori - Twenty-six years old.

Twenty-six years old. Paulie - Twenty-six years old.

Twenty-six years old. Charlotte Lola - Twenty-six years old.

Twenty-six years old. Charlotte Chiffon - Twenty-six years old.

Twenty-six years old. Yosaku - Twenty-six years old.

Twenty-six years old. Gem (Mr 5) - Twenty-six years old.

Trafalgar Law is twenty-six years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Chocolat (fake Nami) - Twenty-six years old.

Twenty-six years old. Killer - Twenty-seven years old. His current status is unknown.

Twenty-seven years old. His current status is unknown. Kalifa - Twenty-seven years old.

Twenty-seven years old. Van Augur - Twenty-seven years old.

Twenty-seven years old. Bellamy - Twenty-seven years old.

Twenty-seven years old. Alvida - Twenty-seven years old.

Twenty-seven years old. Gin - Twenty-seven years old.

Twenty-seven years old. Shachi - Twenty-seven years old. His current status is unknown.

Twenty-seven years old. His current status is unknown. Pekoms - Twenty-seven years old. His current status is unknown.

Twenty-seven years old. His current status is unknown. Shoujou - Twenty-seven years old.

Killer is twenty-seven years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Satori - Twenty-seven years old.

Twenty-seven years old. Hotori - Twenty-seven years old.

Twenty-seven years old. Kotori - Twenty-seven years old.

Twenty-seven years old. Sarquiss - Twenty-seven years old.

Twenty-seven years old. Wicca - Twenty-seven years old.

Twenty-seven years old. Cocoa - Twenty-seven years old.

Twenty-seven years old. Kozuki Momonosuke - Twenty-eight years old (physically).

Twenty-eight years old (physically). Yamato - Twenty-eight years old.

Twenty-eight years old. Jack - Twenty-eight years old.

Twenty-eight years old. Doc Q - Twenty-eight years old.

Twenty-eight years old. Sai - Twenty-eight years old.

Yamato is twenty-eight years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Penguin - Twenty-eight years old.

Twenty-eight years old. Zala (Miss Doublefinger) - Twenty-eight years old.

Twenty-eight years old. Wanda - Twenty-eight years old.

Twenty-eight years old. Boa Marigold - Twenty-eight years old.

Twenty-eight years old. Fullbody - Twenty-eight years old.

Twenty-eight years old. Wanze - Twenty-eight years old.

Twenty-eight years old. Jesus Burgess - Twenty-nine years old.

Twenty-nine years old. Wapol - Twenty-nine years old.

Twenty-nine years old. Black Maria - Twenty-nine years old.

Twenty-nine years old. Ohm - Twenty-nine years old.

Twenty-nine years old. Jango - Twenty-nine years old.

Nico Robin is thirty years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Inazuma - Twenty-nine years old.

Twenty-nine years old. Viola - Twenty-nine years old.

Twenty-nine years old. Mohji - Twenty-nine years old.

Twenty-nine years old. Concelot - Twenty-nine years old.

Twenty-nine years old. Charlotte Praline - Twenty-nine years old.

Twenty-nine years old. Shirley - Twenty-nine years old.

Twenty-nine years old. Patty - Twenty-nine years old.

Twenty-nine years old. Coribou - Twenty-nine years old.

Twenty-nine years old. Nico Robin - Thirty years old.

Thirty years old. Rob Lucci - Thirty years old.

Thirty years old. Bellemere - Died at the age of thirty.

Rob Lucci is thirty years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Hody Jones - Thirty years old.

Thirty years old. Monet - Died at the age of thirty.

Died at the age of thirty. Boa Sandersonia - Thirty years old.

Thirty years old. Babe (Mr 4) - Thirty years old.

Thirty years old. Buffalo - Thirty years old.

Thirty years old. Zeo - Thirty years old.

Thirty years old. Dosun - Thirty years old.

Thirty years old. Daruma - Thirty years old.

Thirty years old. Ikaros Much - Thirty years old.

Thirty years old. Giovanni - Thirty years old.

Thirty years old. Kuromarimo - Thirty years old.

Boa Hancock is thirty-one years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Holdem - Thirty years old.

Thirty years old. Mounblutain (fake Usopp) - Thirty years old.

Thirty years old. Boa Hancock - Thirty-one years old.

Thirty-one years old. Daz Bones (Mr 1) - Thirty-one years old.

Thirty-one years old. Basil Hawkins - Thirty-one years old.

Thirty-one years old. Scratchman Apoo - Thirty-one years old.

Thirty-one years old. Fukuro - Thirty-one years old.

Thirty-one years old. Makino - Thirty-one years old.

Thirty-one years old. Gedatsu - Thirty-one years old.

Daz Bones is thirty-one years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Bentham (Mr 2) - Thirty-two years old.

Thirty-two years old. Pedro - Thirty-two years old.

Thirty-two years old. Blueno - Thirty-two years old.

Thirty-two years old. Caribou - Thirty-two years old.

Thirty-two years old. Chess - Thirty-two years old.

Thirty-two years old. X Drake - Thirty-three years old.

Thirty-three years old. Nico Olvia - Died at the age of thirty-three.

Died at the age of thirty-three. Gotti - Thirty-three years old.

Thirty-three years old. Gladius - Thirty-three years old.

Basil Hawkins is thirty-one years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Pappag - Thirty-three years old.

Thirty-three years old. Shura - Thirty-three years old.

Thirty-three years old. Peepley Luly - Thirty-three years old.

Thirty-three years old. Bobby Funk - Thirty-three years old.

Thirty-three years old. Sentomaru - Thirty-four years old.

Thirty-four years old. Belo Betty - Thirty-four years old.

Thirty-four years old. Hina - Thirty-four years old.

Thirty-four years old. Sasaki - Thirty-four years old.

Thirty-four years old. Kurozumi Kanjuro - Died at the age of thirty-four.

Bentham is thirty-two years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Shishilian - Thirty-four years old.

Thirty-four years old. Cabaji - Thirty-four years old.

Thirty-four years old. Carne - Thirty-four years old.

Thirty-four years old. Lucky Roux - Thirty-five years old.

Thirty-five years old. Edward Weevil - Thirty-five years old.

Thirty-five years old. Kuro - Thirty-five years old.

Thirty-five years old. Hannyabal - Thirty-five years old.

Thirty-five years old. Dalton - Thirty-five years old.

Thirty-five years old. Pell - Thirty-five years old.

Sentomaru is thirty-one years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Zambai - Thirty-five years old.

Thirty-five years old. Tilestone - Thirty-five years old.

Thirty-five years old. Vander Decken IX - Thirty-five years old.

Thirty-five years old. Charlotte Smoothie - Thirty-five years old.

Thirty-five years old. Chew - Thirty-five years old.

Thirty-five years old. Franky - Thirty-six years old.

Thirty-six years old. Smoker - Thirty-six years old.

Thirty-six years old. Kinemon - Thirty-six years old.

Thirty-six years old. Kozuki Toki - Died at the age of thirty-six.

Died at the age of thirty-six. Otohime - Died at the age of thirty-six.

Franky is thirty-six years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Catarina Devon - Thirty-six years old.

Thirty-six years old. Kumadori - Thirty-six years old.

Thirty-six years old. Absalom - Died at the age of thirty-six.

Died at the age of thirty-six. Vito - Thirty-six years old.

Thirty-six years old. Kelly Funk - Thirty-six years old.

Thirty-six years old. Demalo Black (fake Luffy) - Thirty-six years old.

Thirty-six years old. Nezumi - Thirty-six years old.

Thirty-six years old. Galdino (Mr 3) - Thirty-seven years old.

Thirty-seven years old. Jabra - Thirty-seven years old.

Smoker is thirty-six years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Lindbergh - Thirty-seven years old.

Thirty-seven years old. Porchemy - Died at the age of thirty-seven.

Died at the age of thirty-seven. Hatchan - Thirty-eight years old.

Thirty-eight years old. Kurobi - Thirty-eight years old.

Thirty-eight years old. Foxy - Thirty-eight years old.

Thirty-eight years old. Vasco Shot - Thirty-eight years old.

Thirty-eight years old. Who's Who - Thirty-eight years old.

Thirty-eight years old. Bastille - Thirty-eight years old.

Thirty-eight years old. Hack - Thirty-eight years old.

Thirty-eight years old. Charlotte Mont-d'Or - Thirty-eight years old.

Characters in their mature age

Buggy is thirty-nine years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Seasoned adults form a significant portion of the franchise's most powerful characters. In their forties and fifties, these individuals are in their prime, as they have reached a point where they honed their skills to the maximum while retaining their peak physical efficiency.

Among these characters are some of the biggest names, such as "Red Hair" Shanks, "Hawk Eyes" Mihawk, Monkey D. Dragon, Marshall D. Teach, as well as the past and present Admirals, including current Fleet Admiral Sakazuki "Akainu." Many Yonko Commanders and former Seven Warlords belong to this list.

Above all stands the first man to boast the unparalleled title of Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, who passed away at fifty-three. The renowned Kozuki Oden, who was thirty-nine when he died, also deserves a mention.

Former captain of the Beasts Pirates and member of the Four Emperors, Kaido is also part of this category. A 59-year-old man, Kaido, seemingly died after meeting his demise at the hands of Luffy during the Onigashima Raid.

Shanks is thirty-nine years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

"Red Hair" Shanks - Thirty-nine years old.

Thirty-nine years old. Buggy - Thirty-nine years old.

Thirty-nine years old. Kozuki Oden - Died at the age of thirty-nine.

Died at the age of thirty-nine. Enel - Thirty-nine years old.

Thirty-nine years old. Montblanc Noland - Died at the age of thirty-nine.

Died at the age of thirty-nine. Kalgara - Died at the age of thirty-nine.

Died at the age of thirty-nine. Hyozo - Thirty-nine years old.

Thirty-nine years old. Marshall D. Teach "Blackbeard" - Forty years old.

Forty years old. Inuarashi - Forty years old.

Forty years old. Nekomamushi - Forty years old.

Marshall D. Teach is forty years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Pica - Forty years old.

Forty years old. Iceburg - Forty years old.

Forty years old. Ipponmatsu - Forty years old.

Forty years old. Suleiman - Forty years old.

Forty years old. Donquixote Doflamingo - Forty-one years old.

Forty-one years old. Arlong - Forty-one years old.

Forty-one years old. Lafitte - Forty-one years old.

Forty-one years old. Spandam - Forty-one years old.

Forty-one years old. Vergo - Died at the age of forty-one.

Died at the age of forty-one. Kawamatsu - Forty-one years old.

Donquixote Doflamingo is forty-one years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Chaka - Forty-one years old.

Forty-one years old. Capone Bege - Forty-two years old.

Forty-two years old. Jozu - Forty-two years old.

Forty-two years old. Avalo Pizarro - Forty-two years old.

Forty-two years old. Orlumbus - Forty-two years old.

Forty-two years old. Hanzo - Forty-two years old.

Forty-two years old. Daikoku - Forty-two years old.

Forty-two years old. Judge Baskerville - Forty-two years old.

Forty-two years old. "Hawk Eyes" Dracule Mihawk - Forty-three years old.

Forty-three years old. Charlotte Brulee - Forty-three years old.

Dracule Mihawk is forty-three years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Montblanc Cricket - Forty-three years old.

Forty-three years old. Kazekage - Forty-three years old.

Forty-three years old. Shiryu - Forty-four years old.

Forty-four years old. Kyros - Forty-four years old.

Forty-four years old. Krieg - Forty-four years old.

Forty-four years old. "Ax Hand" Morgan - Forty-four years old.

Forty-four years old. Marco - Forty-five years old.

Forty-five years old. Izo - Died at the age of forty-five.

Died at the age of forty-five. Charlotte Cracker - Forty-five years old.

Forty-five years old. Diamante - Forty-five years old.

Marco is forty-five years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Chadros Higelyges "Brownbeard" - Forty-five years old.

Forty-five years old. Gaimon - Forty-five years old.

Forty-five years old. Yama - Forty-five years old.

Forty-five years old. Sarutobi - Forty-five years old.

Forty-five years old. Fujin - Forty-five years old.

Forty-five years old. Raijin - Forty-five years old.

Forty-five years old. Turk (fake Franky) - Forty-five years old.

Forty-five years old. Jinbe - Forty-six years old.

Forty-six years old. Crocodile - Forty-six years old.

Forty-six years old. Senor Pink - Forty-six years old.

Crocodile is forty-six years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Baron Tamago - Forty-six years old.

Forty-six years old. Aladdin - Forty-six years old.

Forty-six years old. Higuma - Died at the age of forty-six.

Died at the age of forty-six. Jerry - Forty-six years old.

Forty-six years old. Shimotsuki Ryuma - Died at the age of forty-seven.

Died at the age of forty-seven. King - Forty-seven years old.

Forty-seven years old. Yasopp - Forty-seven years old.

Forty-seven years old. Bartholomew Kuma - Forty-seven years old.

Forty-seven years old. Denjiro - Forty-seven years old.

Forty-seven years old. Vista - Forty-seven years old.

Alber "King" is forty-seven years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Magellan - Forty-seven years old.

Forty-seven years old. Urouge - Forty-seven years old.

Forty-seven years old. Karasu - Forty-seven years old.

Forty-seven years old. Hogback - Forty-seven years old.

Forty-seven years old. Charlotte Katakuri - Forty-eight years old.

Forty-eight years old. Charlotte Oven - Forty-eight years old.

Forty-eight years old. Charlotte Daifuku - Forty-eight years old.

Forty-eight years old. Genzo - Forty-eight years old.

Forty-eight years old. Momonga - Forty-eight years old.

Gol D. Roger died at the age of fifty-three (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Fisher Tiger - Died at the age of forty-eight.

Died at the age of forty-eight. Pound - Forty-eight years old.

Forty-eight years old. Kuzan "Aokiji" - Forty-nine years old.

Forty-nine years old. Shinobu - Forty-nine years old.

Forty-nine years old. Trèbol - Forty-nine years old.

Forty-nine years old. Benn Beckman - Fifty years old.

Fifty years old. Nefertari Cobra - Died at the age of fifty.

Died at the age of fifty. Gecko Moria - Fifty years old.

Fifty years old. Charlotte Perospero - Fifty years old.

Monkey D. Dragon is fifty-five years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Igaram - Fifty years old.

Fifty years old. Shimotsuki Koushirou - Fifty-one years old.

Fifty-one years old. Heracles - Fifty-one years old.

Fifty-one years old. Drophy (Miss Merry Christmas) - Fifty-one years old.

Fifty-one years old. Machvise - Fifty-two years old.

Fifty-two years old. Squard - Fifty-two years old.

Fifty-two years old. Gol D. Roger - Died at the age of fifty-three.

Died at the age of fifty-three. Emporio Ivankov - Fifty-three years old.

Fifty-three years old. Laboon - Fifty-three years old.

Sakazuki "Akainu" is fifty-five years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Morgans - Fifty-three years old.

Fifty-three years old. T-Bone - Died at the age of fifty-three (allegedly).

Died at the age of fifty-three (allegedly). Issho "Fujitora" - Fifty-four years old.

Fifty-four years old. Kurozumi Orochi - Died at the age of fifty-four.

Died at the age of fifty-four. Bluejam - Died at the age of fifty-four.

Died at the age of fifty-four. Pagaya - Fifty-four years old.

Fifty-four years old. Monkey D. Dragon - Fifty-five years old.

Fifty-five years old. Sakazuki "Akainu" - Fifty-five years old.

Fifty-five years old. Caesar Clown - Fifty-five years old.

Borsalino "Kizaru" is fifty-eight years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Curly Dadan - Fifty-five years old.

Fifty-five years old. O-Tsuru - Fifty-five years old.

Fifty-five years old. Minister of the Right - Fifty-five years old.

Fifty-five years old. Saint Roswald - Fifty-five years old.

Fifty-five years old. Vinsmoke Judge - Fifty-six years old.

Fifty-six years old. Queen - Fifty-six years old.

Fifty-six years old. Ashura Doji - Died at the age of fifty-six.

Died at the age of fifty-six. Brannew - Fifty-six years old.

Fifty-six years old. Elizabello II - Fifty-seven years old.

Kaido seemingly died at the age of fifty-nine (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Borsalino "Kizaru" - Fifty-eight years old.

Fifty-eight years old. Kaido - Allegedly died at the age of fifty-nine (unconfirmed).

Allegedly died at the age of fifty-nine (unconfirmed). Jigoro - Died at the age of fifty-nine.

Died at the age of fifty-nine. Riku Doldo III - Sixty years old.

Sixty years old. Fukurokuju - Sixty-one years old.

Sixty-one years old. Giolla - Sixty-one years old.

Sixty-one years old. Minister of the Right - Sixty-two years old.

Sixty-two years old. Den - Sixty-two years old.

Sixty-two years old. Tonjit - Sixty-three years old.

Sixty-three years old. Shakuyaku "Shakky" - Sixty-four years old.

Characters in advanced age

Vegapunk is sixty-eight years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The One Piece franchise is filled with characters who have reached elderly age. Still, among them are some legendary fighters, such as Garp, Whitebeard, Rayleigh, and Sengoku, who remain exceptionally strong despite losing a portion of their peak power due to aging.

Among the oldest characters featured in the series, most are giants, as the representatives of this tribe have an exceptionally high lifespan. Giants can live for at least three times longer than human beings.

Some people, like Kureha, are so old that their age exceeds one hundred years. In some instances, such as Zunesha's, these beings even possess direct knowledge of the true story of the world.

Big Mom seemingly died at the age of sixty-eight (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Dr Vegapunk - Sixty-five years old.

Sixty-five years old. Spandine - Sixty-six years old.

Sixty-six years old. Zeff - Sixty-seven years old.

Sixty-seven years old. Tom - Died at the age of sixty-seven.

Died at the age of sixty-seven. Charlotte Linlin "Big Mom" - Allegedly died at the age of sixty-eight (unconfirmed).

Allegedly died at the age of sixty-eight (unconfirmed). Dr Hiriluk - Died at the age of sixty-eight.

Died at the age of sixty-eight. Gan Fall - Sixty-eight years old.

Sixty-eight years old. Onimaru (Genyumaru) - Sixty-nine years old.

Sixty-nine years old. Hyogoro - Seventy years old.

Seventy years old. Neptune - Seventy years old.

Whitebeard died at the age of seventy-two (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Lao G - Seventy years old.

Seventy years old. Shimotsuki Yasuie - Died at the age of seventy-one.

Died at the age of seventy-one. Edward Newgate "Whitebeard" - Died at the age of seventy-two.

Died at the age of seventy-two. Little Oars Jr - Seventy-two years old.

Seventy-two years old. Kokoro - Seventy-two years old.

Seventy-two years old. Crocus - Seventy-three years old.

Seventy-three years old. Gerd - Seventy-five years old.

Seventy-five years old. Boodle - Seventy-five years old.

Seventy-five years old. Tsuru - Seventy-six years old.

Seventy-six years old. Miss Buckin - Seventy-six years old.

Monkey D. Garp is seventy-eight years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Monkey D. Garp "The Fist" - Seventy-eight years old. His current status is unconfirmed.

Seventy-eight years old. His current status is unconfirmed. Silvers Rayleigh "Dark King" - Seventy-eight years old.

Seventy-eight years old. Chinjao - Seventy-eight years old.

Seventy-eight years old. Sengoku "The Buddha" - Seventy-nine years old.

Seventy-nine years old. Amazon - Seventy-nine years old.

Seventy-nine years old. Carmel - Died at the age of eighty.

Died at the age of eighty. Hajrudin - Eighty-one years old.

Eighty-one years old. Kozuki Sukiyaki - Eighty-one years old.

Eighty-one years old. Clover - Died at the age of eighty-five.

Died at the age of eighty-five. Brook - Ninety years old.

Silvers Rayleigh is seventy-eight years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Streusen - Ninety-two years old.

Ninety-two years old. Haredas - Ninety-seven years old.

Ninety-seven years old. San Juan Wolf - Ninety-nine years old.

Ninety-nine years old. Jaguar D. Saul - One hundred five years old.

One hundred five years old. Surume - One hundred twenty years old.

One hundred twenty years old. Dr. Kureha - One hundred forty-one years old.

One hundred forty-one years old. Oimo - One hundred fifty-three years old.

One hundred fifty-three years old. Kashii - One hundred fifty-six years old.

One hundred fifty-six years old. Oars - Died at the age of one hundred fifty-nine.

Brook is ninety years old (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Dorry - One hundred sixty years old.

One hundred sixty years old. Broggy - One hundred sixty years old.

One hundred sixty years old. Morley - One hundred sixty years old.

One hundred sixty years old. Haccha - One hundred eighty-eight years old.

One hundred eighty-eight years old. Jorul - Died at the age of three hundred forty-four.

Died at the age of three hundred forty-four. Jarul - Status unknown. He was three-hundred forty-five years old several decades ago.

Status unknown. He was three-hundred forty-five years old several decades ago. Zunesha - More than one thousand years old.

Characters whose age is unknown

The Five Elders (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Imu-sama and the Five Elders undoubtedly have a central place among the characters whose age has not yet been revealed. Imu has demonstrated a significant personal acquaintance with Nefertari Lili, the Queen of Arabasta, about 800 years before the ongoing storyline.

This implies that the mysterious supreme leader of the World Government is immortal. Imu's greatest assistants, the Five Elders, are also believed to be undying or, at least, to have an incredibly long lifespan that dates back to the Void Century.

Stussy (Miss Buckingham Stussy) - Age unknown.

Age unknown. Saint Shepherd Ju Peter - Age unknown.

Age unknown. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn - Age unknown.

Age unknown. Saint Topman Warcury - Age unknown.

Age unknown. Saint Marcus Mars - Age unknown.

Age unknown. Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro - Age unknown.

Age unknown. Nefertari Lili - Age unknown.

Age unknown. Joy Boy - Age unknown.

Age unknown. Imu-sama - Age unknown.

The Five Elders, who are the highest-ranked Celestial Dragons, don't seem to age at all. There is no visible difference between how they look now and their appearance during the Ohara flashback, which happened more than 20 years before the present narration.

It is not surprising that the widely shared assumption is the Five Elders and Imu, who, at the time, might have been known as Saint Nerona Imu, are the same individuals who established the World Government several hundred years ago during the Void Century.

Keep up with One Piece's manga, anime, and live-action as 2023 progresses.

