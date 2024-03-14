One Piece chapter 1110: Zoro's new move against Lucci, explored

Eiichiro Oda's renown manga series, One Piece, takes readers on an epic adventure with the Straw Hat Pirates. This imaginative world brims with exhilarating battles, vibrant characters, and captivating moments. As per spoilers released by Redon, Chapter 1110 of the One Piece manga featured the thrilling clash between Zoro, a formidable Straw Hat crew member, and Rob Lucci, a powerful CP0 agent.

During this intense showdown, Zoro unleashed a powerful new technique: the Three­ Sword Style - Hahava Leopard Hunter, which defeated Rob Lucci in a single shot, turning the tide in Zoro's favor. The chapter showcased Zoro's unparalleled swordsmanship and unwavering determination to overcome even the most daunting challenges.

Roronoa Zoro as the King of Hell (Image via Toei Animation)

Roronoa Zoro, the strongest swordsman of the Straw Hat Pirates, demonstrated his remarkable combat abilities in Chapter 1110 of the popular manga series, One Piece. During his intense battle with Lucci, the Straw Hat Pirate unleashed a devastating technique known as the Three Sword Style—Hahava Leopard Hunter.

This powerful attack showcased Zoro's mastery of the Three Sword Style, a fighting technique that involves wielding three swords simultaneously. The Hahava Leopard Hunter strike was executed with precision and immense force, ultimately becoming the decisive blow that brought an end to the intense clash between the two skilled fighters.

Rob Lucci in his awakened Devil Fruit form (Image via Shueisha)

The name Thre­e Sword Style—Hahava Leopard Hunte­r carries a deep significance that extends beyond its visually impressive nature. The term "Hahava" is derived from the­ Buddhist concept of the Eight Cold Hells, specifically referring to the Hahava Hell, which represents re­alms of suffering and punishment for those who commit grave sins.

This symbolic reference embedded within the name of Zoro's attack adds a layer of depth and meaning to his fighting style. It suggests that the technique holds the power to inflict severe punishment upon those who dare to challenge Zoro's formidable skills. The incorporation of this Buddhist concept further enhances the intrigue surrounding Zoro's swordsmanship and his unwavering determination to emerge victorious in battle.

Hahava: The Eight Cold Hells and Leopard Correlation in One Piece

Rob Lucci as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

As per Buddhist teachings, Hahava Hell is depicted as a realm of severe freezing temperatures and immense suffering. Those who find themselves destined for this place endure unimaginable agony and torment beyond comprehension.

The name "Hahava" in Zoro's attack reflects his unwavering determination to achieve justice and defeat his enemies with unyielding resolve, drawing parallels to the unforgiving and merciless nature of this hellish realm.

Roronoa Zoro during the Dressrosa arc of One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Further, the term "Leopard Hunter" directly corresponds to Lucci's ability to transform into a leopard after consuming the Neko-Neko no Mi, Model: Leopard. This ability allows Lucci to take on the form and characteristics of a leopard.

By utilizing the "Leopard Hunter" technique, Zoro exhibits his adaptability and tactical prowess in counte­ring Lucci's unique abilities. This strategic choice to incorporate the concept of hunting leopards adds depth and intensity to their clash, as Zoro must employ specialized tactics and techniques to overcome Lucci's feline form and combat prowess.

Final thoughts

Kaku and Rob Lucci (Image via Toei Animation)

The late­st One Piece chapter reveale­d Zoro's powerful new attack called Thre­e Sword Style - Hahava Leopard Hunte­r. This technique demonstrates the Straw Hat Pirate's excellent swordsmanship and blends elements from Buddhist beliefs about freezing hell.

Zoro seeks justice and adapts to match his foes' strengths, making him very powerful. As the story progresses, fans look forward to witnessing Zoro's incredible abilities and the exciting battles ahead.