One Piece: Does Sentomaru die in Egghead? Explained

One Piece chapter 1091 released the much-needed conclusion of the Kizaru vs. Sentomaru fight, unraveling significant revelations about their intertwined past. The clash not only showcased their intense battle but also delved into a flashback, shedding light on their relationship with Dr. Vegapunk. However, Sentomaru's whereabouts have remained shrouded in mystery since that decisive chapter.

Despite his absence in subsequent chapters, Sentomaru is likely still alive. For fans eager to follow the latest One Piece developments, the manga is readily accessible on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform, providing a convenient and official reading option.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece: Sentomaru's status is currently unknown

In One Piece chapter 1091, readers witnessed a significant development in Sentomaru's character arc, particularly in his intense battle against Admiral Kizaru. This clash not only shed light on their dynamic but also unveiled crucial details about their past.

The chapter commences with the Sea Beast Weapons launching an attack on the Marines, setting the stage for a chaotic confrontation. Amidst this turmoil, Sentomaru faces off against Kizaru, raising questions about the fate of the steadfast Marine. The fight triggers a flashback, delving into the initial meeting between Kizaru, Dr. Vegapunk, and Sentomaru.

The flashback reveals that Kizaru and Vegapunk, accompanied by Kuma's flashbacks, significantly impacted Sentomaru's life. During a mission to resolve a village bear problem, Kizaru recruited Sentomaru as his personal bodyguard, solidifying a master-apprentice or even a parent-and-child-like relationship between them. This relationship is further emphasized by Kizaru's involvement in teaching Sentomaru how to fight.

Chapter 1091 culminates in the present, showcasing the conclusion of the intense Kizaru vs. Sentomaru clash. Kizaru employs his powerful Yasakani no Magatama technique against Sentomaru, leading to the latter's apparent incapacitation. Kizaru then exploits a command chip in Sentomaru's possession to take control of the Pacifistas, redirecting them to combat the Sea Beast Weapons.

Throughout the Egghead Island arc, Sentomaru sustains injuries in battles against formidable adversaries, including Rob Lucci and Kizaru. Following his encounter with Rob Lucci, Sentomaru returns injured, but his status after the skirmish with Kizaru remains unconfirmed.

While there is no explicit confirmation of Sentomaru's survival, it is widely speculated that the character, pivotal to Kizaru and Vegapunk, has endured the encounter, though possibly injured or incapacitated. The potential death of Sentomaru, given his significance, would undoubtedly have a profound impact on the narrative, adding an element of suspense and emotional resonance to the ongoing events on Egghead Island.

In One Piece chapter 1103, Kuma makes a dramatic entrance on Egghead Island, confronting Saturn. Notably, Sentomaru had yet to reappear after he clashed with Kizaru. Fans eagerly anticipated a significant moment for Sentomaru, possibly tied to Kizaru's phase turn, subtly hinted throughout the Egghead Island arc. The latest chapter also hinted at a mysterious ally aiding the Straw Hats.

Final thoughts

With 1103 chapters released, One Piece continues to captivate readers. The upcoming chapter 1104, set for January 21, 2024, sparks anticipation as Kuma's arrival on Egghead Island sets the stage for a potential clash with Saturn.

Chapter 1103 unveiled a mysterious ally aiding Luffy, helping him recover his stamina after his Gear 5 transformation. Fans eagerly await developments, speculating on Dragon's potential appearance on Egghead Islands.