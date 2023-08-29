One Piece chapter 1091 full summary: Kizaru vs Luffy begins as Sentomaru's origins are unveiled

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the full summary spoilers for One Piece chapter 1091 were leaked, bringing with them an exciting inside look at the upcoming official release. While nothing is official until Shueisha releases its version of the issue, the series' spoiler process is usually reliable enough to formulate theories and opinions ahead of the official release.

Likewise, fans have been discussing what appears to be an extremely intriguing issue. Two key fights seemingly kick off in One Piece chapter 1091, suggesting that the climax of the Egghead Island arc is coming much sooner than fans expected.

One Piece chapter 1091 sees Luffy vs Kizaru, Zoro vs Lucci kick off with a bang

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1091 starts with the Sea Beast Weapons attacking the Marines, sinking some of their battleships in the process. Two Vice Admirals battle with them as they attack the ships, while Vice Admiral Doll kicks a Pacifista in the face. The Vice Admiral with multiple chins then uses a mechanical arm to punch one of the Sea Beast Weapons, looking very similar to Zephyr in Film Z.

The focus then shifts to Sentomaru and Kizaru's fight, where the latter kicks the former and causes him to go flying. Kizaru questions why Sentomaru is siding with pirates, to which Sentomaru says he will join forces with anyone to save Vegapunk. This starts a flashback for Sentomaru, where Kizaru, Dr. Vegapunk, and Sentomaru are all meeting for the first time.

One Piece chapter 1091's alleged full summary spoilers specify that this flashback essentially illustrates the story from the volume 106 SBS question about Sentomaru's past.

Continuing this story, the chapter shows that Kizaru was the one who accompanied Dr. Vegapunk to help the villagers with their bear problem. They then met Sentomaru, whom Vegapunk hired to be his personal bodyguard. Sentomaru then asked Kizaru to teach him how to fight so he could become a good bodyguard for Vegapunk.

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1091 then returns to the present, where Kizaru is using his Yasakani no Magatama technique to attack Sentomaru. He responds with his Ashigara Dokkoi technique to attack Kizaru but stops this without the ability of his Logia-type Glint-Glint Fruit. Kizaru promises that he won't lose this battle of strength, and defeats Sentomaru with a beam attack.

Kizaru then utilizes the command chip Sentomaru has to command the Pacifistas, ordering them to attack the Sea Beast Weapons. Kizaru says that he was just fulfilling his mission and he wishes that saving him, Punk Records, and the Mother Flame power plant was an option. A close-up of Kizaru's face is then seen, portraying him to be more serious and angry than he usually is.

One Piece chapter 1091 then shifts to the Labo Phase, where the Vegaforce-01 is carrying the Thousand Sunny to the other side of the island. Kizaru flies through the barrier to the outside of the Labo Phase as this happens. Meanwhile, inside the Labo Phase, Rob Lucci has attacked Dr. Vegapunk, whom Stussy protected with her own body.

Sanji then takes the bubble gun from Nami, trapping Kaku inside a bubble ball. Zoro then attacks Lucci, with both of them flying through the wall to the outside of the lab. The final page shows that Kizaru is about to follow the Vegaforce-01, but Luffy appears and kicks him. The chapter ends with Luffy telling Kizaru that he and his crew are 100 times stronger than they were two years ago.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.