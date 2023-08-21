One Piece Episode 1074: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece episode 1074 is set to release on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With last week’s episode eliminating the fire that threatened the lives of everyone on Onigashima, all that remains is for Luffy and Momonosuke to secure victory and safety for all present. Fans are thus desperate to learn how the Onigashima Raid ultimately plays out.

Unfortunately, they aren’t yet sure what the upcoming episode will cover since there has been no spoiler information currently available for One Piece episode 1074 as of yet. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving. Moreover, they now have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

One Piece Episode 1074 set to begin final moments of Kaido versus Luffy, see Momonosuke pull through

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

One Piece episode 1074 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, September 3, 2023. For few international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode on Sunday morning locally. However, exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Besides, the streaming platform is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece episode 1074 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, September 2

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, September 2

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, September 3

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, September 3

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, September 3

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, September 3

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, September 3

Episode 1073 recap

One Piece episode 1073 began with Kaido being glad that Luffy is still himself following his transformation. However, this quickly turned to anger over both Luffy’s new abilities and the losses Kaido has suffered due to the raid. He then reminded Luffy about his allies, trapped in the burning castle below, but Luffy simply said his job is to beat Kaido and that his allies can take care of themselves.

The episode then cut to Jinbe and Raizo, where the latter revealed he can put out the flames burning the castle with Jinbe’s help. Using his Devil Fruit abilities, he unsealed a scroll with stored Zunesha’s water spray, unleashing it all at once. Jinbe then used his Fish-Man Karate to guide the water across the entire castle, putting out the fire completely.

The episode then shifted to Yamato and Momonosuke, where the former convinced the latter that now was the time to make flame clouds. Yamato added that Kaido was clearly growing weak, and that if Momonosuke didn’t act now, it would mean the deaths of everyone both on Onigashima and in the Flower Capital.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With the final moments of Onigashima’s journey seemingly at hand, One Piece episode 1074 will undoubtedly be a now-or-never moment for Momonosuke and Luffy. While the latter will likely defeat Kaido in the end (whether in the upcoming instalment or beyond), Momonosuke’s inability to create flame clouds could spell disaster nonetheless.

That being said, One Piece episode 1074 will almost certainly focus on Momonosuke and see him overcome whatever mental block it is that’s stopping his flame clouds. While this may seem sudden, it’s a necessary development, assuming Luffy does indeed end up defeating Kaido. Without Momonosuke’s flame clouds, Kaido’s defeat unfortunately means death for both those on Onigashima and those celebrating the Fire Festival in the Flower Capital.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.