One Piece episode 1073: Kaido seeks to make Luffy suffer, the Straw Hats are stuck in fire, but Raizo has a plan

One Piece episode 1073, titled No Way Out! A Hellish Scene on Onigashima, was released on August 20, 2023. Till now, fans have been enjoying the fight between Kaido and Gear 5 Luffy.

In the recent couple of episodes, the spotlight has been exclusively on Luffy's Devil Fruit Awakening and the display of his new, ridiculous powers. However, there is another pressing problem that threatens everyone's life. It is the fire that Kazenbo started under Orochi's direction.

Thus, in One Piece episode 1073, fans will see the suffering Straw Hat allies desperately trying to come up with a plan to stop the fire because there is no way out of the floating island. Thankfully, the samurai Raizo will present a solution.

However, the episode may be somewhat disappointing, due to the multiple recaps and flashback scenes, which consume the runtime and slow down the pacing of the episode.

Raizo saves everyone in One Piece episode 1073

Luffy versus Kaido

Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1073 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1073, Kaido is glad that, even after his transformation, Luffy has retained his impudence. Awakening occurs when one's mind and body catch up to one's powers. However, the captain of the Animal Kingdom Pirates does not appreciate the extent of Luffy's new abilities.

Kaido grows angry as he contemplates the substantial losses he has suffered during this raid, including the demise of his subordinates and the destruction of his castle. So, he intends to inflict even greater suffering upon Luffy.

Kaido also takes the opportunity to remind Luffy about his allies, who are currently trapped in the burning castle. However, Luffy is not at all concerned as he believes his allies can take care of themselves. His primary objective is to beat Kaido.

Raizo's secret plan

Raizo as seen in One Piece episode 1073 (Image via Toei Animation)

While the rest of the Straw Hats are trapped in the fire that has engulfed Onigashima, Raizo reveals to Jinbe that he can use his ninjutsu to put out the hellish flames. Raizo could not do anything in the past to protect Oden, and he let Momonosuke and others from suffering in a burning castle.

But now, using his Devil Fruit abilities, he had the seawater Zunesha used to bathe itself stored in his scroll. He releases all the water at once, and Jinbe uses his Fish-Man Jujutsu to direct the deluge across the entire island. The water effectively extinguishes all of the flames.

Yamato convinces Momonosuke

Yamato as seen in One Piece episode 1073 (Image via Toei Animation)

Meanwhile, Yamato can be seen convincing Momonosuke to make flame clouds in order to prevent the floating island from crumbling. He observes that Kaido is growing weak, and if Momonosuke did not act now, then the entire island would crash.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1072

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, Luffy outmaneuvered Kaido with his unpredictable moves. However, at one point, Luffy's "voice" started to fade again as Gear 5 drained too much of his energy. Instead of conceding defeat, Luffy ordered his heart to beat faster and returned back to his Gear 5 form.

As the battle resumed, all of Kaido's attacks proved ineffective, and, eventually, a punch from Luffy sent him crashing to the ground. Luffy then declared that he will be the next Pirate King.

Meanwhile, Zunesha was thrilled that Joy Boy had returned.

