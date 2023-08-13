One Piece episode 1072: Luffy battles Kaido, Gear 5 abilities explored, and Zunesha is thrilled

One Piece episode 1072, titled The Ridiculous Power! Gear 5 in Full Play, was released on August 13, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. This is the second consecutive episode where Monkey D. Luffy is seen fighting in his Gear 5 form.

In the previous episode itself, Luffy was seen completing his Gear 5 transformation, after which he overwhelmed Kaido with his newly acquired powers. However, by the end of the episode, it became evident that their fight had not yet seriously resumed. Despite enduring some of Luffy's attacks, Kaido appeared to be relieved that the Straw Hat Captain was unharmed.

In the latest episode, fans of the series were treated to an ample amount of action which has surely been satisfying. At the same time, the episode maintained a lighthearted and whimsical tone due to Luffy's absurd rubber-like abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Luffy and Kaido begin their final battle in One Piece episode 1072

Gear 5 confuses Kaido

Kaido as seen in One Piece episode 1072 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1072, Kaido finds himself puzzled. He had been certain that Luffy had died, yet now they are poised to fight again. As he watches Luffy's ability to make things stretchy and rubbery in his surroundings, Kaido gets even more baffled. These abilities seem more like those of a Zoan-type Devil Fruit Awakening rather than the Paramythia type

Kaido proceeds to devour Straw Hat captain but the plan backfires. Luffy causes chaos inside Kaido, turning into a balloon, and making Kaido's stomach swell up.

After Luffy emerges from inside Kaido, he becomes a giant and uses Kaido like a skipping rope. As the fight continues, Luffy's allies are no longer able to recognize him due to the dramatic transformation he has undergone.

Luffy's Gear 5 runs out of gas

An exhausted Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1072 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1072, Kaido finally lands a powerful blow on Luffy. Even though Kaido notices their fight has taken on a comical quality due to Luffy's exaggerated expressions, the impact of the strike on Luffy is still substantial.

It is revealed that using the Gear 5 form consumes a lot of Luffy's energy. As his "voice" starts fading again, he turns into an exhausted old man.

However, instead of accepting defeat and giving in to death, Luffy commands his heart to beat faster, which helps him return back to his Gear 5 form.

The battle begins again

Gear 5 Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1072 (Image via Toei)

Kaido chases Luffy around, while the latter bounces all over the place unpredictably. Even the strikes Kaido manages to land on Luffy do not hurt him. Instead, they temporarily distort his shape. Finally, a punch from Luffy, right to the face, stuns Kaido, causing him to fall flat on the ground. Luffy then boldly proclaims that he will be the next Pirate King.

Meanwhile, Zunesha is seen feeling excited that Joy Boy has returned.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1071

Gear 5 Luffy (Image via Toei)

The previous episode began with Luffy grappling to comprehend the situation as he was surprised that he could even get back up on his feet. He felt immense happiness and began dancing, and before long he was back beating Kaido who was caught unaware. But when Kaido realized he was being attacked by Luffy, he was glad that Guernica’s interference did not ruin their fight.

Meanwhile, the Gorosei revealed that they had been hunting for Luffy’s Devil Fruit for 800 years and that the Devil Fruit is actually a Mythical Zoan named Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. The Devil Fruit apparently has such powers that are only limited by the imagination of the user.

Also in the meantime, Hiyori was seen finally confronting Orochi for having betrayed the Oden and the people of Wano. Orochi tried to summon Kazenbo to help him but instead got burned to a crisp by the very same fire specter.

