One Piece episode 1068: Why Hiyori is the perfect choice to finally kill Orochi

With the release of One Piece episode 1068 earlier this weekend, fans saw the stage finally become set for a full-fledged focus on Monkey D. Luffy and Kaido’s rooftop fight. With the main event of the Wano arc set to imminently begin in an animated format, fans of the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga are eagerly looking ahead.

Even with this anticipation for what’s to come, however, fans are also discussing the exciting events of One Piece episode 1068, which showed viewers several different perspectives. A particular highlight for many stems from the installment’s brief but entrancing focus on Kozuki Hiyori (in her masked Komurasaki disguise) and Kurozumi Orochi.

As fans saw in One Piece episode 1068, Hiyori is seemingly trying to kill Orochi herself in order to avenge her father Oden, whose humiliation and death Orochi played a substantial role in. While some fans feel otherwise, there’s a strong argument to be made for Hiyori being the perfect person to finally kill Orochi.

One Piece episode 1068 sets up poetic revenge for the Kozuki clan with Hiyori’s exciting actions

Long before One Piece episode 1068, fans were introduced to Komurasaki and eventually learned her true identity as Kozuki Hiyori, Momonosuke’s younger sister. When introduced as Komurasaki, however, she was established as an orphan who eventually became Wano’s number one oiran. Oirans are high-class courtesans from Japanese history.

Komurasaki was so popular that she was even commissioned for audiences with Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, one such audience fans see her attend. From this lone interaction, it’s clear that Orochi is in love with her. However, the night eventually sours to the point of Orochi “killing” Komurasaki, whose faked death was part of a grander plan.

Flash forward to One Piece episode 1068, and Hiyori has once again donned her Komurasaki personality in order to get close to Orochi as he and Kaido’s reign falls. Considering her true identity as the daughter of Oden and Toki, as well as the “relationship” the two shared during Hiyori’s time as Komurasaki, Hiyori is clearly a great choice to kill Orochi.

However, some fans are arguing that it would make more sense for Momonosuke to do so. In addition to the reasons above, there’s one key aspect of Hiyori’s character which makes her a superior choice to Momonosuke. This is the fact that unlike Momonosuke, she grew up in the barren, polluted wasteland that Orochi and Kaido instilled together.

Obviously, Hiyori isn’t going to fight Kaido, even if Luffy weren’t already doing so as of One Piece episode 1068. What she can do, however, is use her time as Komurasaki to allow her to take revenge on the other party responsible for Wano’s current state and her father’s death. The fact that she once had a fairly intimate relationship with Orochi adds further narrative value to such a course of events.

With all of this in mind, Hiyori is clearly superior to Momonosuke as Orochi’s killer from a literary perspective. While both children are good choices, Hiyori distinguishes herself as a great one. However, since Momonosuke already has his own role in saving Wano from Kaido and Orochi’s clutches, Hiyori now has an opportunity to make a significant contribution of her own.

