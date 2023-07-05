One Piece releases special trailer to celebrate the manga's return and more

The One Piece manga series has been on a month-long hiatus after the release of chapter 1086. Eiichiro Oda has taken this break for his astigmatism surgery, which was making it difficult for him to work since last year. The hiatus began on June 12 and is set to end on July 18, 2023.

A new trailer has been released featuring One Piece characters in oder to hype up fans for chapter 1087. Preview for the chapter has also been released, which talks about witnessing the succession of "D's will" and announces serialization being resumed.

The One Piece manga is all set to make a return following the success of Oda's surgery. The manga went on a hiatus after the release of chapter 1086 on June 12, 2023. The month-long hiatus has left fans starving for new information about the series, and it appears that their wait is almost over.

A new trailer has been released to celebrate the return of the manga after such a long hiatus. The trailer was shared on Twitter by @Geo_AW, who also captioned the tweet saying that the manga will return in one week. However, that statement isn't quite accurate.

Another major Twitter account, that provides information about One Piece spoilers and leaks, has revealed the schedule for the upcoming manga chapter. According to @OP_SPOILERS2023, confirmed spoilers for chapter 1087 will be released on July 10 or 11, 2023, while raw scans for the chapter will be available on July 12 or 13.

The chapter will be oficially released on July 18, 2023. Thus, fans who want to read the new chapter will have to wait another two weeks for its release. However, fans who are interested in spoilers and raw scans will be able to read the chapter earlier than the rest. Spoilers will be released on Twitter, and the scans will be available to read on Tcb Scans/OpScans.

A preview for chapter 1087 is also currently circulating on Twitter, which states,

"Witness the succession of “D's Will” with your own eyes!! Serialization resumed!"

This revelation has further hyped fans as the stakes have been increased considerably, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see what the new chapter brings.

For now, fans can revisit previous chapters to keep themselves well-informed with the series as they wait for chapter 1087. All chapters of the One Piece manga series are currently available to read on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus app for free. The last three One Piece chapters released are also available to read on Viz for free.

Fans are hoping that chapter 1087 will give them some information about the Will of D and other important mysteries as the Egghead arc inches closer towards its end, with major characters in the series slowly starting to make their move.

