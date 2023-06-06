One Piece manga goes on a month-long hiatus following 1086

The One Piece manga series is set to go on a one-month hiatus after the release of chapter 1086. Reportedly, the hiatus will begin on June 12 and go on till July 10, 2023. This news divided the fanbase as some were quite sad, while others understood the implications of the lack of rest for the mangaka.

Furthermore, fans also have reason to believe that the break could be in preparation for the final stages of this saga. However, Eiichiro Oda hasn’t confirmed anything with respect to whether or not the story is in its final stages. With that in mind, this is the perfect time to revisit the release details of One Piece’s chapter 1086.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Piece manga chapter.

One Piece chapter 1086 release details

As per the schedule maintained by the series, One Piece chapter 1086 will be released on June 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. All the chapters of the series are available on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus application for free. However, readers can access the chapter only once, and would have to pay for a subscription if they wish to read it again.

Additionally, chapter 1086 will also be available on Viz for free. At any point in time, Viz allows readers to access the last three chapters for free. If fans wish to access the entire catalog, they will have to avail of Viz’s paid services to do so.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below.

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, June 11, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, June 12, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, June 12, 2023

One Piece chapter 1085 recap

This chapter began with a conversation that was taking place between Cobra Nefertari and Imu. During this interaction, Imu spoke about people with the initial “D” in their names not knowing the true meaning behind it.

Imu also went on to explain that the spreading of the Poneglyphs was indeed intentional as well. This mysterious entity also revealed that Lily Nefertari bore the “D” initial as well.

Imu attacked Cobra Nefertari, while Gorosei drew their pistols. Out of nowhere, Sabo sprung into action and attempted to square off against the attackers.

However, they morphed into monstrous entities which forced Sabo to run away while carrying Cobra. He requested Sabo to inform both Luffy and Vivi that his family also bore the initial “D”. Following this, the manga chapter featured a flashback of Sabo in his childhood.

Imu’s relentless attacks killed Cobra Nefertari, and Wapol seemed to have observed the entire proceedings as well.

