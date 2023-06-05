One Piece Chapter 1086: Release Date and Time, Countdown, What to Expect, and More

One Piece Chapter 1086 is set to release on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12 AM JST. Following a very exciting and revelatory issue, fans are overjoyed to learn that the series will not take a pause before its next release. Likewise, readers are truly eager for any and all hints and spoiler information they can get in the upcoming chapter.

Unfortunately for readers, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1086 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1086, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece Chapter 1086 set to focus on Egghead Island after Reverie flashback hits climax

Release date and time, where to read

ADTS @adts_onepiece no break week no break week https://t.co/8UHBb1wtRJ

As stated above, One Piece Chapter 1086 is set to release at 12 AM JST on Monday, June 12, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1086 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM, Sunday, June 11, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 PM, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Monday, June 12, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Monday, June 12, 2023

Chapter 1085 recap

One Piece Chapter 1085 began immediately where the previous issue ended, seeing Imu continue his conversation with Cobra Nefertari. Imu asserted that those contemporary folk with the “D.” moniker are not aware of its true meaning, also asserting that the spreading of the Poneglyphs was intentional. Likewise, with Lily Nefertari revealed to have been a “D.,” Imu emphasized that this was her plan.

As the Gorosei drew their pistols and Imu seemingly attacked Cobra, an eavesdropping Sabo sprung into action, trying to defeat Imu and the Gorosei in one go. However, they all transform into monstrous shapes, prompting Sabo to run away while carrying Cobra. This is when Cobra asked him to tell Luffy and Vivi that his family also has the “D.” initial.

This begins a mini flashback to when Sabo was a kid and asked Luffy and Ace about their shared initials, prompting them to say Sabo can be Sa D. Bo. Imu then attacked them once again, eventually resulting in Cobra’s death as he recited an unheard section of Lily’s letter. Wapol was then revealed to have seen the entire thing, running away and eventually running into Vivi, who used him to escape CP0’s capture as the issue ended.

What to expect (speculative)

AnimeJod @AnimeJod



In chapter 1085 we saw Jaygarcia as a demonic bull-like creature who killed king cobra with his tail.



We know the reference and between Hindu God Lord Krishna and Luffy. Krishna once killed a demonic bull called Aristasura

#ONEPIECE1086 Luffy will kill Saint Jaygarcia SaturnIn chapter 1085 we saw Jaygarcia as a demonic bull-like creature who killed king cobra with his tail.We know the reference and between Hindu God Lord Krishna and Luffy. Krishna once killed a demonic bull called Aristasura Luffy will kill Saint Jaygarcia Saturn In chapter 1085 we saw Jaygarcia as a demonic bull-like creature who killed king cobra with his tail.We know the reference and between Hindu God Lord Krishna and Luffy. Krishna once killed a demonic bull called Aristasura#ONEPIECE1086 https://t.co/rXJtqFdZTa

With the Reverie flashback seemingly having served its full purpose, One Piece Chapter 1086 will most likely return focus to Egghead Island by its end. However, this will likely be preceded by a particular focus on the contemporary Sabo, and his discussion with Monkey D. Dragon and Emporio Ivankov. This may lead to the Revolutionary Army finally beginning to make their major moves.

However, if the Reverie flashback is indeed over, fans can expect to be back at Egghead Island sooner or later given the contemporary state of the series’ world. With the Reverie flashback providing all context needed for the upcoming Egghead Incident, author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda will likely move full steam ahead with this plotline.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes