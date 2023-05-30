One Piece Episode 1064: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

One Piece Episode 1064 is set to be released on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With the previous installment revolving around the various happenings around Onigashima, fans are excited to hopefully get back to a battle-oriented focus. Many are hoping for a returning focus to Law and Kid’s fight against Big Mom.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure exactly what One Piece Episode 1064 will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available. Nevertheless, they are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1064 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1064 all but guaranteed to return focus to Onigashima’s remaining battles after update episode

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Historian @Da_Pikmin_Coder @KozukiKiku @OnePieceAnimeUS @MicrosoftStore Oh yeah and it also marked the day the dub is less than 100 episodes behind. But it'll lose that benchmark once Episode 1064 airs on June 4th. So it's up to technicality whether that actually counts. @KozukiKiku @OnePieceAnimeUS @MicrosoftStore Oh yeah and it also marked the day the dub is less than 100 episodes behind. But it'll lose that benchmark once Episode 1064 airs on June 4th. So it's up to technicality whether that actually counts.

One Piece Episode 1064 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The release time varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can use Crunchyroll to stream the episode. They can do so 90 minutes after it begins airing in Japan.

One Piece Episode 1064 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, June 3

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, June 3

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, June 4

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, June 4

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, June 4

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, June 4

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, June 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, June 4

Episode 1063 recap

One Piece episode 1063 began with the news spreading that Zoro had defeated King. Yamato was then shown making her way to the armory, having her companion Fuga take care of fellow Numbers Rokki to gain entry. Meanwhile, the Gifter Hamlet led Usopp to where Kinemon’s upper body and Kiku were lying injured.

Usopp tried to evacuate them quickly, but the group was cornered by the Animal Kingdom Pirates, forcing Usopp to fight. During this skirmish, both samurai begged Usopp to leave them behind, but he refused by lecturing them on needing to prioritize survival.

Izo then arrived, and it was revealed that he was Kiku’s brother after he took down most of the pirates. This allowed Usopp to grab Kin’emon and Kiku and escape with them.

The episode then gave focus to various fights, such as Raizo versus Fukurokuju and Luffy versus Kaido, the latter of which ended the episode. Before then, however, fans got an update on Sanji, who was being treated by Osome, and Orochi, who was still enjoying himself with who he believed to be his one true love, Komurasaki.

What to expect (speculative)

One Piece episode 1064 will almost certainly begin with a focus on Luffy versus Kaido. As of late, the adaptation team has done an excellent job of continuing episodes from where the previous installment left off, helping with continuity in the minds of fans.

Viewers should expect no different from this upcoming episode, especially with something as exciting as a focus on Luffy versus Kaido being teased as a cliffhanger.

One Piece episode 1064 will likely spend enough time with the two to show them truly having fun with one another. In between, fans can expect a brief focus on the Fire Festival at the Flower Capital to provide parity with 1063’s focus on Onigashima. The preview further supports this, showing shots of Otoko being accompanied at the festival by Tenguyama Hitetsu.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes