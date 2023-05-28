One Piece episode 1063: Yamato gains entry to the armory while Izo comes to help Usopp as the raid continues

One Piece episode 1063, titled Luffy is on the Move! A Turning Point to a New Era! centers on the ongoing fights during the Raid on Onigashima. Following Zoro's intense battle with King in the previous episode and his subsequent victory, all of Kaido's lead performers have now been defeated.

One Piece episode 1063 thus sets the stage for the conclusion of two upcoming clashes: Big Mom versus Law and Kid, and Kaido versus Luffy. Additionally, various issues persist, such as Kazenbo descending to the armory and the looming possibility of Onigashima crashing into the Flower Capital, which was brought into focus in this episode.

One Piece episode 1063 continues to focus on the remaining battles in Onigashima

Yamato makes his way into the armory basement

Rokki as seen in One Piece episode 1063 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1063, the news spreads that Zoro has defeated Kaido's right-hand man. Meanwhile, Yamato and Fuga head towards the armory, guarded by a giant named Rokki. Pressed for time, Yamato asks Fuga to engage the giant while Yamato proceeds. Taking no time to waste, Fuga charges at the unsuspecting gatekeeper, and their impact breaks the door of the armory.

Kinemon and Kiku are saved

Usopp as seen in One Piece episode 1063 (Image via Toei)

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1063, Hamlet leads Usopp to the location where Kinemon's upper body and Kiku lie injured on the ground. Usopp intends to quickly evacuate them due to the spreading fire, but their plans are disrupted by the arrival of the Animal Kingdom Pirates. Usopp has no choice but to engage in battle.

During the fight, both samurai urge Usopp to leave them behind, but he adamantly refuses. In an inspiring speech, he expresses his disagreement with the notion of honorable death and chooses to prioritize survival.

Suddenly, Izo, Kiku's brother and former commander of the Whitebeard Pirates, arrives and takes down most of the Animal Kingdom Pirates. This provides an opportunity for Usopp to grab Kinemon and Kiku and escape with them.

Numerous battles rage on in Onigashima

Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1063 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1063 also provides glimpses of various ongoing battles. Raizo and Fukurokuju are in a deadlock as both of them have paralyzed the other.

On the other hand, Apoo is seen escaping alongside Inbi, as Zanki and Drake have been defeated by members of CP0. Meanwhile, the fight between Luffy and Kaido continues, with each delivering blows that bring them crashing to the ground, only to rise again. Needless to say, both of them seem to be having fun.

Additionally, the episode provides an update on Sanji, who is being treated by Osome, while Orochi, under the mistaken belief that he is hearing his former lover playing the shamisen, continues to enjoy himself.

A quick recap of One Piece episode 1062

King from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode, Zoro realized that the flames on King's back directly correlate to his level of invulnerability. Seizing the perfect opportunity, the swordsman struck with great force and successfully tore apart the king's mask. This forced King to reveal his face for the first time.

His comrades identified his tribe by observing his dark brown skin and white hair, confirming that King was a Lunarian. The battle between King and Zoro continued, with King realizing the danger Zoro posed and Zoro being conscious of the limited time he had.

A flashback scene revealed the initial encounter between King and Kaido. They met at Punk Hazard, where the World Government had imprisoned the Lunarian and conducted experiments on him.

Zoro from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kaido defeated the guards and approached King. Kaido shared his plan to form his own pirate crew and invited King to join him. They escaped together after setting the facility on fire. It was also revealed that King joined Kaido partly because he considered the future Emperor of the Sea to be the Joyboy.

In the present, Zoro unleashed a new technique called the King of Hell, piercing through King's defenses and emerging victorious. The episode ended with the Straw Hat swordsman declaring that he would become the King of Hell if needed to help Luffy become the next Pirate King.

