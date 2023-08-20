One Piece Chapter 1091: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1091 is set to release on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 12 am JST. While 1090 already marked the series’ return from the Weekly Shonen Jump break for the Obon holiday, this will be followed up by an additional one-week break for 1091.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1091 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1091 as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1091 unfortunately delayed by one week, but likely to make up for it with exciting events

Release date and time, where to read

Expand Tweet

One Piece Chapter 1091 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, September 4, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. However, the latter is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1091 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, September 4, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, September 4, 2023

Chapter 1090 recap

One Piece Chapter 1090 began with Luffy attempting to negotiate with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, which Robin thankfully cut short. Saturn then established that all the Marines care about rescuing are Vegapunk York, Punk Records, and the Mother Flame factory. Saturn also established that he was more than willing to kill civilians in order to secure the secrecy of the Void Century.

The Straw Hats then discussed their current situation, revealing that the four Seraphim had been restrained. The group then decided on using the Vegaforce 01 to fly to the Thousand Sunny at the edge of Egghead Island’s airspace, then fly an additional kilometer away via the Coup de Burst. It was also revealed that Vegapunks Shaka and Pythagoras had unfortunately died.

As the crew split up to achieve the necessary objectives to leave, it was revealed that Rob Lucci betrayed the group by reporting information to Kizaru. The Admiral then formed an attack plan with Saturn and thus began the Marine force’s assault on the island. The chapter ended with Luffy saying someone very strong had arrived as Kizaru tried to kick Sentomaru, which the latter successfully blocked.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

One Piece Chapter 1091 will likely open up with a focus on Kizaru and Sentomaru’s fight. Part of the reason why this is so likely is that their fight will probably serve as a setup for Luffy and Kizaru’s fight, or at the very least establish Kizaru’s current capabilities. There’s also the fact that the two’s fight marks the start of the Marines’ official invasion of Egghead Island.

One Piece Chapter 1091 will also likely give an update on Dr. Vegapunk’s attempts to unlock the Frontier Dome, especially since Luffy’s group is already at Vegaforce 01 and the Sunny. Fans can also expect the upcoming issue to finally reveal the names of the remaining unnamed Marine HQ Vice Admirals, especially with the fight having officially begun.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.