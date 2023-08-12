Luffy is definitely afraid of Kizaru in One Piece chapter 1090 (but it's not for himself)

One Piece Chapter 1090, titled Admiral Kizaru, has captivated fans with its latest installment. Renowned for its compelling characters and thrilling storylines, this chapter unveils a surprising development - Luffy's fear of Kizaru. However, his fear is not due to personal concerns but rather for the safety of his crew.
Kizaru or Borsalino, renowned as one of the world's most formidable marines, possesses the extraordinary devil fruit ability to transform his body into light. Luffy and his crew found themselves confronting Kizaru on a dangerous occasion at the Sabaody Archipelago. This fierce encounter resulted in their near defeat and death. However, their survival was ensured upon the timely intervention of Silvers Rayleigh and Bartholomew Kuma.
Luffy fears history might repeat itself after the latest events of One Piece chapter 1090
Luffy harbors fear towards Kizaru, an admiral of the Navy and a known adversary of the Straw Hat crew. Kizaru's unmatched speed and formidable power make him a daunting opponent. During the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, both Kizaru and his subordinate Sentomaru, backed by a troop of Pacifista cyborgs, nearly succeeded in obliterating the Straw Hats. It was only due to Silvers Rayleigh's timely intervention alongside Bartholomew Kuma that they were saved from total defeat.
Luffy's fear of Kizaru extends beyond his own well-being and encompasses the safety of his beloved crew. Recognizing Kizaru as a formidable adversary capable of posing significant challenges, Luffy's deep concern for his comrades drives him to take proactive measures to protect them.
Endowed with an unwavering sense of responsibility towards his crew, Luffy remains resolute in shielding them from any potential harm. It is this profound dedication that instills apprehension within him when confronted by the prospect of Kizaru's abilities and the potential threat he poses to his cherished companions. One such moment showcasing this unease unfolds within One Piece chapter 1090.
It was in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc that the Straw Hats last encountered Kizaru. Joined by his underling Sentomaru and a group of Pacifista cyborgs, they overwhelmed the Straw Hats. This defeat had a profound impact on the crew, haunting them even to this day.
Recap of One Piece Chapter 1090
In the first panel of One Piece chapter 1090, Luffy negotiates with the Gorosei in an effort to save the inhabitants of Egghead Island using York. He boldly instructs them to leave immediately with all their ships if they wish for York's survival. Morgans, Vivi, and Wapol are shown eavesdropping on their conversation, while Saturn and Kizaru also pay attention to the same.
Saturn inquires whether Kizaru can enter the dome swiftly by utilizing his light speed, prompting the latter to disclose that his acquaintance Sentomaru safeguards the exterior of the dome. Kizaru cautions Saturn about the potential repercussions of any aggression towards Sentomaru, as it would lead to the mobilization of formidable sea creatures, Seraphim, and the powerful Pacifista units.
This retaliation could result in significant damage to the marine fleet stationed around Egghead and cause a substantial reduction in manpower.
In the meantime, the Straw Hat Pirates and Vegapunk discuss an escape plan from Egghead to Elbaf with the assistance of the Vegaforce-01. Luffy, Franky, Bonney, and Lilith journey towards the island to make preparations for the departure of their ship, Thousand Sunny. Suddenly, Luffy's heightened Observation Haki alerts him to a new enemy, Kizaru, as he closes in on them.
Given the history Kizaru has with the Straw Hat crew, it is understandable that Luffy would be concerned. Kizaru, a formidable opponent, has posed a significant challenge for the crew in the past. Since the incident at Sabaody Archiepelago two years ago, Luffy must ensure that history does not repeat itself.
