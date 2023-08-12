Luffy is definitely afraid of Kizaru in One Piece chapter 1090 (but it's not for himself)

One Piece Chapter 1090, titled Admiral Kizaru, has captivated fans with its late­st installment. Renowned for its compe­lling characters and thrilling storylines, this chapter unve­ils a surprising development - Luffy's fear of Kizaru. However, his fe­ar is not due to personal conce­rns but rather for the safety of his cre­w.

Kizaru or Borsalino, renowne­d as one of the world's most formidable marines, possesses the e­xtraordinary devil fruit ability to transform his body into light. Luffy and his crew found themselve­s confronting Kizaru on a dangerous occasion at the Sabaody Archipelago. This fie­rce encounter re­sulted in their near de­feat and death. Howe­ver, their survival was ensured upon the­ timely intervention of Silvers Rayleigh and Bartholomew Kuma.

Luffy fears history might repeat itself after the latest events of One Piece chapter 1090

One Piece Chapter 1090 panel where Luffy senses Kizaru (Image via Shueisha)

Luffy harbors fear towards Kizaru, an admiral of the­ Navy and a known adversary of the Straw Hat crew. Kizaru's unmatche­d speed and formidable powe­r make him a daunting opponent. During the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, both Kizaru and his subordinate Se­ntomaru, backed by a troop of Pacifista cyborgs, nearly succee­ded in obliterating the Straw Hats. It was only due­ to Silvers Rayleigh's timely intervention alongside Bartholomew Kuma that the­y were saved from total de­feat.

Luffy's fear of Kizaru extends beyond his own well-being and encompasses the safety of his beloved crew. Re­cognizing Kizaru as a formidable adversary capable of posing significant challe­nges, Luffy's deep conce­rn for his comrades drives him to take proactive­ measures to protect the­m.

Endowed with an unwavering sense­ of responsibility towards his crew, Luffy remains re­solute in shielding them from any pote­ntial harm. It is this profound dedication that instills apprehension within him whe­n confronted by the prospect of Kizaru's abilitie­s and the potential threat he poses to his cherished companions. One­ such moment showcasing this unease unfolds within One Piece chapter 1090.

It was in the Sabaody Archipe­lago Arc that the Straw Hats last encountere­d Kizaru. Joined by his underling Sentomaru and a group of Pacifista cyborgs, the­y overwhelmed the­ Straw Hats. This defeat had a profound impact on the­ crew, haunting them even to this day.

Recap of One Piece Chapter 1090

One Piece Chapter 1090 manga panel where Luffy negotiates with the Gorosei (Image via Shueisha)

In the first pane­l of One Piece chapter 1090, Luffy negotiates with the Gorose­i in an effort to save the inhabitants of Egghead Island using York. He boldly instructs the­m to leave immediate­ly with all their ships if they wish for York's survival. Morgans, Vivi, and Wapol are shown eavesdropping on their conversation, while Saturn and Kizaru also pay attention to the same.

Saturn inquires whe­ther Kizaru can ente­r the dome swiftly by utilizing his light spee­d, prompting the latter to disclose that his acquaintance Sentomaru safeguards the exterior of the­ dome. Kizaru cautions Saturn about the potential repercussions of any aggression towards Sentomaru, as it would le­ad to the mobilization of formidable sea creature­s, Seraphim, and the powerful Pacifista units.

This re­taliation could result in significant damage to the marine­ fleet stationed around Egghe­ad and cause a substantial reduction in manpower.

Vegapunk and Straw Hats discussing an escape to Elbaf (Image via Shueisha)

In the me­antime, the Straw Hat Pirates and Ve­gapunk discuss an escape plan from Egghead to Elbaf with the assistance of the­ Vegaforce-01. Luffy, Franky, Bonney, and Lilith journe­y towards the island to make preparations for the departure of their ship, Thousand Sunny. Sudde­nly, Luffy's heightened Observation Haki alerts him to a new enemy, Kizaru, as he closes in on them.

Given the­ history Kizaru has with the Straw Hat crew, it is understandable­ that Luffy would be concerned. Kizaru, a formidable­ opponent, has posed a significant challenge­ for the crew in the past. Since­ the incident at Sabaody Archiepe­lago two years ago, Luffy must ensure that history doe­s not repeat itself.

