One Piece chapter 1090 spoilers: War for Egghead Island begins as Luffy senses a new enemy's arrival

The alleged spoilers for One Piece chapter 1090 were leaked on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, bringing with them an exciting look at the issue during the Obon holiday break week. The early information is certainly welcome, especially in light of how exciting the next official release of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda's manga series seems to be.

Per the alleged One Piece chapter 1090 spoilers, the fighting begins to break out at Egghead Island, although not in the matchup fans were anticipating or hoping for. The chapter also ends with Luffy sensing a strong presence on the island via his Observation Haki, suggesting that it is someone other than the fighting party from earlier on in the issue's events.

While these leaks aren't necessarily canon, the series' leakers have proven to be reliable in the past. Likewise, fans should be able to trust that the events of One Piece chapter 1090 are accurate. However, individuals are always better off waiting for the official release.

One Piece chapter 1090 sees yet another version of Boa Hancock fall in love with and aid Luffy

One Piece chapter 1090 begins with Admiral Kizaru having made landfall on Egghead Island via the use of his Sacred Yata Mirror, a Glint-Glint Fruit technique. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is then shown talking to Luffy through a Den Den Mushi, where Luffy tells him that he will be King of the Pirates in his typical introductory fashion. It's also revealed that Big News Morgans is eavesdropping on their conversation.

The issue then cuts back to Kizaru, who is fighting Sentomaru on Egghead. Sentomaru successfully blocks Kizaru's lightsabers. Spoilers then claim that the Straw Hats are planning to escape to Elbaf using "Vegapunk's machines." It's unclear what this means based on the events described in the spoilers, but this most likely means a machine that offers either faster ship speed or alternate transportation.

One Piece Chapter 1090's alleged spoilers then claim that Vegapunk York has put a password on the island, which will prevent anyone from escaping. This likely means that Admiral Kizaru is also stuck on Egghead Island, assuming the use of the word "island" is accurate. It's then revealed that the Seraphim have been restrained in "giant bubble balls."

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 @uhhhitskyle_ This week, it's break for all WSJ manga (spoilers just came early). The official chapter release (via Manga Plus) is scheduled for next Sunday, and the break mentioned in the spoilers will be the following week.

Fans then see the S-Snake Seraphim, where it's revealed that she has fallen in love with Luffy like the real Boa Hancock. This also further suggests that the Seraphim's personalities and actions are very heavily influenced by the personalities of those they're made in the image of. As a result of S-Snake falling in love with Luffy, she has unpetrified Franky, most likely at Luffy's behest.

One Piece Chapter 1090's alleged spoilers then end by claiming that Luffy notices that Kizaru has come to the island via his Observation Haki. He says that "a strong person has arrived," seemingly suggesting that he doesn't know if it is Kizaru. The spoilers also seemingly claim that there will be another break week after the issue's official release.

