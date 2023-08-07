One Piece episode 1072: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

One Piece episode 1072 is set to release on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of the latest episode on Fuji TV and OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video. International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after it begins airing in Japan.

In the previous episode, fans saw Monkey D. Luffy come back to life after dying at the hands of the mighty Kaido. The Straw Hat captain then completed his Devil Fruit Awakening. Following this, the fight between him and Kaido (which had earlier been interrupted by Guernica) resumed.

The previous episode was perhaps the most anticipated in the series and generated significant buzz on almost every major social media platforms and anime forum. Yet, the real Gear 5 action will start in One Piece episode 1072.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for One Piece episode 1072.

Luffy to showcase the power of Gear 5 in One Piece episode 1072

Release date and time of One Piece episode 1072

Gear 5 Luffy vs Kaido as seen in the preview for One Piece episode 1072 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1072 will continue with the ongoing Wano arc which has almost reached the end. Soon the battle at Wano will be over.

The upcoming chapter is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 5:30 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 7:30 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 8:30 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

British Summer Time - 1:30 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 2:30 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

India Standard Time - 6:00 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Philippine Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 9:30 am, Sunnday, August 13, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Crunchyroll serves as the main platform for viewers worldwide to stream the series. As previously mentioned, they usually release the episode a bit later than its official debut in Japan. So, fans can expect the episode to be available on this platform starting at 11 am JST.

Summary of One Piece episode 1071

Gear 5 Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode, titled Luffy's Peak - Attained! Gear 5, Luffy found himself trying to comprehend the turn of events. The impact from Kaido's strike should have been fatal, and yet, to his astonishment, he could rise back up on his feet with ease. At the same time, he experienced a surge of intense happiness.

As Luffy started walking, he was seen staggering and swaying from side to side. Soon, he broke into a dance, emitting bursts of Haki radiating from his body.

At this point, his hair, eyebrows, and clothes had turned white, while his eyes had become pink, and a ring of white clouds had formed around him. It was also revealed that he had gained the ability to transform his surroundings into rubber.

Meanwhile, the Gorosei discussed how they had to eliminate one of their best agents, Guernica, and provoke Kaido's anger, all in an effort to get rid of Luffy. They revealed that Luffy possesses a Devil Fruit that they had been pursuing for eight centuries. To them, it appeared that the Gomu Gomu no Mi had continued to elude them as if it possessed a mind of its own.

It was then revealed that the Devil Fruit was, in fact, a Mythical Zoan named Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. It had an infinite potential and was only limited by the limits of its user's imagination. Moreover, this Devil Fruit could transform the user into a warrior for liberation, and this is what Gorosei seemed to fear the most.

Hiyori as seen in the anime (Image via Toei)

In the meantime, Hiyori's poignant shamisen performance came to an end, while Orochi remained trapped under the rubble due to the effects of the Seastone nail.

Hiyori reminded him of Oden's unwavering commitment to the cause of the people of Wano. For this, he had acted as a fool on the street for years and had endured being boiled alive. He had trusted that Kaido and Orochi would free Wano if he did all this.

Despite Orochi's relentless attempts at persuasion, Hiyori remained resolute in her decision to take his life. Orochi had betrayed her father and the people of Wano by failing to fulfill his duty as their shogun. In a last-ditch effort, Orochi asked Kazenbo for help. The specter, however, unwittingly set Orochi on fire, and Hiyori stood watching him meet his end.

Towards the end of the previous episode, Luffy was seen expanding his arm expanded to gigantic proportions and then reaching into the skull dome. He grabbed Kaido and brought him back to the battlefield, where he began toying with him.

Despite taking a beating, Kaido was surprisingly relieved that Luffy had not died because of Guernica's interference. And thus, the stage was set for the two to fight again.

What to expect from One Piece episode 1072?

Gear 5 Luffy as seen in the preview for One Piece episode 1072 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1072 will be titled The Ridiculous Power! Gear Five in Full Play. The upcoming episode will adapt chapter 1045 of Eiichiro Oda's manga, and will thus mark the beginning of the final battle between Luffy and Kaido.

However, it would be a grave error to presume that the two will engage in a serious battle. With the introduction of Gear 5, Luffy's fighting style will become even more exaggerated and cartoonish. Viewers have already got a sneak peek of this in the previous episode. Luffy's newly acquired are nothing short of ridiculous and will make the fight just as unique.

Manga readers are already aware that in One Piece episode 1072 Luffy will be seen fighting with such freedom and versatility that it will seem like something straight out of a children's picture book.

The preview for the upcoming installment also shows some of the weird shapes that Luffy's body takes as he fights Kaido. Except for a few hiccups here and there, he will be thoroughly enjoying himself throughout the fight.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.