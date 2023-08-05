One Piece Episode 1071: Everything we know about Luffy's Human-Human Fruit, explained

With the release of One Piece episode 1071 earlier this weekend, fans learned a shocking truth about Monkey D. Luffy and his Gum-Gum Devil Fruit abilities. As specified by the Gorosei, Luffy’s actual Devil Fruit is the Mythical Zoan Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika, and had its name changed to the Gum-Gum Fruit to hide its significance and importance.

Following this reveal in One Piece episode 1071, which completely rewrites what fans knew about Luffy’s powers, the series’ fanbase has been abuzz with questions and debates. While the Gorosei’s speech revealed plenty about Devil Fruits in general, fans are more concerned with Luffy’s newly named Devil Fruit.

Despite having just premiered in the anime series, fans are desperate to learn everything they can about what Luffy’s abilities now after having Awakened his genuine powers. Additionally, fans seem too impatient to wait for anime installments beyond One Piece episode 1071 to answer these questions, making manga information the only place they can turn.

Disclaimer: This article contains Gear 5 focused spoilers for and beyond episode 1071.

One Piece episode 1071 introduces series’ most “ridiculous” power yet

As seen in One Piece episode 1071, there are two important takeaways from the Gorosei’s speech, which must be established. First is that the World Government has been trying to obtain the Fruit for 800 years, and the second is that Zoan Fruits have “a will of their own.” With Luffy’s Devil Fruit truly being a Zoan-type, this would suggest that it has a will of its own as well.

Beyond this, the basics of Luffy’s Fruit are that in an unawakened form, the user’s body is limited to restrictions and transformations, as seen prior to the use of Gear 5. However, after achieving an Awakening, the user’s body gains more strength and becomes the embodiment of freedom as they are called a “Warrior of Liberation.”

As is also seen in One Piece Episode 1071, one of the Devil Fruit’s biggest strengths lies in its multitude of Awakening abilities. For example, Kaido later likened its Awakening to having the Zoan-type’s transformation abilities, but the Paramecia-type’s environmental alteration. This can be seen when Luffy is able to create the ground of the Skull Dome Rooftop into rubber. This alteration also applies to living things, allowing him to manipulate flesh as if it were rubber.

The reason the Fruit’s user is called a Warrior of Liberation is because the Devil Fruit is named after and replicates the power of Sun God Nika. Sun God Nika was known as the original Warrior of Liberation and is said to have been worshiped since ancient times by slaves who believed he would free them from their suffering. While it’s unknown whether or not Nika existed, it has been confirmed that ancient records mention him.

Moreover, in One Piece Episode 1071, the Fruit can be used to instantly change Luffy’s body in both actual size and general build and strength. Kaido likens this instant and unrestrained ability to change forms, which later return to normal as “something out of a picture book.” As fans will see in later episodes, the form certainly does seem to be inspired by cartoon-like abilities and rules.

