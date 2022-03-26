One Piece Chapter 1044: Do Zoan fruits have a mind of their own?

One Piece Chapter 1044 is a major turning point for how readers perceive Zoan fruits.

The biggest talking point right now is Luffy's new Gear Fifth. It turns out that he ate the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, which allows him to warp reality like a cartoon. The World Government spent over 800 years looking for this Mythical Zoan fruit, yet they failed every step of the way.

There is a possible explanation for why that is the case. One Piece Chapter 1044 may indicate that Zoan fruits can think for themselves. If that is the case, it may clear up confusion on why inanimate objects can absorb Zoan fruits.

One Piece Chapter 1044 brings up a very interesting discussion about Zoan fruits

alex @yamatoacepower i am just so happy that it is still our boy, Luffy. no, he wasn't possessed. no, JoyBoy didn't reincarnate. he awakened his own powers because of his will to live and win. Its name was NIKA and it was previously JoyBoy’s. so glad it's now cleared up. #ONEPIECE1044 i am just so happy that it is still our boy, Luffy. no, he wasn't possessed. no, JoyBoy didn't reincarnate. he awakened his own powers because of his will to live and win. Its name was NIKA and it was previously JoyBoy’s. so glad it's now cleared up. #ONEPIECE1044 https://t.co/BY5jxq4SuG

For the longest time, Zoan fruits have been a mystery. They seem to operate differently than other classifications, so there has to be a reason. Partial credit goes to Reddit user Idoma_Sas_Ptolemy, who brought this up in the spoiler thread for One Piece Chapter 1044.

Zoan fruits seem to have a mind of their own

DragonSama @SamaShimotsuki

#ONEPIECE1044 Can't wait for the Five Elders Reaction when they get the news that the Gomu Gomu no mi is awakened Can't wait for the Five Elders Reaction when they get the news that the Gomu Gomu no mi is awakened #ONEPIECE1044 https://t.co/7SV2YEoQd9

At one point in One Piece Chapter 1044, the perspective switches to Mary Geoise. The Five Elders are discussing the true nature of Luffy's Devil Fruit. One of them laments that his fruit has been escaping them for over 800 years. They were met with a rather interesting response.

The youngest Elder states that Zoan fruits have their own will, especially Mythical ones. Such fruits can seemingly perform actions by their own accord. Although the circumstances aren't very clear, Luffy's Devil Fruit knowingly evaded the World Government for centuries.

This would explain why inanimate objects can eat Zoan fruits

One Piece Chapter 1044 brings attention to a very strange phenomenon regarding Zoan fruits. For some reason, this is the only classification that can be absorbed by inanimate objects, such as the following:

Lassoo , a bazooka that "ate" the Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Dachshund

, a bazooka that "ate" the Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Dachshund Funkfreed , Spandam's sword that "ate" the Zou Zou no Mi

, Spandam's sword that "ate" the Zou Zou no Mi Smiley , a poisonous gas that "ate" the Sara Sara no Mi, Model: Axolotl

, a poisonous gas that "ate" the Sara Sara no Mi, Model: Axolotl Bunbuko, a teapot that "ate" the Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Tanuki

Based on findings from One Piece Chapter 1044, perhaps these fruits have found their way to inanimate objects and fuse with them.

It makes perfect sense for Zoan fruits to have a mind of their own. Remember, users can turn into animals or humans. These are sentient creatures with the capacity to think and feel.

By comparison, Paramecia and Logia fruits deal with concepts like superpowers and element manipulation. There is no reason for these fruits to have any personality, since they are merely an extension of power.

What this means for the series

(Joe) Three Skull Theories @TypicalJAnt It's worth re-reading that again a few times, I had to before I fully processed the full implications. ALL Zoan fruits have a mind of their own! The implications of that are so big, massive doesn't sound adequate.



Every known Zoan has a state of Awakening like this! It's worth re-reading that again a few times, I had to before I fully processed the full implications. ALL Zoan fruits have a mind of their own! The implications of that are so big, massive doesn't sound adequate.Every known Zoan has a state of Awakening like this! https://t.co/Hwv64zuJlq

The nature of Devil Fruits is till a huge mystery. At the very least, One Piece Chapter 1044 offers a few more pieces for the puzzle. Given Kaido's obsession with SMILE fruits and artificial Zoans, there has to be a connection with Joy Boy. Perhaps readers will find out in the next few weeks.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul