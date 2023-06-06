One Piece: 15 Strongest Zoan Type Fruits, ranked by strength

Throughout the One Piece story, Zoan-type Fruits have remained a mysterious power, and with each new arc, more is learned about their capabilities. Dalton, who had the capacity to change into a bison, was the first Zoan user readers and viewers saw. Gradually, it became clear that there were three different types of Zoan users.

For a while, Tony Tony Chopper appeared to be the only member of the Straw Hat crew who used Logia, but a recent discovery about Monkey D. Luffy's Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika was revealed to be a Mythical Zoan, a kind of rare Zoan that is based upon mythological animals across legends.

Hito Hito no Mi: Model Daibutsu and 14 other strongest Zoan Fruits in One Piece

15. Kumo Kumo no Mi: Model Rosamygale Grauvogali

Black Maria in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

Black Maria, a powerful Tobiroppo of Kaido member, devoured the Kumo Kumo no Mi, Model: Rosamygale Grauvogeli. She can transform into Rosamygale Grauvogeli, a hybrid of the ancient spider, where the lower half of Black Maria's body has been transformed into a spider in her hybrid form. This is considerably different Zoan Fruit from the rest in One Piece.

However, this unique aspect of her transformed state is not just for show. She creates immensely strong webs that no one can escape from and can be set on fire. She also has the ability to poison her foes, thanks to her Devil Fruit, and her might was evident during her battle with Robin in One Piece.

14. Ryu Ryu no Mi: Model Triceratops

The Triceratops was one of the most well-known dino

The Triceratops was one of the most well-known dinosaurs in popular culture, although the ones in real world could not use their frills as helicopters. Nor did they fight giant robots, so One Piece is definitely unique in showcasing Sasaki's abilities. As a member of the Tobi Roppo, his durability and power are only substantiated by the armor of a Triceratops in One Piece.

The only reason Franky was able to best Sasaki was his even stronger armor. As such, Sasaki's possession of the Ryu Ryu no Mi: Model Triceratops would have made him even stronger if not for the lack of Haki used in their fight in One Piece.

13. Neko Neko no Mi: Model Sabre Tiger

Who's Who in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

One of the most powerful individuals in the Tobiroppo of the Beasts Pirates, Who's Who is the owner of the Neko Neko no Mi, Model: Sabre Tiger. With the help of this strong power, he may instantly change into a human-cat hybrid or a huge saber-toothed cat in One Piece.

Being a carnivorous Ancient Zoan kind, this Devil Fruit gives a tremendous physical boost, and when paired with the strength of Haki and Rokushiki, Who's Who becomes fairly combat-ready. He was an excellent combatant, capable of utilizing his prior CP-9 abilities.

12. Zou Zou no Mi: Model Mammoth

Jack in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

Jack the Drought is one of Kaido's top three men, but he has received a lot of hate over time, even though he ate the Zou Zou no Mi. While lending him the ability to transform into a Mammoth, the Fruit offers him tremendous endurance.

Although Jack in One Piece has lost the majority of conflicts in the story, his power is still impressive as an absolute tank-like unit. Fans may need to keep one thing in mind while accusing Jack of being a low-level pathetic fighter is that the only characters in the story who have handed him a defeat are top tier fighters.

11. Ryu Ryu no Mi: Model Brachiosaurus

Queen Calamity in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

With the Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Brachiosaurus, users can instantly transform into either a Brachiosaurus or its hybrid. One of Kaido's three right-hand men, Queen the Plague, ate it. Likewise, she gained exceptional fortitude, which is evidenced by Queen's resistance to Big Mom's assaults.

One Piece's Wano arc serves as a good example of Queen's might, although people might remember the Brachiosaurus as a docile animal from Jurassic Park. Additionally, it provides an equally incredible level of offensive capacity. Against Marco the Phoenix, Queen was able to compete for a sizable period of time.

10. Ryu Ryu no Mi: Model Pteranodon

King Calamity in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

The strongest right-hand man of Kaido and the owner of the Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Pteranodon, is King the Wildfire, Kaido's strongest right-hand man. King utilized his strength to defeat Mama Chanter, the queen. Moreover, he has even battled Marco the Phoenix for a bit due to this fruit. In the Wano arc, King, Zoro's adversary, posed a serious threat.

It is extremely rare because it is one of the few Devil Fruits that can grant the capacity to fly. In One Piece, the Pteranodon model Ryu Ryu no Mi moves with extraordinary speed and strength. Nothing can befit the right-hand man of the second-strongest Mythical Zoan user as the owner of the strongest ancient Zoan.

9. Uma Uma no Mi: Model Pegasus

Horse Stronger in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

One of the many Devil Fruits is named Uma Uma no Mi, Model: Pegasus after the Greek mythological beast, which also finds presence across other myths. Greek mythology describes Pegasus as a horse with wings that could soar through the air at high speeds. Before Bellerophon managed to tame the horse, it was thought to be untamable.

Stronger was given wings by this fabled Zoan demon fruit, enabling him to fly. His body was still weak after eating such a rare Devil Fruit, as shown by the fact that he almost fell over when Blackbeard landed on top of him. However, that might be because of the character's weakness rather than the Devil Fruit's weakness.

8. Hebi Hebi no Mi: Model Orochi

Orochi in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

Kurozumi Higurashi gave Orochi the Hebi Hebi no Mi, Model: Yamata no Orochi, lending him the ability to change into an eight-headed serpent, thanks to the Devil Fruit. He was able to avoid being beheaded multiple times because of the fruit, often causing exasperation among fans due to his seeming immortality.

This Devil Fruit in One Piece, which highlights the cowardly shogunate's sinuous and devious nature, bears the same name, and Orochi's brutality allowed him to take over the Wano Shogunate. Of course, fans know that he is a coward, and given how fearful he is, the full potential of his devil fruit will never be realised.

7. Hito Hito no Mi: Model Onyudo

Gyukimaru in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

Onimaru, Shimotsuki Ushimaru's previous friend, consumed this Devil Fruit. It gives Onimaru human intelligence and the ability to change into a giant monk yokai. Roronoa Zoro was the target of Onimaru's use of the form.

Although the komatsuna managed to put up a respectable battle against him, the Straw Hat Pirates' swordsman eventually prevailed. Furthermore, the komatsuna can communicate in human language even after being transformed due to his innate magical abilities.

6. Inu Inu no Mi: Model Kitsune

Catarina Devon in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

The Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Kyuni no Kitsune was first introduced in the Wano arc and was later devoured by Catarina Devon. She can change her shape thanks to the Devil Fruit, which she has used to her advantage.

The kitsune is a trickster character from Japanese mythology who is renowned for misleading and leading people astray. Catarina deceived Gecko Moria into thinking that Absalom was still alive throughout this arc by using the ability of the Devil Fruit.

5. Tori Tori no Mi: Model Phoenix

Marco in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

In One Piece, Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix's avian-based ability is one of the few characteristics that allows for flight, which Marco consumed when he was still an apprentice on Whitebeard's ship. The Devil Fruit's blue flames offer Marco remarkable regeneration, enabling him to heal any wound, surprise his adversaries, and cure others in his immediate vicinity

He can restore his allies' combat state, which plays upon the rebirthing power of the phoenix. Moreover, it gives Marco in One Piece more strength and recovery in addition to his flight abilities, just like the typical Zoan-type fruits.

4. Inu Inu no Mi: Model Makami

Black Maria in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

The Devil Fruit that Yamato, Kaido's daughter, consumed was the kitsune fruit, which was the most recent Mythical Zoan to be revealed in One Piece. With it, Yamato was able to compete with Kaido, the strongest being in the universe, and win her father's acclaim as she displayed her transformation during this battle, showcasing her prowess before fans craved for powerful female representation.

She can transform into a legendary wolf because of the legendary Zoan power, and together with the Mythical Zoan fruits' elemental Logia-like powers, Yamato can now generate ice. This greatly enhances her battle prowess.

3. Hito Hito no Mi: Model Daibutsu

Sengoku in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

Sengoku was originally the Marines' Fleet Admiral, but during the time-skip, he was promoted to Inspector General due to his disillusionment with the world government's methods. He has tremendous powers even in his old age, having engaged in combat with some of the most well-known figures in his prime, including Shiki, Roger, and Whitebeard.

The Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu, which Sengoku wields, transforms him into a huge golden Buddha. To top it off, he is the only Marine in the story till date who has been confirmed to use Conqueror's Haki! His ability even managed to take down the Blackbeard pirates and showed their captain that the Old Generation still has it.

2. Uo Uo no Mi: Model Seiryu

Kaido in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

No one doubts that Kaido is strong. Seiryu, one of the strongest Devil Fruits in the entire series, was consumed by Kaido before he turned into a Yonko in Uo Uo no Mi, Model. He can effortlessly cover a whole town in his full Zoan form. The scales covering Kaido's whole body are nearly impenetrable without the use of a strong haki, as seen in Zoro's great feat in the story verse.

Kaido can move more readily and escape strikes in his hybrid form. He also has access to some amazing skills through the fruit, such Bolo Breath, Kaifu, Tatsumaki, etc. Particularly deadly attacks like Bolo Breath have the power to completely destroy large structures. Moroever, Kaido is able to "fly" through the air, thanks to the Devil Fruit and Flame Clouds in the story verse.

1. Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika

Luffy in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

Monkey D. Luffy is the owner of the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, which has been widely regarded as one of the strongest devil fruits in the whole series. The World Government changed its name to Gomu Gomu no Mi in an effort to conceal the Devil Fruit's power but to no avail. Luffy can turn his body into rubber because of Nika's assistance in the Hito Hito no Mi, Model.

Initially, Luffy was only capable of a few simple attacks. However, through extensive training, he was able to create several "Gears" that allowed him to take on powerful foes. Nothing comes close to the ability to alter the very nature of reality, hence this justifiably ranks at the top of the list as the Devil Fruit of the protagonist.

Poll : 0 votes