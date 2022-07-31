One Piece: 4 fighters that Jack can beat (and 4 he cannot)

Despite a few poor showings, One Piece fans shouldn't downplay Jack.

There will be manga spoilers from the Wano Country arc up ahead. Jack the Drought is a member of the powerful Beasts Pirates, who also serves as one of Kaido's three All-Stars, the strongest pirates within his organization. This Ancient Zoan Devil Fruit user can turn into a mammoth at will.

He may pick fights he wouldn't win, but Jack is still a major threat in the One Piece series. He is the first pirate shown with a bounty range in the billions. Jack is known for his sheer brutality, tremendous physical stats and bloodthirsty nature. Most One Piece characters should remain cautious around him.

Jack could definitely take on these One Piece characters

4) Hody Jones

Both of these fighters are part of the same Fish-man race. This makes them physically much stronger than the average human in One Piece. However, since Jack ate a Devil Fruit, he can no longer swim in his natural habitat.

If they were to fight in the water, Hody Jones would win by default since Jack could barely move. Of course, if they were to fight on land, the former would easily get crushed. Jack has demonstrated far superior feats in the One Piece series, both in terms of strength and stamina.

By comparison, Hody Jones relies too much on his energy steroids. That still wasn't enough to beat the Straw Hat on Fishman Island. Keep in mind that Luffy was yet to reach the same power level as Jack by that point.

3) Carrot (Sulong form)

For the sake of this article, the battle will take place under a full moon. Minks have the ability to undergo powerful transformations under these conditions.

One Piece fans shouldn't underestimate Carrot in her Sulong form. During the Wano Country arc, she gave Charlotte Perospero a difficult time with her speed and strength. Big Mom's eldest son is not a pushover by any means. She definitely has a score to settle with Jack, who nearly wiped out her tribe.

Unfortunately for Carrot, she is still too weak to put down Jack. She doesn't possess the combat experience that Inuarashi and Nekomamushi do. Carrot also has an extremely vengeful mindset that clouds her judgment. She can easily make a few costly mistakes.

2) Charlotte Cracker

Cracker is a member of the Sweet Commanders, who are classified as the strongest fighters in the Big Mom Pirates. He is a very defensive fighter who can summon biscuit soldiers at will. They are infused with Busoshoku Haki, giving them enough durability to withstand Luffy's attacks.

Endurance won't be a major issue for either One Piece villain. Cracker fought Luffy for eleven hours on Whole Cake island. Meanwhile in Zou, Jack took on the entire Mink tribe for several days. He could also take on an entire army of Sulong users.

Jack's mammoth form is more than strong enough to smash through several biscuit soldiers. He also has enough cutting power to deal some major damage to Cracker. By comparison, the Sweet Commander is limited in his offensive approach. Jack is a massive tank in the One Piece series.

1) Donquixote Doflamingo

Jack is going to have an extremely difficult time here. He is a more grounded opponent, whereas Doflamingo can fly with his strings. The latter can also awaken his Devil Fruit, turning the battlefield into a hostile environment. With that said, victory is still possible for Jack.

His extreme durability will serve him well against Doflamingo. He is also a highly proficient swordsman, based on his duels against Ashura Doji. Jack should be able to cut through most of the strings without any issues.

At some point, Doflamingo also needs to close the distance for his most powerful attacks. This would give Jack the opening he needs for a devastating counter. Remember, he is surprisingly fast for someone his size. However, he would also have to avoid using his full beast form since it's way too slow.

Unfortunately for Jack, these One Piece characters may be too much for him

4) Jinbe

Jinbe's power level should be roughly comparable to Jack. During the Onigashima Raid, he easily took care of Who's Who, a member of the Tobiroppo.

One Piece fans always wanted to know who the strongest Fish-man in the series was. It wouldn't be a cake walk for Jinbe, but there is reason to believe that he can take on Jack. Jinbe is a master of Fish-man karate, which means he can perform a wider range of moves.

He can use water manipulation to deal some major damage, particularly against enemies with massive body weight. This makes Jack the perfect target for these offensive techniques. Jinbe can also coat his entire body in defensive Haki, something Jack has never done in the One Piece series.

3) Queen

One Piece makes it clear that King and Queen are ranked above Jack in the Beasts Pirates. Their moveset versatility is what makes them so dangerous. Meanwhile, Jack doesn't have any special abilities beyond physical attacks.

Queen is a mad scientist who can use biological weapons, cyborg body enhancements, and deadly machine guns. He can even launch several long distance attacks with his laser beams.

Jack isn't going to fare well in that situation. He also isn't the only fighter with a Ancient Zoan fruit. Queen has the ability to transform into a Brachiosaurus. Jack will no longer have the size advantage in this fight. He is completely outclassed by Queen in every regard.

2) King

King is Kaido's strongest fighter and closest ally. He is also a Lunarian with the ability to manipulate fire. King's flames can even burn hotter than magma. With that being the case, Jack isn't getting close to him without getting severely burned.

Another issue is that King can fly around in his Pteranodon form. Jack isn't going to cut through fire like he would Doflamingo's strings. King could easily cover the entire battlefield in a sea of flames.

Jack's lack of mobility is a severe hindrance in this fight. He can't really do much against King and his fire techniques.

1) Charlotte Katakuri

Higher bounties don't always indicate strength in One Piece. Katakuri can do anything Jack can do, but the same cannot be said otherwise. Jack is really limited in his offensive approach. All he can do is swing a sword and tackle somebody.

There is a reason why Katakuri is the most powerful Sweet Commander. He can see into the future with Kenbunshoku Haki and with Jack being a predictable fighter, Katakuri can easily dodge his attacks. With a special Paramecia, the Sweet Commander can also turn himself into sticky mochi.

Katakuri awakened his powers, which means he can use the battlefield against Jack. He can set up several traps while delivering a strong flurry of punches. Katakuri has more than enough stamina to match Jack. Pound for pound, he is also a better fighter, both in close range combat and long distance.

