10 most underwhelming One Piece villains, ranked

The One Piece series is known for their highly memorable antagonists. Whether it's the flamboyant Doflamingo or the extremely dangerous Kaido, these powerful villains definitely stood out. One Piece fans couldn't wait to see them get their comeuppance.

With that said, not every villain has lived up to their hype. Some of them have been flat out disappointing for various reasons. From a lack of screentime to weak showings in combat, these One Piece characters were a major let down.

Note: This article will contain manga spoilers.

Most underwhelming villains in the One Piece series

10) Charlotte Compote

With so many One Piece characters, it's inevitable that some fall through the cracks. Whole Cake Island introduces several of them, such as the mysterious Compote. Almost nothing is known about this particular character.

According to Vito from the Fire Tank Pirates, Compote is supposed to be a monster, comparing her to the likes of the Sweet Commanders. Despite this bold statement, Compote has never had a major fight.

When Big Mom went to Wano Country, she brought a small crew with her, including Compote. However, their ship was repeatedly knocked down by the likes of King and Marco. With no major battles lined up in the future, Compote will likely never get the chance to display her skills.

9) Hyouzou

Supposedly the best swordsman on Fishman Island, Hyouzou can use multiple weapons due to his extra limbs. He can even use poison to his deadly advantage. Despite his strength, he was no match for Zoro in Fishman Island.

Zoro wasted no energy with Hyouzou, breaking all his weapons with ease. The Pirate Hunter then swiftly took him out with his Rengoku Onigiri technique. Zoro considered this brief skirmish to be a complete waste of his time, calling Hyouzou a "frog at the bottom of a well."

A swordsman with multiple limbs is a very interesting concept, yet Hyouzou was too weak to do anything with it.

8) Caribou

Caribou might seem like a major threat with the Numa Numa no Mi, a Devil Fruit that can turn him into a disgusting swamp. By this point in One Piece, anybody with a Logia fruit was considered dangerous, since they are very difficult to hit. Caribou was also a bloodthirsty maniac with a messiah complex.

However, he ended up as nothing more than comic relief fodder in Fishman Island. Luffy and Pekoms defeated him on separate occasions with Haki-infused punches. At one point, Franky even trapped Caribou in a barrel, which is completely humiliating for a One Piece villain.

7) Fullbody

The Marine first made his appearance in the Baratie arc. Because of his rude behavior at the restaurant, he was swiftly dealt with by Sanji. Fullbody wanted to get back at him, so he started training harder than ever before.

With that said, he is yet to make due on his promise. Sanji has likely forgotten about Fullbody by now. The Marine is simply too feeble to ever be considered a threat. Even the likes of Chopper would likely take him out.

Fullbody's hard work over the years did allow him to become a lieutenant commander. However, that is still a very low ranking position in the Marines.

6) Mr. 5

The former Baroque Works agent was a minor antagonist in the Alabasta saga. A deadly combatant, Mr. 5 could turn himself into a human explosive with the Bomu Bomu no Mi.

Despite his powers, he was easily trounced by Zoro in Whiskey Peak and Little Garden. The swordsman didn't bother naming his attacks in these instances.

Mr. 5 should be a lot higher on this list. With that said, he is also a very early One Piece villain, so his power level isn't that great. His performance would be a lot worse if it happened later on in the series.

5) Who’s Who

Who's Who is a former CP0 agent whom many considered on par with Rob Lucci. he even had the highest bounty among the Tobiroppo, with a grand total of 546,000,000 bellies.

However, this One Piece villain was effortlessly dispatched by Jinbei in the Onigashima Raid, via Onigawara Seiken. The helmsman didn't even break a sweat in this fight. Some One Piece fans were disappointed at how quickly this match ended. Perhaps Jack would've been a better opponent for Jinbei.

4) Numbers

When the Numbers first arrived in Wano Country, Scratchmen Apoo hyped them up as serious threats. These giants were introduced in silhouette form, which made them very mysterious to One Piece fans.

However, during the Onigashima Raid, the Numbers were nothing more than fodder. Most of them were taken out in a single hit, albeit from powerful characters like Luffy and Yamato.

One Piece fans expected a lot more from these creatures, yet not a single one did anything noteworthy in the raid.

3) Charlotte Smoothie

Theoretically, Smoothie can be considered a very powerful combatant. The Sweet Commander has a bounty of 932,000,000 bellies, which makes her one of the strongest female characters in the One Piece series. Her bounty was higher than Cracker, who gave Luffy a tough fight on Whole Cake Island.

Unfortunately, Smoothie is a sideline player who never gets to showcase her skills. Whether it's Whole Cake Island or Wano Country, she never does anything important. Her absence wouldn't make a difference in One Piece.

2) Bobbin

Believe it or not, there was a time when One Piece fans thought Bobbin was a major player in the Big Mom Pirates. He was among the first crew members to be seen, back in Fishman Island. Bobbin even destroyed an entire country for not delivering sweets to Big Mom.

During the Whole Cake Island arc, his stock immediately plummeted. Bobbin was quickly taken out by a single kick from Sanji. Even worse, he was finished off by the Fire Tank Pirates, who aren't known for their combat prowess.

1) Hody Jones

Hody Jones was the main antagonist of Fishman Island, the first major arc after the timeskip. However, the Straw Hats have gotten way more powerful since their years of training. Both Luffy and Zoro defeated Hody despite being underwater, which is a major advantage to him.

Even worse, his abuse of Energy Steroids ended up destroying his body. After his defeat and capture, Hody now has the fragile body of a very old man.

The Fishman is often considered a very poor substitute for Arlong. He lacked a threatening presence, along with an emotional connection to the main cast. Hody was nothing more than a warm up boss for Luffy.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

