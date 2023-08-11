One Piece chapter 1090 leaks reveal Kizaru's opponent (& it's not Sanji or Zoro)

The early spoilers for One Piece chapter 1090 were released on Wednesday, August 9. Eiichiro Oda has been on a streak of mindblowing chapters since the end of the Wano arc in chapter 1057. The new arc has the Straw Hats meet the infamous Dr. Vegapunk on his island, Egghead Island. Recently it was revealed that York had betrayed Dr. Vegapunk.
After the intense conflict between Vice Admiral Garp and the Blackbeard Pirates, fans of One Piece were treated to some spoilers from chapter 1090 on August 9. Moving away from the Garp confrontation, this chapter takes us back to Egghead Island. Here, the Straw Hat crew's determination and quick thinking have led them to overcome the mysterious Seraphims and capture Vegapunk's creation, York.
The excitement for readers intensifies when the legendary Admiral Kizaru arrives on Egghead's shores, reuniting with his former comrade, Sentomaru. These revelations in the story create a sense of curiosity and anticipation, leaving readers eager to discover what exciting events will unfold in One Piece chapter 1090.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece chapter 1090 and 1088.
One Piece chapter 1090: Kizaru's reunion with his ex-comrade
In chapter 1090 of One Piece, Admiral Kizaru makes a dramatic return to action after the emotional events of the Marineford arc, where Whitebeard met his demise. This reappearance injects a sense of excitement and curiosity into the story, as Kizaru is known for being a formidable Marine officer with incredible control over light-based abilities.
Notably, Sentomaru, once an ally of Kizaru, undergoes a significant transformation by aligning himself with Dr. Vegapunk and actively aiding their efforts to escape the World Government's grasp. This change in allegiance marks a profound shift for Sentomaru as he now prioritizes assisting Vegapunk in the act of defiance against the very organization he used to serve.
The loyalty shift experienced by Sentomaru, as he aligns himself with Vegapunk, creates a significant divide between him and Kizaru. While Sentomaru now stands firmly behind Vegapunk, Kizaru remains dedicated to serving the interests of the World Government. This conflict in loyalties lays the foundation for an intense confrontation between two individuals who were once united in their unwavering commitment to the Marines.
In One Piece chapter 1090, as Kizaru sets foot on Egghead Island, the atmosphere becomes charged with anticipation. With 100 Marine battleships encircling him and accompanied by Vice Admirals, his arrival carries immense significance. The tension reaches its peak as Kizaru faces off against Sentomaru, their conflicting loyalties converging in a high-stakes showdown.
Final thoughts
In One Piece chapter 1090, the story takes an exciting turn with the much-anticipated comeback of Admiral Kizaru, who hasn't been seen since the Marineford arc. A surprising twist occurs as Sentomaru undergoes a remarkable transformation, joining forces with Dr. Vegapunk and rebelling against the World Government. Kizaru's arrival on Egghead Island in One Piece chapter 1090 intensifies the already tense situation, creating a confrontational atmosphere.
One Piece chapter 1090 hints at an upcoming confrontation between Luffy and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, creating anticipation for a showdown. Additionally, the duel between Sentomaru and Kizaru reflects a mentor versus student dynamic, similar to Garp's encounter with Aokiji in chapter 1088. One Piece chapter 1090 also suggests that Kizaru may undergo some character development in the future, possibly leading to a change in allegiance.
Amid these complex elements, One Piece chapter 1090 masterfully develops character growth and power shifts. The unfolding saga delves into exploring alliances and the intricate dynamics of loyalty, adding to the captivating allure of the storyline.
