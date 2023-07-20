One Piece Chapter 1088: Garp's sacrifice saves Koby and SWORD while Straw Hats become surrounded

One Piece chapter 1088 scanlations were released on Friday, July 20, 2023, showing an exciting look at the chapter's unofficial translations and events. While these scanlations have been proven accurate by the official release, there can be major changes in the official release, such as different dialogs, which can contextually reshape a scene.

Nevertheless, One Piece chapter 1088’s scanlations are accurate enough for fans to take the events within as all but officially canonical. Within, fans see the shocking conclusion at the battle of Hachinosu, as well as the final outcome being shaped by flashbacks to Garp’s former teachings to Koby.

One Piece chapter 1088 also teases a return to Egghead Island in its final moments, suggesting that the Straw Hats are in major trouble. Unfortunately, the chapter also announced a break week for the series before the next release, meaning this chapter will be the last one fans get to read for the month of July.

One Piece chapter 1088 sees Garp’s fate left unknown as series returns to Egghead Island

One Piece chapter 1088: Lessons learned…?

One Piece chapter 1088’s scanlations begin with a flashback at the old Marineford, where Garp is teaching a class to Koby and other Marine recruits. He asks what they should do if a baby and an old man are stranded on an island full of fierce beats, but the boat the Marines are in can only hold two people.

Koby says that he’d get off the boat himself, allowing both the baby and the old man to get to safety. Garp says this is wrong and throws a piece of chalk at Koby, saying that the correct answer is abandoning the old man. An instructor reprimands Garp for saying that, but the latter ignores them.

One Piece chapter 1088 then sees Garp point out that they became Marines to safeguard the future, further telling them to keep that in mind because they all have more ahead of them than an old man. Garp tells them that the correct answer is to take the baby and live on before being shown to later be lectured by other instructors on how all lives are equal.

The island of Amazon Lily as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Another flashback starts, showing the aftermath of the battle against Blackbeard on Amazon Lily. The former is seen taking 800 Marines and a battleship back with him to Hachinosu. As Koby approaches Blackbeard, who questions what he wants, Vice-Admiral Yamakaji recognizes that Koby is a member of SWORD.

One Piece chapter 1088 then sees Koby volunteering to be taken hostage in exchange for the release of the battleship and the 800 men. Blackbeard laughs at how Koby thinks a lot of himself, with the chapter then returning to the present day at Hachinosu. The Marines on Garp’s ship comment how nothing they can do can stop the hand, while Tashigi orders everyone to prepare to abandon ship and save the civilians.

Meanwhile, on Hachinosu’s mainland, Koby, Grus, and Helmeppo are asking Garp what to do. However, Garp says that they’ve got this, and that he’ll create an opening for them. Garp explains that Koby will destroy Pizarro’s Island-Monster hand, while Grus will protect the ship from falling debris. He then orders Helmeppo to protect the two and make sure no one gets in their way.

One Piece chapter 1088 sees one of them hesitate, but Garp tells them to never second guess themselves in the heat of battle. He tells them to get moving and they do, which the Blackbeard Pirates acknowledge. However, he also says that there’s no point in worrying since they’re useless without Garp. Meanwhile, Grus asks Koby if he has any explosives or weapons to destroy the hand, which Koby says he doesn’t.

He adds that he’ll just have to figure something out, to which Grus points out the size of the hand and how a legitimate plan is needed. As the trio makes their way to the hand, Helmeppo remembers Garp’s words, taking a cannonball hit to ensure Koby and Grus can keep going. Meanwhile, Kuzan approaches Garp and asks where he thinks he’s going with a wound like that.

Garp says it’s just a scratch, to which Kuzan says he was worried that such a wound would prove Garp is still soft. As he says this, Garp rushes to him and punches him to the ground with blazing speed. One Piece chapter 1088 then sees Garp make his way to Avalo Pizarro in the Skull Fortress, who says that he can’t get distracted and he has to just crush Garp’s ship.

Hachinosu's Skull Fortress as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Garp then uses a Galaxy Divide attack on the Skull Fortress, splitting it in two and giving Pizarro serious injuries. Koby and Grus realize that this is their opening, with the latter asking the former what his plan is. Koby says that he plans to live up to Garp’s expectations before jumping away towards Pizarro’s hand.

One Piece chapter 1088 then shows Pizarro threatening Garp, saying this won’t stop him and that he’ll show the latter what happens when he pisses him off. Garp then remembers a conversation he had with Helmeppo, where he asks him why Koby always looks so beat up and is constantly bandaged despite his recent improvements.

Helmeppo responds by asking Garp if he means Koby’s hands and shoulders, saying that Koby asked him not to say anything. However, he reveals that Koby has been training even more beyond what he’s doing with Garp, never missing a day of either training despite his injuries. It’s even revealed that Koby is spending entire nights using one of the “battleship bags” Garp and Kuzan once used until his fists peel and bleed.

One Piece chapter 1088: Hard work paying off

One Piece chapter 1088 then returns to the contemporary scene at Hachinosu, where Pizarro is saying Koby may as well be an ant compared to his hand. The various SWORD members on Garp’s ship are seen worrying about their fate, saying they need to set sail now in order to survive. Meanwhile, Koby convinces himself that he has to break through Pizarro’s hand, otherwise the blood of all those killed will be on his hands.

With black lightning coming from his hands via use of some form of Haki coating, he launches an Honesty Impact attack at Pizarro’s hand, cleaving it in two horizontally and fully. Pizarro’s arm is shown to be broken from the attack, while Tashigi and Hibari are shocked t see that Koby could do something like that.

One Piece chapter 1088 then sees Grus use a move called Clay Web to catch all of the debris, successfully saving Garp’s ship and all those on it. Helmeppo catches Koby in midair, congratulating him for actually doing it. As the ship sails away from the crashing debris, they comment on how all that’s left is to rescue Garp so they can leave.

Koby as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the various Marines thank Koby, Garp calls them, saying that the mission to save Koby was a success and ordering them to withdraw from Hachinosu immediately. Garp says that their safety is the top priority in this situation, asking them if they finally got his lesson from so long ago. He adds that their success here will be a serious blow to pirates everywhere, so they should keep moving forward without him.

One Piece chapter 1088 then sees him add that all of them are the future of the Marines as they are shown hanging up and laughing afterwards despite being stabbed with an ice blade. As Garp is seen freezing over due to Kuzan’s powers, the narrator explains that the following day’s newspaper had three key headlines.

The first read that Garp was declared missing in action on Hachinosu. The second read that Koby was successfully rescued from Hachinosu. However, the third read that Luffy faced a siege on the island of the future, which is being called the Egghead Island incident. The chapter ends as this is said, revealing several Marine ships rapidly approaching Egghead Island.

One Piece chapter 1088: In summation

Egghead Island as seen in the series' manga (Image via Shueisha)

Overall, One Piece chapter 1088 is a great installment to leave readers off on before a one-week break. While many readers would surely prefer to know what the situation at Egghead is sooner rather than later, the break week provides an opportunity for fans to come up with several theories on what’s next for the series.

Likewise, anticipation for what the Egghead Incident will only build further since it has over the past several months since fans last saw the Straw Hats in the manga series. With Oda guaranteed to deliver an exciting chapter upon the series’ return, fans are heading into this break week satisfied but curious to see what’s next.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

