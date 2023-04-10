One Piece fan art brings Garp's Galaxy impact to life with colored version

One Piece chapter 1080 introduces fans to the true depths of an old marine's power, as Garp the Fist lived up to his name through his exploits on Hachinosu Island. Fans of Oda's best-selling manga never fail to show their creativity, and Reddit user WZlfz immediately took to coloring the manga spread of the grizzled hero of the marine's exploits.

WZlfz's fanmade color spread soon received the appreciation of fans, who felt that the hype building up to Garp needed a good payoff that Oda managed to deliver in One Piece chapter 1080. W7lfz's artwork brilliantly portrayed the character's Haki and the extent of his power.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece chapter 1080.

Redditors celebrate Garp's new move, Galaxy Impact, as it comes to life in the fanmade colorization of One Piece chapter 1080

Post by Reddit user with coloured panels (Image via @A7flz)

The latest artwork illustrates the emotional climax of One Piece chapter 1080, featuring Garp the Fist as he destroys the buildings on Hachinosu Island with his Galaxy Impact. Garp's jubilant expression as he arrives is coupled with the following words in One Piece chapter 1080:

"Do you know who you kidnapped? Koby is the future of the Marines and my beloved apprentice."

His Galaxy Fist destroyed the entire town, but keen-eyed fans could spot one specific aspect of the chapter - the black tendrils signifying Conqueror's Haki.

The sheer power as well as the offensive capability of Garp's Haki ensures that he could not only use the Haki but also coat his fist with it. As such, with this reveal, Garp joins Luffy, Zoro, Roger, Whitebeard, Shanks, Kaido, and Big Mum as an Advanced Conqueror's Haki user. While the fan art pulled no stops, WZlfz's coloring of the black tendrils into red is a sure sign of the marine hero's might and legacy as a Conqueror's Haki user.

As it happens, fans were elated by the revelation of Garp's Haki and took to the comments of W7flz's post to celebrate. While some reaffirmed Garp as their favorite character, others expressed their admiration for the term "Galaxy Impact". On the other hand, a few users took this opportunity to compare this moment with other anime scenes.

What else happened in One Piece chapter 1080?

Besides Garp, other characters like Koby, Perona, and more marine officers were a focal part of the chapter. Blackbeard's true reason for kidnapping Koby was also revealed as he wanted to use the young captain as a hostage to negotiate the status of Hachinosu Island as a kingdom approved by the world government.

Blackbeard's crewmates also made a return, while several new members of Garp's squad showed off their Devil fruits. As such, it will be a spectacle to watch these unique powers in action in the upcoming chapters. Finally, Perona made an appearance and tried to make a deal with Koby, as she wanted to rescue Gecko Moria, who was stuck in an even deeper jail cell.

One Piece ohapter 1080 can be read on Viz Media, Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus. The anime has new episodes dropping on Crunchyroll weekly.

